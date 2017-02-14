REST API mocker for the browsers. LOOK MA NO BACKEND! 👐
Written for superagent.
npm i superagent-mocker
var request = require('superagent');
var mock = require('superagent-mocker')(request);
You can provide custom timeout, that can be a function or a number. Just set
timeout property to the
mock:
var mock = require('superagent-mocker');
// set just number
mock.timeout = 100;
// Or function to get random
mock.timeout = function () {
return Math.random() * 1e4 |0;
}
You may set headers using the
mock.set(). To ensure header keys are not case sensitive,
all keys will be transformed to lower case (see example).
mock.get('/topics/:id', function(req) {
return {
id: req.params.id,
content: 'Hello World!',
headers: req.headers
};
});
request
.get('/topics/1')
.set({ 'X-Custom-Header': 'value of header' })
.end(function(err, data) {
console.log(data); // { id: 1, content: 'Hello World', headers: { 'x-custom-header': 'value of header' } }
})
;
mock.del() works in a similar way.
You may set the body of a
POST request as the second parameter of
mock.post()
or in
mock.send(). Values set in
send() will overwrite previously set values.
mock.post('/topics/:id', function(req) {
return {
id: req.params.id,
body: req.body
};
});
request
.post('/topics/5', {
content: 'I will be overwritten',
fromPost: 'Foo'
})
.send({
content: 'Hello world',
fromSend: 'Bar'
})
.end(function(err, data) {
console.log(data); // { id: 5, body: { content: 'Hello world', fromPost: 'Foo', fromSend: 'Bar' } }
})
;
mock.put(),
mock.patch() methods works in a similar way.
You can remove all of the route handlers by calling
mock.clearRoutes(). This is useful when defining temporary route handlers for unit tests.
// Using the mocha testing framework
define('My API module', function(){
beforeEach(function(){
// Guarentee each test knows exactly which routes are defined
mock.clearRoutes()
})
it('should GET /me', function(done){
mock.get('/me', function(){done()})
api.getMe()
})
it('should POST /me', function(done){
// The GET route handler no longer exists
// So there is no chance to see a false positive
// if the function actually calls GET /me
mock.post('/me', function(){done()})
api.saveMe()
})
})
Or you can remove only one specified route (by method and url)
// to register route
mock.get('/me', function(){done()})
...
// to remove registered handler
mock.clearRoute('get', '/me');
In some cases it will be useful to remove patches from superagent lib after using mocks.
In this cases you can use
mock.unmock() method, that will rollback all patches that
mock(superagent) call make.
MIT © Shuvalov Anton