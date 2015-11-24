SuperAgent is a small progressive client-side HTTP request library, and Node.js module with the same API, sporting many high-level HTTP client features. View the docs.
FORK this fork removes the suck introduced into superagent 1.x by returning the
end api back to being compliant with node-style callback conventions as in the original superagent 0.x design. This fork will track official releases of superagent so everyone can benefit from improvements in superagent. The goal is merge this fork back into superagent and to retire this fork.
node:
$ npm install superagent-ls
component:
$ component install kmalakoff/superagent-ls
Works with browserify and should work with webpack
request
.post('/api/pet')
.send({ name: 'Manny', species: 'cat' })
.set('X-API-Key', 'foobar')
.set('Accept', 'application/json')
.end(function(err, res){
// Calling the end function will send the request
});
Tested browsers:
Even though IE9 is supported, a polyfill
window.btoa is needed to use basic auth.
Superagent is easily extended via plugins.
var nocache = require('superagent-no-cache');
var request = require('superagent-ls');
var prefix = require('superagent-prefix')('/static');
request
.get('/some-url')
.use(prefix) // Prefixes *only* this request
.use(nocache) // Prevents caching of *only* this request
.end(function(err, res){
// Do something
});
Existing plugins:
Please prefix your plugin with
superagent-* so that it can easily be found by others.
For superagent extensions such as couchdb and oauth visit the wiki.
Install dependencies:
$ npm install
Run em!
$ make test
Install dependencies:
$ npm install
Start the test runner:
$ make test-browser-local
Visit
http://localhost:4000/__zuul in your browser.
Edit tests and refresh your browser. You do not have to restart the test runner.
MIT