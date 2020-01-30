supercolliderjs

JavaScript library for the SuperCollider music language and synthesis server

supercollider.js is a full-featured, batteries included client library for the SuperCollider audio synthesis server and the SuperCollider language interpreter.

It can be used for algorithmic composition, live coding, playing sounds with MIDI, audio processing, sound file rendering, data sonification and more.

It is written in TypeScript and compiled for release as ES2018 (Node >= 10) JavaScript and can be used in Node applications for either JavaScript or TypeScript.

SuperCollider

SuperCollider is a platform for audio synthesis and algorithmic composition, used by musicians, artists, and researchers working with sound. It is free and open source software available for Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux. supercollider.github.io

It consists of two parts:

scsynth : A real-time audio synthesis Server that communicates over TCP/IP using the OSC (Open Sound Control) protocol. High quality accurate and efficient audio engine Fully adjustable sample rate (192k+) and block size 32-bit float signal chain Sampling buffers use 64-bit float Fast and fluid control rate modulation 250 Unit generators in SuperCollider Hundreds more community contributed UGens Simple ANSI C plugin API Supports any number of input and output channels, ideal for large multichannel setups macOS, linux, windows

sclang : An interpreter and runtime for the SuperCollider programming language. It is similar to Smalltalk or Ruby with syntax similar to C or Javascript.

Install

Install SuperCollider: https://supercollider.github.io/ Install supercolliderjs:

npm install supercolliderjs

Examples

There are several interfaces, ranging from low-level (tedious, error-prone) control to higher level constructs.

const sc = require ( "supercolliderjs" ); sc.server.boot().then( async server => { const def = await server.synthDef( "formant" , `{ |out=0, fundfreq=440, formantfreq=440, bwfreq=100, timeScale=1, pan=0| var saw, envd, panned; saw = Formant.ar(fundfreq, formantfreq, bwfreq); envd = saw * EnvGen.kr(Env.sine(0.1, 0.2), timeScale: timeScale, doneAction: 2); panned = Pan2.ar(envd * AmpCompA.kr(fundfreq, 0.2, 0.7), pan); OffsetOut.ar(out, panned); }` , ); const group = server.group(); const freqSpec = { minval : 100 , maxval : 8000 , warp : "exp" , }; const randFreq = () => sc.map.mapWithSpec( Math .random(), freqSpec); const spawn = dur => { server.synth( def, { fundfreq : randFreq(), formantfreq : randFreq(), bwfreq : randFreq(), pan : sc.map.linToLin( 0 , 1 , -1 , 1 , Math .random()), timeScale : dur, }, group, ); const next = Math .random() * 0.25 ; setTimeout( () => spawn(next), next * 1000 ); }; spawn( Math .random()); }, console .error);

SynthDef and Synth

A SuperCollider SynthDef defines a graph of Unit generators. It wires together inputs and outputs, oscillators and filters. Once it is compiled and sent to the server, then you can create Synths that play that sound.

Currently supercollider.js uses sclang to compile synth defs. Full support for writing and compiling SynthDefs from JavaScript is planned.

const sc = require ( "supercolliderjs" ); sc.server.boot().then( async server => { const pulse = await server.synthDef( "pulse" , `{ arg out = 0, freq=200; Out.ar(out, Pulse.ar(200, Line.kr(0.01,0.99,8), 0.2)) }` , ); await server.synth(pulse, { freq : 300 }); const klang = await server.loadSynthDef( "klang" , "./klang.scd" ); await server.synth(klang); const defs = await server.synthDefs({ clipNoise : { source : `{ arg out = 0; var clip = LFClipNoise.ar(MouseX.kr(200, 10000, 1), 0.125); Out.ar(out, clip); }` , }, lpf : { source : `{ arg in = 0, out = 0; var input = In.ar(in); var lpf = RLPF.ar(input, MouseY.kr(1e2, 2e4, 1), 0.2, 0.2); ReplaceOut.ar(out, lpf); }` , }, }); const defLoadMsg = sc.server.msg.defLoad( "./formant.scsyndef" ); await server.callAndResponse(defLoadMsg); });

const sc = require ( "supercolliderjs" ); sc.server.boot().then( server => { const def = server.synthDef( "bubbles" , ` SynthDef("bubbles", { arg out=0, wobble=0.4, innerWobble=8, releaseTime=4; var f, zout; f = LFSaw.kr(wobble, 0, 24, LFSaw.kr([innerWobble, innerWobble / 1.106], 0, 3, 80)).midicps; zout = CombN.ar(SinOsc.ar(f, 0, 0.04), 0.2, 0.2, 4); // echoing sine wave zout = zout * EnvGen.kr(Env.linen(releaseTime: releaseTime), doneAction: 2); Out.ar(out, zout); }); ` , ); setInterval( () => { server.synth(def, { wobble : Math .random() * 10 , innerWobble : Math .random() * 16 , releaseTime : Math .random() * 4 + 2 , }); }, 4000 ); });

Server Plus Server

lang

Spawns the language interpreter, sclang

Call SuperCollider code from JavaScript

const sc = require ( "supercolliderjs" ); sc.lang.boot().then( async function ( lang ) { const pyr8 = await lang.interpret( "(1..8).pyramid" ); console .log(pyr8); const threePromises = [ 16 , 24 , 32 ].map( n => { return lang.interpret( `(1.. ${n} ).pyramid` ); }); const pyrs = await Promise .all(threePromises); console .log(pyrs); const allUgens = await lang.interpret( "UGen.allSubclasses" ); allUgens.forEach( ugenClass => console .log(ugenClass)); await lang.quit(); });

Documentation

Documentation

Compatibility

Works on Node 10+

Source code is written in TypeScript and is usable in JavaScript es2018 or TypeScript projects.

Contribute

License

MIT license