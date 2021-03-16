Installation | Usage | Supported Methods | Credits | License

superagent plugin allowing to simulate HTTP calls by returning data fixtures based on the requested URL.

See this post to know why we use superagent-mock at Bedrock Streaming.

Installation

Install with npm: npm install superagent-mock

Install with yarn: yarn add superagent-mock

Requirements

node >= 8.0 superagent >= ^3.6.0

Usage

First, you have to define the URLs to mock in a configuration file:

module .exports = [ { pattern : 'https://domain.example(.*)' , fixtures : function ( match, params, headers, context ) { if (match[ 1 ] === '/404' ) { throw new Error ( 404 ); } if (match[ 1 ] === '/hero' ) { if (params[ 'superhero' ]) { return 'Your hero:' + params[ 'superhero' ]; } else { return 'You didnt choose a hero' ; } } if (match[ 1 ] === '/authorized_endpoint' ) { if (headers[ 'Authorization' ]) { return 'Authenticated!' ; } else { throw new Error ( 401 ); } } if (match[ 1 ] === '/server_test' ) { context.cancel = true ; return null ; } if (match[ 1 ] === '/delay_test' ) { context.delay = 3000 ; return 'zzZ' ; } if (match[ 1 ] === '/progress_test' ) { context.progress = { parts : 3 , delay : 1000 , total : 100 , lengthComputable : true , direction : 'upload' }; return 'Hundred percent!' ; } }, get : function ( match, data ) { return { body : data }; }, post : function ( match, data ) { return { status : 201 }; } }, ... ];

Then use the plugin:

var request = require ( 'superagent' ); var config = require ( './superagent-mock-config' ); var superagentMock = require ( 'superagent-mock' )(request, config); ... superagentMock.unset();

Supported methods

All request methods are supported (get, put, post, etc.).

Each request method mock have to be declared in the config file. Otherwise, the callback method is used.

Logging

You can monitor each call, that has been intercepted by superagent-mock or not, by passing a callback function at initialization.

var request = require ( 'superagent' ); var config = require ( './superagent-mock-config' ); var logger = function ( log ) { console .log( 'superagent call' , log); }; var superagentMock = require ( 'superagent-mock' )(request, config, logger); ... superagentMock.unset();

The callback function will be called with an object containing the following informations

data : data used with superagent.send function

function headers : array of headers given by superagent.set function

function matcher : regex matching the current url which is defined in the provided config

url : url which superagent was called

method : HTTP method used for the call

timestamp : timestamp of the superagent call

mocked : true if the call was mocked by superagent mock, false if it used superagent real methods

Development scripts

To run units tests: yarn test .

To check code style: yarn lint .

To build code: yarn build .

Credits

Developped by the Cytron Team of Bedrock Streaming. Tested with Jest.

License

superagent-mock is licensed under the MIT license.