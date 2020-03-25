openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sn

superagent-nock

by Loïc Le Malliaud
0.5.0 (see all)

Mock superagent http requests

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

758

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

superagent-nock

Very simple mock of superagent http requests for testing purpose (from Node.js or the browser). Inspired by superagent-mocker, superagent-mock and nock.

Used for testing React components with Redux and Observable.

Usage

Setup

import request from 'superagent';
import nocker from 'superagent-nock';
const nock = nocker(request);

Use

Define the base url

nock('http://localhost')

The url to mock

nock.get('/events/10')

The result to return

nock.reply(httpStatus, responseBody, responseHeaders, foo)

or specify a function

nock.reply(function(url) {
   return {
      status: 200,
      result: responseBody,
      headers: {'access-token': 'example-JSON-Web-Token'},
      foo: {
        something,
      },
   };
})

Then, when you do a get request on the url, the callback return the specified result

nock('http://localhost')
   .get('/events/10')
   .reply(200, {
        id: 10,
      title: 'My event'
   });

request
   .get('http://localhost/events/10')
   .end((err, res) => {
      console.log(res.body); // { id: 10, title: 'My event'}
   };

Chaining

You can chain your urls to mock:

nock('http://localhost')
   .get('/events/10')
   .reply(200, {
        id: 10,
        title: 'My event'
   })
     .get('/members/1')
   .reply(404);

Install

You should probably install it in devDependencies (-D)

$ npm i -D superagent-nock

Next TODO

nock.delay nock.query

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial