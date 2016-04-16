openbase logo
spp

superagent-promise-plugin

by Josef Maxx Blake
3.2.0 (see all)

Plugin for visionmedia/superagent. Use req.then or req['catch'] to execute your request and handle via promises.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

superagent-promise

Plugin for visionmedia/superagent. Use req.then or req['catch'] to execute your request and handle via promises.

Install

npm install superagent superagent-promise-plugin --save

How to use

Requires ES6 Promises. Polyfill or set superagentPromisePlugin.Promise with es6-promise or equivalent.

var request = require('superagent');
var superagentPromisePlugin = require('superagent-promise-plugin');

superagentPromisePlugin.Promise = require('es6-promise');

request.get('/end/point')
  .use(superagentPromisePlugin)
  .then(function (res) {
    // success
  })
  .catch(function (err) {
    // error
    var res = err.response; // the full response object
  });

Patching superagent

Patch the superagent module so that every request has req.then and req['catch'] methods.

require('es6-promise').polyfill();
var superagentPromisePlugin = require('superagent-promise-plugin');
var request = superagentPromisePlugin.patch(require('superagent'));

request.get('/end/point')
  .then(function (res) {
    // success
  })
  .catch(function (err) {
    // error
  });

License

MIT

