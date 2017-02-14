openbase logo
superagent-mocker

by Shuvalov Anton
0.5.2 (see all)

Pretty simple in-browser mocks for CRUD and REST API

8.9K

GitHub Stars

128

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

superagent-mocker

Build Status Coverage Status

REST API mocker for the browsers. LOOK MA NO BACKEND! 👐

Written for superagent.

Install

npm i superagent-mocker

Usage

Setup

var request = require('superagent');
var mock = require('superagent-mocker')(request);

Timeout

You can provide custom timeout, that can be a function or a number. Just set timeout property to the mock:

var mock = require('superagent-mocker');

// set just number
mock.timeout = 100;

// Or function to get random
mock.timeout = function () {
  return Math.random() * 1e4 |0;
}

Get

You may set headers using the mock.set(). To ensure header keys are not case sensitive, all keys will be transformed to lower case (see example).

mock.get('/topics/:id', function(req) {
  return {
    id: req.params.id,
    content: 'Hello World!',
    headers: req.headers
  };
});

request
  .get('/topics/1')
  .set({ 'X-Custom-Header': 'value of header' })
  .end(function(err, data) {
    console.log(data); // { id: 1, content: 'Hello World', headers: { 'x-custom-header': 'value of header' } }
  })
;

mock.del() works in a similar way.

Post

You may set the body of a POST request as the second parameter of mock.post() or in mock.send(). Values set in send() will overwrite previously set values.

mock.post('/topics/:id', function(req) {
  return {
    id: req.params.id,
    body: req.body
  };
});

request
  .post('/topics/5', {
    content: 'I will be overwritten',
    fromPost: 'Foo'
  })
  .send({
    content: 'Hello world',
    fromSend: 'Bar'
  })
  .end(function(err, data) {
    console.log(data); // { id: 5, body: { content: 'Hello world', fromPost: 'Foo', fromSend: 'Bar' } }
  })
;

mock.put(), mock.patch() methods works in a similar way.

Teardown

You can remove all of the route handlers by calling mock.clearRoutes(). This is useful when defining temporary route handlers for unit tests.


// Using the mocha testing framework
define('My API module', function(){

  beforeEach(function(){
    // Guarentee each test knows exactly which routes are defined
    mock.clearRoutes()
  })

  it('should GET /me', function(done){
    mock.get('/me', function(){done()})
    api.getMe()
  })

  it('should POST /me', function(done){
    // The GET route handler no longer exists
    // So there is no chance to see a false positive
    // if the function actually calls GET /me
    mock.post('/me', function(){done()})
    api.saveMe()
  })

})

Or you can remove only one specified route (by method and url)

// to register route
mock.get('/me', function(){done()})

...

// to remove registered handler
mock.clearRoute('get', '/me');

Rollback library effect

In some cases it will be useful to remove patches from superagent lib after using mocks. In this cases you can use mock.unmock() method, that will rollback all patches that mock(superagent) call make.

License

MIT © Shuvalov Anton

