Superdesk Client

Installation

For installation instructions, please refer to the README file at: https://github.com/superdesk/superdesk/

Running end-to-end tests

npm run install - Install dependencies.

npm run build && npm run start-client-server - Build and serve the bundle. Alternatively npm run server can be used serve the bundle in watch mode.

npm run start-test-server

npm run e2e-compile OR npm run e2e-compile-watch - compiles tests from TypeScript to JavaScript.

npm run protractor - starts the browser and runs the tests.

Contributing

Before considering contributions to the Superdesk client, please make sure to read our contribution guidelines.

Build configuration

To configure the build, the superdesk.config.js file must export a function that returns the configuration object. The configuration object can contain the keys described belowed. Dot-notation is used to illustrate the depth and group of a certain key. We use a function instead of a simple JSON object to allow the convenience of using grunt flags, as well as give access to environment variables for more diverse configurations.

Server

server.url - superdesk rest api server url

- superdesk rest api server url server.ws - superdesk websocket server url

Services

iframely.key - iframely api key

- iframely api key google.key - google api key

- google api key raven.dsn - sentry api key

- sentry api key analytics.ga - google analytics id

- google analytics id analytics.piwik.url - piwik analytics url

- piwik analytics url analytics.piwik.id - piwik application id

Features

features.preview : false - enables print preview in authoring

: - enables print preview in authoring features.hideLiveSuggestions : true - disables live suggestions panel in authoring

: - disables live suggestions panel in authoring features.alchemy : false - allow alchemy widget for keywords

: - allow alchemy widget for keywords features.elasticHighlight : false - allow highlighting of search terms by elasticsearch

: - allow highlighting of search terms by elasticsearch features.swimlane : null - enables switch view button in monitoring view, which allows to switch between list view or swimlane view. Example: features: {swimlane: {defaultNumberOfColumns: 4}} will enable switch view button and displays 4 columns when turned ON, set null or keep undefined to disable

: - enables switch view button in monitoring view, which allows to switch between list view or swimlane view. Example: will enable switch view button and displays 4 columns when turned ON, set null or keep undefined to disable features.confirmMediaOnUpdate : true - Display the user confirmation dialog in the updated story to use the media from the original story.

: - Display the user confirmation dialog in the updated story to use the media from the original story. features.nestedItemsInOutputStage : false - Display only latest version of published item in output stages.

: - Display only latest version of published item in output stages. features.showCharacterLimit : number - a character limit in the preformatted text field. The number defines the placement of the limiter and is based on the number of characters on one line.

Workspace

workspace.content : false - enable content view in workspace (obsolete)

: - enable content view in workspace (obsolete) workspace.ingest : false - enable ingest view in workspace (obsolete)

Editor

editor.toolbar : object|false - editor toolbar configuration, set to false to disable toolbar

: - editor toolbar configuration, set to to disable toolbar editor.embeds : true - enable embedding in article body

: - enable embedding in article body editor.vidible : false - enables Vidible as embed provider

view.dateformat : 'MM/DD/YYYY' - presented date format for datepickers

: - presented date format for datepickers view.timeformat : 'HH:mm' - presented time format for timepickers

: - presented time format for timepickers shortTimeFormat : 'hh:mm' - format for current day in item list

: - format for current day in item list shortWeekFormat : 'dddd, hh:mm' - format for current week in item list

: - format for current week in item list shortDateFormat : 'MM/DD' - format for other days in item list

: - format for other days in item list longDateFormat : 'LLL' - format with full date and time

Authoring

previewSubjectFilterKey : null - full preview in authoring displays only matching subjects

UI

ui.italicAbstract : true - render abstract using italics

: - render abstract using italics ui.sendAndPublish : true - display the send and publish button.

List

You can configure what will be displayed in list views, there are 3 areas in list which you can configure:

priority - second box, you can use there priority and urgency , in case you use also secondLine both

firstLine - main area - defaults are: wordcount slugline headline versioncreated

secondLine - optional second line - defaults are: profile state - workflow state scheduledDateTime - scheduled date and time where date and time format are taken from view.dateformat and view.timeformat respectively embargo - flag if item is embargoed update - flag if item is an update takekey takepackage - link to other takes signal broadcast flags - flags for "not for publication", "sms" updated - flag if an item was updated category - anpa category provider - ingest provider info expiry - expiry of spiked items desk - where an item was fetched for ingested, where an item is for others

singleLine - optional single line which contains elements to be displayed when singleLineView is enabled.

narrowView - optional narrow view of 'firstLine' when authoring and preview panes are both open. This is active when singleline:view user preference is also active.

singleLineView - optional config to have thinner rows with elements in singleLine displayed.

relatedItems - configure the fields to be displayed on the related items field inside the authoring. Defaults are: firstLine : slugline headline versioncreated secondLine state desk



Profile

You can disable certain content profile fields. Set value to false in order to disable it. Fields are:

defaults - Article defaults

- Article defaults located - Dateline located

- Dateline located phone - Phone number

- Phone number jid - Jabber ID

- Jabber ID place - Default place

- Default place category - Preferred categories

- Preferred categories desks - Preferred desks

Search

You can override default search repos (all set true by default).

defaultSearch ingest archive published archived



Miscellaneous