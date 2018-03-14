openbase logo
supererror

by Johannes Zellner
0.7.2 (see all)

Colorful console.error replacement

Readme

supererror

This module provides colorful error logging. When included, it intercepts console.error. It will print the file and line number where console.error() was called. Any Error object passed into it as an argument, will be printed as a string, as well as the callstacks for all Error objects are printed at the end.

Usage

require('supererror');

console.error('Some', new Error('transient error'), 'happened using', { some: 'value' });
console.error();     // no info added
console.error('Using %d as a %s.', 42, 'number');

Results in

Screenshot

Options

The module actually exports a function, which can be used to modify the behavior.

require('supererror')({ errorTag: '[HAPPY]'.rainbow });
require('supererror')({ timestamp: true });

Available options:

  • errorTag Change the error tag string. Use null or and empty string to not log an error tag. Default: '[ERROR]'.red
  • timestamp Add the current timestamp in ISO string format . Default: false

