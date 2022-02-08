For installation instructions, please refer to the README file at: https://github.com/superdesk/superdesk/
npm run install - Install dependencies.
npm run build && npm run start-client-server - Build and serve the bundle. Alternatively
npm run server can be used serve the bundle in watch mode.
npm run start-test-server
npm run e2e-compile OR
npm run e2e-compile-watch - compiles tests from TypeScript to JavaScript.
npm run protractor - starts the browser and runs the tests.
Before considering contributions to the Superdesk client, please make sure to read our contribution guidelines.
To configure the build, the
superdesk.config.js file must export a function that returns the configuration object. The configuration object can contain the keys described belowed. Dot-notation is used to illustrate the depth and group of a certain key. We use a function instead of a simple JSON object to allow the convenience of using grunt flags, as well as give access to environment variables for more diverse configurations.
server.url - superdesk rest api server url
server.ws - superdesk websocket server url
iframely.key - iframely api key
google.key - google api key
raven.dsn - sentry api key
analytics.ga - google analytics id
analytics.piwik.url - piwik analytics url
analytics.piwik.id - piwik application id
features.preview:
false - enables print preview in authoring
features.hideLiveSuggestions:
true - disables live suggestions panel in authoring
features.alchemy:
false - allow alchemy widget for keywords
features.elasticHighlight:
false - allow highlighting of search terms by elasticsearch
features.swimlane:
null - enables switch view button in monitoring view, which allows to switch between list view or swimlane view. Example:
features: {swimlane: {defaultNumberOfColumns: 4}} will enable switch view button and displays 4 columns when turned ON, set null or keep undefined to disable
features.confirmMediaOnUpdate:
true - Display the user confirmation dialog in the updated story to use the media from the original story.
features.nestedItemsInOutputStage :
false - Display only latest version of published item in output stages.
features.showCharacterLimit :
number - a character limit in the preformatted text field. The number defines the placement of the limiter and is based on the number of characters on one line.
workspace.content:
false - enable content view in workspace (obsolete)
workspace.ingest:
false - enable ingest view in workspace (obsolete)
editor.toolbar:
object|false - editor toolbar configuration, set to
false to disable toolbar
editor.embeds:
true - enable embedding in article body
editor.vidible:
false - enables Vidible as embed provider
view.dateformat:
'MM/DD/YYYY' - presented date format for datepickers
view.timeformat:
'HH:mm' - presented time format for timepickers
shortTimeFormat:
'hh:mm' - format for current day in item list
shortWeekFormat:
'dddd, hh:mm' - format for current week in item list
shortDateFormat:
'MM/DD' - format for other days in item list
longDateFormat:
'LLL' - format with full date and time
previewSubjectFilterKey:
null - full preview in authoring displays only matching subjects
ui.italicAbstract:
true - render abstract using italics
ui.sendAndPublish:
true - display the send and publish button.
You can configure what will be displayed in list views, there are 3 areas in list which you can configure:
priority - second box, you can use there
priority and
urgency, in case you use also
secondLine both
firstLine - main area - defaults are:
wordcount
slugline
headline
versioncreated
secondLine - optional second line - defaults are:
profile
state - workflow state
scheduledDateTime - scheduled date and time where date and time format are taken from view.dateformat and view.timeformat respectively
embargo - flag if item is embargoed
update - flag if item is an update
takekey
takepackage - link to other takes
signal
broadcast
flags - flags for "not for publication", "sms"
updated - flag if an item was updated
category - anpa category
provider - ingest provider info
expiry - expiry of spiked items
desk - where an item was fetched for ingested, where an item is for others
singleLine - optional single line which contains elements to be displayed when singleLineView is enabled.
narrowView - optional narrow view of 'firstLine' when authoring and preview panes are both open. This is active when singleline:view user preference is also active.
singleLineView - optional config to have thinner rows with elements in singleLine displayed.
relatedItems - configure the fields to be displayed on the related items field inside the authoring. Defaults are:
firstLine:
slugline
headline
versioncreated
secondLine
state
desk
You can disable certain content profile fields. Set value to
false in order to disable it. Fields are:
defaults - Article defaults
located - Dateline located
phone - Phone number
jid - Jabber ID
place - Default place
category - Preferred categories
desks - Preferred desks
You can override default search repos (all set
true by default).
defaultSearch
ingest
archive
published
archived
defaultRoute - sets the route that the app will go to upon logging in (home route).
langOverride - allows to override some labels in the UI (breaking, not recommended). It should be an object containing keys for language identifier and values as objects mapping labels to their translation. Example value:
{'en': {'Category':'Service'}} would display Service in place of Category for the english (en) version.
validatorMediaMetadata:
object - describes a fields that are required for media items (images/video). If the field is present in the object then it is displayed.
infoRemovedFields:
object - contains fields that should be removed from metadata editing
profileLanguages - list of languages available in user profile