superagent-proxy

by Nathan Rajlich
3.0.0 (see all)

`Request#proxy(uri)` superagent extension

Documentation
741K

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

2.0/5
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

Poor Documentation

Readme

superagent-proxy

Request#proxy(uri) superagent extension

This module extends superagent's Request class with a .proxy(uri) function. This allows you to proxy the HTTP request through a proxy of some kind.

It is backed by the proxy-agent module, so see its README for more details.

Installation

Install with npm:

$ npm install superagent-proxy

Example

var request = require('superagent');

// extend with Request#proxy()
require('superagent-proxy')(request);

// HTTP, HTTPS, or SOCKS proxy to use
var proxy = process.env.http_proxy || 'http://168.63.43.102:3128';

request
  .get(process.argv[2] || 'https://encrypted.google.com/')
  .proxy(proxy)
  .end(onresponse);

function onresponse (err, res) {
  if (err) {
    console.log(err);
  } else {
    console.log(res.status, res.headers);
    console.log(res.body);
  }
}

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Light Yagami
Typescript is ♥
October 23, 2020
Poor Documentation

