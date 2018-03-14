supererror

This module provides colorful error logging. When included, it intercepts console.error. It will print the file and line number where console.error() was called. Any Error object passed into it as an argument, will be printed as a string, as well as the callstacks for all Error objects are printed at the end.

Usage

require ( 'supererror' ); console .error( 'Some' , new Error ( 'transient error' ), 'happened using' , { some : 'value' }); console .error(); console .error( 'Using %d as a %s.' , 42 , 'number' );

Results in

Options

The module actually exports a function, which can be used to modify the behavior.

require ( 'supererror' )({ errorTag : '[HAPPY]' .rainbow }); require ( 'supererror' )({ timestamp : true });

Available options: