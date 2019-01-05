A plugin for superagent that throttles requests. Useful for rate or concurrency limited APIs.

Features

This doesn't just delay requests by an arbitrary number of ms, but intelligently manages requests so they're sent as soon as possible whilst staying beneath rate limits.

Can make serialised subqueues on the fly.

Follows superagent .use(throttle.plugin()) architecture

architecture Can use multiple instances

includes builds for node4 LTS & superagent supported browsers

Install

npm i --save superagent-throttle

Basic Usage

const request = require ( 'superagent' ) const Throttle = require ( 'superagent-throttle' ) let throttle = new Throttle({ active : true , rate : 5 , ratePer : 10000 , concurrent : 2 }) request .get( 'http://placekitten.com/100/100' ) .use(throttle.plugin()) .end( ( err, res ) => { ... })

Events

const request = require ( 'superagent' ) const Throttle = require ( 'superagent-throttle' ) let throttle = new Throttle() .on( 'sent' , ( request ) => { ... }) .on( 'received' , ( request ) => { ... }) .on( 'drained' , () => { ... })

Compatibility

import Throttle from 'superagent-throttle' var Throttle = require ( 'superagent-throttle/dist/node4' ) var Throttle = require ( 'superagent-throttle/dist/browser' )

Serialised Sub Queues

When using API's to update a client, you may want some serialised requests which still count towards your rate limit, but do not block other requests. You can do that by passing a uri (not necessarily a valid url) to throttle.plugin , for those requests you want to serialise, and leave it out for other async requests. This can be done on the fly, you don't need to initialise subqueues first.

let endpoint = 'http://example.com/endpoint' request . get (endpoint) . set ( 'someData' : someData) .use(throttle.plugin(endpoint)) . end (callback)

it's common to use an endpoint for the uri, simply to serialise requests to that endpoint without interfering with requests to other endpoints

Options

active : whether or not the queue is paused. (default: true)

: whether or not the queue is paused. (default: true) rate : how many requests can be sent every ratePer . (default: 40)

: how many requests can be sent every . (default: 40) ratePer : number of ms in which rate requests may be sent. (default: 40000)

: number of ms in which requests may be sent. (default: 40000) concurrent : how many requests can be sent concurrently. (default: 20)

Options can be set after instantiation using the options method.

var throttle = new require ( './index' )({ active : false }) throttle.options( 'active' , true )

Api

See the fancy annotated code.

Changelog

ES6 imports

included compatibility builds

switched to nock for test stubbing

fixed bug where errored requests are not cleared from concurrency count (possibly related to issue #6)

Removed extraneous dependencies

Fancy ES6 Class definition

Added unit tests

Event emitter

breaks 0.1.0 syntax

