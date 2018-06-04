openbase logo
superagent-promise

by James Lal
1.1.0 (see all)

Simple/dumb promise wrapper for superagent

npm
GitHub
Documentation
19.2K

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build Status

superagent-promise

Simple/dumb promise wrapper for superagent. You must depend on superagent and your favorite Promise library directly.

Usage

var Promise = this.Promise || require('promise');
var agent = require('superagent-promise')(require('superagent'), Promise);

// method, url form with `end`
agent('GET', 'http://google.com')
  .end()
  .then(function onResult(res) {
    // do stuff
  }, function onError(err) {
    //err.response has the response from the server
  });

// method, url form with `then`
agent('GET', 'http://google.com')
  .then(function onResult(res) {
    // do stuff
  });


// helper functions: options, head, get, post, put, patch, del
agent.put('http://myxfoo', 'data')
  .end()
  .then(function(res) {
    // do stuff`
  });

// helper functions: options, head, get, post, put, patch, del
agent.put('http://myxfoo', 'data').
  .then(function(res) {
    // do stuff
  });

Mocking

Now superagent-promise can be mocked using superagent-mock. For the complete example see test/mock.spec.js and test/mock.config.js.

var SUCCESS_BODY = 'Yay! Mocked :)';
var mockedRequest = require('superagent');
var mocks = require('./mock.config')('localhost', SUCCESS_BODY);
require('superagent-mock')(mockedRequest, mocks);
var request = require('../index')(mockedRequest, Promise);

