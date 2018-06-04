Simple/dumb promise wrapper for superagent. You must depend on
superagent and your favorite Promise library directly.
var Promise = this.Promise || require('promise');
var agent = require('superagent-promise')(require('superagent'), Promise);
// method, url form with `end`
agent('GET', 'http://google.com')
.end()
.then(function onResult(res) {
// do stuff
}, function onError(err) {
//err.response has the response from the server
});
// method, url form with `then`
agent('GET', 'http://google.com')
.then(function onResult(res) {
// do stuff
});
// helper functions: options, head, get, post, put, patch, del
agent.put('http://myxfoo', 'data')
.end()
.then(function(res) {
// do stuff`
});
// helper functions: options, head, get, post, put, patch, del
agent.put('http://myxfoo', 'data').
.then(function(res) {
// do stuff
});
Now superagent-promise can be mocked using
superagent-mock. For the complete example see
test/mock.spec.js and
test/mock.config.js.
var SUCCESS_BODY = 'Yay! Mocked :)';
var mockedRequest = require('superagent');
var mocks = require('./mock.config')('localhost', SUCCESS_BODY);
require('superagent-mock')(mockedRequest, mocks);
var request = require('../index')(mockedRequest, Promise);