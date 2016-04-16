Plugin for visionmedia/superagent . Use req.then or req['catch'] to execute your request and handle via promises.

Install

npm install superagent superagent-promise-plugin --save

How to use

Requires ES6 Promises. Polyfill or set superagentPromisePlugin.Promise with es6-promise or equivalent.

var request = require ( 'superagent' ); var superagentPromisePlugin = require ( 'superagent-promise-plugin' ); superagentPromisePlugin.Promise = require ( 'es6-promise' ); request.get( '/end/point' ) .use(superagentPromisePlugin) .then( function ( res ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { var res = err.response; });

Patching superagent

Patch the superagent module so that every request has req.then and req['catch'] methods.

require ( 'es6-promise' ).polyfill(); var superagentPromisePlugin = require ( 'superagent-promise-plugin' ); var request = superagentPromisePlugin.patch( require ( 'superagent' )); request.get( '/end/point' ) .then( function ( res ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

License

MIT