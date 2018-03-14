This module provides colorful error logging. When included, it intercepts console.error. It will print the file and line number where console.error() was called. Any Error object passed into it as an argument, will be printed as a string, as well as the callstacks for all Error objects are printed at the end.
require('supererror');
console.error('Some', new Error('transient error'), 'happened using', { some: 'value' });
console.error(); // no info added
console.error('Using %d as a %s.', 42, 'number');
Results in
The module actually exports a function, which can be used to modify the behavior.
require('supererror')({ errorTag: '[HAPPY]'.rainbow });
require('supererror')({ timestamp: true });
Available options:
null or and empty string to not log an error tag. Default:
'[ERROR]'.red
false