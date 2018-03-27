Superdom

You have dom . It has all the DOM virtually within it. Use that power:

let links = dom.a.href; dom.a.target = '_blank' ;

Only for modern browsers

Getting started

Simply use the CDN via unpkg.com:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/superdom@1" > </ script >

Or use npm or bower:

npm|bower install superdom

Select

It always returns an array with the matched elements. Get all the elements that match the selector:

let allLinks = dom.a; dom.a.forEach( link => { ... }); let importantLinks = dom[ 'a.important' ];

There are also some predetermined elements, such as id , class and attr :

let main = dom.id.main; let buttons = dom.class.button; let targeted = dom.attr.target; let targeted = dom.attr[ 'target="_blank"' ];

Generate

Use it as a function or a tagged template literal to generate DOM fragments:

let link = dom `<a href="https://google.com/">Google</a>` ; let link = dom( '<a href="https://google.com/">Google</a>' );

Delete elements

Delete a piece of the DOM

delete dom.class.google;

Attributes

You can easily manipulate attributes right from the dom node. There are some aliases that share the syntax of the attributes such as html and text (aliases for innerHTML and textContent ). There are others that travel through the dom such as parent (alias for parentNode) and children . Finally, class behaves differently as explained below.

Get attributes

The fetching will always return an array with the element for each of the matched nodes (or undefined if not there):

let urls = dom.a.href; let h2s = dom.h2.html; let hasBlank = dom.class.cta.target._blank;

You also use these:

html (alias of innerHTML ): retrieve a list of the htmls

): retrieve a list of the htmls text (alias of textContent ): retrieve a list of the htmls

): retrieve a list of the htmls parent (alias of parentNode ): travel up one level

): travel up one level children: travel down one level

Set attributes

dom.a.target = '_blank' ;

dom.class.tableofcontents.html = ` <ul class="tableofcontents"> ${dom.h2.map(h2 => ` <li> <a href="# ${h2.id} "> ${h2.innerHTML} </a> </li> ` ).join( '' )} </ul> ` ;

Remove an attribute

To delete an attribute use the delete keyword:

delete dom.a.href; delete dom.a.id;

Classes

It provides an easy way to manipulate the classes.

Get classes

To retrieve whether a particular class is present or not:

let isTest = dom.a.class.test;

For a general method to retrieve all classes you can do:

let arrays = dom.a.class; let flatten = dom.a.class._flat; let text = dom.a.class._text;

Add a class

dom.a.class.test = true ; dom.a.class = 'test' ;

Remove a class

dom.a.class.test = false ;

Manipulate

Did we say it returns a simple array?

dom.a.forEach( link => link.innerHTML = 'I am a link' );

But what an interesting array it is; indeed we are also proxy'ing it so you can manipulate its sub-elements straight from the selector:

dom.a.html = 'I am a link' ;

Of course we might want to manipulate them dynamically depending on the current value. Just pass it a function:

dom.a.html = html => html + ' ^_^' ; dom.a.forEach( link => link.innerHTML = link.innerHTML + ' ^_^' );

Note: this won't work dom.a.html += ' ^_^'; for more than 1 match (for reasons)

Or get into genetics to manipulate the attributes:

dom.a.attr.target = '_blank' ; let isOwnPage = el => /^https?\:\/\/mypage\.com/ .test(el.getAttribute( 'href' )); dom.a.attr.target = ( prev, i, element ) => isOwnPage(element) ? '' : '_blank' ;

Events

You can also handle and trigger events:

dom.a.on.click = e => ...; dom.a.trigger.click;

Testing

We are using Jest as a Grunt task for testing. Install Jest and run in the terminal: