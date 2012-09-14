A handy superagent plugin to sign requests with an OAuth token and secret.

Builds on top of node-oauth, but it enables you to leverage the API flexibility of superagent instead of the .get , .getProtectedResource and other methods node-oauth offers.

Example

var oauth = new OAuth(…) , request = require ( 'superagent' ); require ( 'superagent-oauth' )(request); request.post( 'http://api.resource.org/users' ) .sign(oauth, token, secret) .send({ my : 'data' }) .set( 'X-My' , 'Header' ) .end( function ( res ) { console .log(res.status, res.body); })

API

OAuth 1.0/1.0a

Request#sign(oauthManager, token, secret)

oauthManager : ( OAuth ) instance of the OAuth manager

: ( ) instance of the OAuth manager token : ( String ) access token

: ( ) access token secret: ( String ) access token secret

OAuth2

Request#sign(oauthManager, token)

oauthManager : ( OAuth2 ) instance of the OAuth2 manager

: ( ) instance of the OAuth2 manager token: ( String ) access token

