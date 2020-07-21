openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sup

superfish

by Joel Birch
1.7.10 (see all)

Superfish is a jQuery plugin that adds usability enhancements to existing multi-level drop-down menus.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

916

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery Superfish Dropdown Menu Plugin

Our favourite aquatic superhero returns from his sojourn across the galaxy infused with astonishing, hitherto unseen new powers. In his modern incarnation (wearing a rather spiffy cape) Superfish is dedicated to keeping dropdown/flyout menus accessible across browsers great and small, in addition to adding support for newer touch devices (running Android, iOS, Windows, etc). All this and a pretty face.

Documentation and Demos

Please use the existing Superfish documentation where you will find full explanations of the customisable features and plenty of examples to get you started.

Download Superfish zip archive

Need help?

Superfish menus have been in use since the dawn of time (well, around 8 years or so) and many are the places where you can find help with your Superfish implementations. Check out the support options.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial