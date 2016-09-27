Superchild is a POSIX-only (e.g., Linux, Mac OS X) wrapper around
node.js's built-in
child_process module, which requires a lot of
care and attention to use correctly.
The purpose of Superchild is to allow large node.js programs to be split into independent processes (and sub-processes, resulting in process trees), while handling the tedious parts of process management and communication.
Superchild aims to be compatible with any program
that reads from and writes to their
stdin,
stdout, and
stderr
streams, regardless of what language the program is written in.
This allows interesting hacks like using
ssh to execute a
module on a remote host, written in another language, over an
encrypted link, while using the near-universal format of
line-delimited JSON messages over
stdio.
Features that make Superchild different from node's built-in
child_process module include the following (many of these
are currently possible only due to restricting focus to POSIX
platforms, i.e., not Windows):
A single function to replace
fork(),
exec(),
and
spawn() from the built-in
child_process module.
Waits for
stdout and
stderr streams to end before
emitting an
exit event, unlike
child_process.ChildProcess.
Handles isolating child process and its children in a
separate, detached process group that can be terminated
as a subtree using the POSIX
kill command. This means
that calling
close() on a Superchild instance will kill
not just the child process, but all its child processes
and so on (i.e., the entire process group lead by the child).
Note that if any processes in the sub-tree detach themselves
into a new process group, they will not be part of our
child's process group, and will not be killed.
Handles graceful termination of child's entire process group
using
SIGTERM ->
SIGKILL signals with a configurable timeout.
Handles unexpected termination of the current process by
killing the child's entire process group immediately with
SIGKILL.
Automatically serializes and deserializes line-delimited JSON
values (LD-JSON) sent to and received from child, intermixed
with
stdout.
stderr is passed through unbuffered. Effectively,
this means that the child's
stdout stream is demultiplexed
into the child streams
stdout_line (parsed raw text lines),
json_object (parsed JSON objects), and
json_array (parsed JSON
arrays). Regular processes have 3 I/O streams (stdin, stdout,
stderr); Superchildren have 6 streams (stdin, stdout, stderr,
stdout_line, json_object, json_array).
npm install superchild
Get a directory listing line-by-line using
ls.
var superchild = require('superchild');
var child = superchild('ls -lh');
child.on('stdout_line', function(line) {
console.log('[stdout]: ', line);
});
Spawn a node.js module in another process and communicate with it.
Note that the child uses the
superchild.unlogger helper function
to parse its standard input for LD-JSON arrays and objects.
master.js
var assert = require('assert');
var superchild = require('superchild');
var child = superchild('node echo.js');
child.send({
some: 'data',
});
child.on('json_object', function(jsonObj) {
assert.equal(jsonObj.some, 'data');
});
echo.js
var unlogger = require('superchild').unlogger;
unlogger().on('json_object', function(jsonObj) {
// Echo JSON object from parent back to parent.
console.log(JSON.stringify(jsonObj));
});
Superchild is an EventEmitter. The following events can be listened for
using
child.on() and
child.once() functions.
|Event
|Arguments
|Description
exit
code,
signal
|Child process exited, identical to
child_process.exit
stderr_data
dataStr
|Received unbuffered data on child's
stderr stream.
stdout_line
lineStr
|Received a full line of text from the child process.
json_object
jsonObj
|Parsed a line-delimited JSON object from child's
stdout stream.
json_array
jsonArr
|Parsed a line-delimited JSON array from child's
stdout stream.
|Method
|Description
send(jsonVal)
|Serialize and send a JSON-serializable object or array to the child as LD-JSON.
close(cb)
|Gracefully terminate the child, invoking the callback when the child has died.
node.js version 0.11.13 or higher, due to the use of
spawnSync.
The full annotated source code of
superchild.js follows, generated
automatically by Docco.
Class JSONSieve,
parses a readable stream into JSON objects and arrays, and stdout lines.
function unlogger(),
an example of establishing bi-directional communication between a parent
and child that can be easily ported to many other languages.