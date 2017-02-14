REST API mocker for the browsers. LOOK MA NO BACKEND! 👐

Written for superagent.

Install

npm i superagent-mocker

Usage

Setup

var request = require ( 'superagent' ); var mock = require ( 'superagent-mocker' )(request);

Timeout

You can provide custom timeout, that can be a function or a number. Just set timeout property to the mock :

var mock = require ( 'superagent-mocker' ); mock.timeout = 100 ; mock.timeout = function ( ) { return Math .random() * 1e4 | 0 ; }

Get

You may set headers using the mock.set() . To ensure header keys are not case sensitive, all keys will be transformed to lower case (see example).

mock.get( '/topics/:id' , function ( req ) { return { id : req.params.id, content : 'Hello World!' , headers : req.headers }; }); request .get( '/topics/1' ) .set({ 'X-Custom-Header' : 'value of header' }) .end( function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }) ;

mock.del() works in a similar way.

Post

You may set the body of a POST request as the second parameter of mock.post() or in mock.send() . Values set in send() will overwrite previously set values.

mock.post( '/topics/:id' , function ( req ) { return { id : req.params.id, body : req.body }; }); request .post( '/topics/5' , { content : 'I will be overwritten' , fromPost : 'Foo' }) .send({ content : 'Hello world' , fromSend : 'Bar' }) .end( function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }) ;

mock.put() , mock.patch() methods works in a similar way.

Teardown

You can remove all of the route handlers by calling mock.clearRoutes() . This is useful when defining temporary route handlers for unit tests.

define( 'My API module' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { mock.clearRoutes() }) it( 'should GET /me' , function ( done ) { mock.get( '/me' , function ( ) {done()}) api.getMe() }) it( 'should POST /me' , function ( done ) { mock.post( '/me' , function ( ) {done()}) api.saveMe() }) })

Or you can remove only one specified route (by method and url)

mock.get( '/me' , function ( ) {done()}) ... mock.clearRoute( 'get' , '/me' );

Rollback library effect

In some cases it will be useful to remove patches from superagent lib after using mocks. In this cases you can use mock.unmock() method, that will rollback all patches that mock(superagent) call make.

License

MIT © Shuvalov Anton