Very simple mock of superagent http requests for testing purpose (from Node.js or the browser). Inspired by superagent-mocker, superagent-mock and nock.

Used for testing React components with Redux and Observable.

Usage

Setup

import request from 'superagent' ; import nocker from 'superagent-nock' ; const nock = nocker(request);

Use

Define the base url

nock( 'http://localhost' )

The url to mock

nock.get( '/events/10' )

The result to return

nock.reply(httpStatus, responseBody, responseHeaders, foo)

or specify a function

nock.reply( function ( url ) { return { status : 200 , result : responseBody, headers : { 'access-token' : 'example-JSON-Web-Token' }, foo : { something, }, }; })

Then, when you do a get request on the url, the callback return the specified result

nock( 'http://localhost' ) .get( '/events/10' ) .reply( 200 , { id : 10 , title : 'My event' }); request .get( 'http://localhost/events/10' ) .end( ( err, res ) => { console .log(res.body); };

Chaining

You can chain your urls to mock:

nock( 'http://localhost' ) .get( '/events/10' ) .reply( 200 , { id : 10 , title : 'My event' }) .get( '/members/1' ) .reply( 404 );

Install

You should probably install it in devDependencies (-D)

$ npm i -D superagent-nock

Next TODO

nock.delay nock.query