It has all the DOM virtually within it. Use that power:
// Fetch all the page links
let links = dom.a.href;
// Links open in a new tab
dom.a.target = '_blank';
Only for modern browsers
Simply use the CDN via unpkg.com:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/superdom@1"></script>
Or use npm or bower:
npm|bower install superdom --save
It always returns an array with the matched elements. Get all the elements that match the selector:
// Simple element selector into an array
let allLinks = dom.a;
// Loop straight on the selection
dom.a.forEach(link => { ... });
// Combined selector
let importantLinks = dom['a.important'];
There are also some predetermined elements, such as
id,
class and
attr:
// Select HTML Elements by id:
let main = dom.id.main;
// by class:
let buttons = dom.class.button;
// or by attribute:
let targeted = dom.attr.target;
let targeted = dom.attr['target="_blank"'];
Use it as a function or a tagged template literal to generate DOM fragments:
// Not a typo; tagged template literals
let link = dom`<a href="https://google.com/">Google</a>`;
// It is the same as
let link = dom('<a href="https://google.com/">Google</a>');
Delete a piece of the DOM
// Delete all of the elements with the class .google
delete dom.class.google; // Is this an ad-block rule?
You can easily manipulate attributes right from the
dom node. There are some aliases that share the syntax of the attributes such as
html and
text (aliases for
innerHTML and
textContent). There are others that travel through the dom such as
parent (alias for parentNode) and
children. Finally,
class behaves differently as explained below.
The fetching will always return an array with the element for each of the matched nodes (or undefined if not there):
// Retrieve all the urls from the page
let urls = dom.a.href; // #attr-list
// ['https://google.com', 'https://facebook.com/', ...]
// Get an array of the h2 contents (alias of innerHTML)
let h2s = dom.h2.html; // #attr-alias
// ['Level 2 header', 'Another level 2 header', ...]
// Get whether any of the attributes has the value "_blank"
let hasBlank = dom.class.cta.target._blank; // #attr-value
// true/false
You also use these:
innerHTML): retrieve a list of the htmls
textContent): retrieve a list of the htmls
parentNode): travel up one level
// Set target="_blank" to all links
dom.a.target = '_blank'; // #attr-set
dom.class.tableofcontents.html = `
<ul class="tableofcontents">
${dom.h2.map(h2 => `
<li>
<a href="#${h2.id}">
${h2.innerHTML}
</a>
</li>
`).join('')}
</ul>
`;
To delete an attribute use the
delete keyword:
// Remove all urls from the page
delete dom.a.href;
// Remove all ids
delete dom.a.id;
It provides an easy way to manipulate the classes.
To retrieve whether a particular class is present or not:
// Get an array with true/false for a single class
let isTest = dom.a.class.test; // #class-one
For a general method to retrieve all classes you can do:
// Get a list of the classes of each matched element
let arrays = dom.a.class; // #class-arrays
// [['important'], ['button', 'cta'], ...]
// If you want a plain list with all of the classes:
let flatten = dom.a.class._flat; // #class-flat
// ['important', 'button', 'cta', ...]
// And if you just want an string with space-separated classes:
let text = dom.a.class._text; // #class-text
// 'important button cta ...'
// Add the class 'test' (different ways)
dom.a.class.test = true; // #class-make-true
dom.a.class = 'test'; // #class-push
// Remove the class 'test'
dom.a.class.test = false; // #class-make-false
Did we say it returns a simple array?
dom.a.forEach(link => link.innerHTML = 'I am a link');
But what an interesting array it is; indeed we are also proxy'ing it so you can manipulate its sub-elements straight from the selector:
// Replace all of the link's html with 'I am a link'
dom.a.html = 'I am a link';
Of course we might want to manipulate them dynamically depending on the current value. Just pass it a function:
// Append ' ^_^' to all of the links in the page
dom.a.html = html => html + ' ^_^';
// Same as this:
dom.a.forEach(link => link.innerHTML = link.innerHTML + ' ^_^');
Note: this won't work
dom.a.html += ' ^_^';for more than 1 match (for reasons)
Or get into genetics to manipulate the attributes:
dom.a.attr.target = '_blank';
// Only to external sites:
let isOwnPage = el => /^https?\:\/\/mypage\.com/.test(el.getAttribute('href'));
dom.a.attr.target = (prev, i, element) => isOwnPage(element) ? '' : '_blank';
You can also handle and trigger events:
// Handle click events for all <a>
dom.a.on.click = e => ...;
// Trigger click event for all <a>
dom.a.trigger.click;
We are using Jest as a Grunt task for testing. Install Jest and run in the terminal:
grunt watch