Simple/dumb promise wrapper for superagent. You must depend on superagent and your favorite Promise library directly.

Usage

var Promise = this .Promise || require ( 'promise' ); var agent = require ( 'superagent-promise' )( require ( 'superagent' ), Promise ); agent( 'GET' , 'http://google.com' ) .end() .then( function onResult ( res ) { }, function onError ( err ) { }); agent( 'GET' , 'http://google.com' ) .then( function onResult ( res ) { }); agent.put( 'http://myxfoo' , 'data' ) .end() .then( function ( res ) { }); agent.put( 'http://myxfoo' , 'data' ). .then( function ( res ) { });

Mocking

Now superagent-promise can be mocked using superagent-mock . For the complete example see test/mock.spec.js and test/mock.config.js .