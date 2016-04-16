Plugin for
visionmedia/superagent. Use
req.then or
req['catch'] to execute your request and handle via promises.
npm install superagent superagent-promise-plugin --save
Requires ES6 Promises. Polyfill or set
superagentPromisePlugin.Promise with
es6-promise or equivalent.
var request = require('superagent');
var superagentPromisePlugin = require('superagent-promise-plugin');
superagentPromisePlugin.Promise = require('es6-promise');
request.get('/end/point')
.use(superagentPromisePlugin)
.then(function (res) {
// success
})
.catch(function (err) {
// error
var res = err.response; // the full response object
});
Patch the
superagent module so that every request has
req.then and
req['catch'] methods.
require('es6-promise').polyfill();
var superagentPromisePlugin = require('superagent-promise-plugin');
var request = superagentPromisePlugin.patch(require('superagent'));
request.get('/end/point')
.then(function (res) {
// success
})
.catch(function (err) {
// error
});