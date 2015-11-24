openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

109

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

SuperAgent (with less suck) Build Status

Sauce Test Status

SuperAgent is a small progressive client-side HTTP request library, and Node.js module with the same API, sporting many high-level HTTP client features. View the docs.

FORK this fork removes the suck introduced into superagent 1.x by returning the end api back to being compliant with node-style callback conventions as in the original superagent 0.x design. This fork will track official releases of superagent so everyone can benefit from improvements in superagent. The goal is merge this fork back into superagent and to retire this fork.

super agent

Installation

node:

$ npm install superagent-ls

component:

$ component install kmalakoff/superagent-ls

Works with browserify and should work with webpack

request
  .post('/api/pet')
  .send({ name: 'Manny', species: 'cat' })
  .set('X-API-Key', 'foobar')
  .set('Accept', 'application/json')
  .end(function(err, res){
    // Calling the end function will send the request
  });

Supported browsers

Tested browsers:

  • Latest Android
  • Latest Firefox
  • Latest Chrome
  • IE9 through latest
  • Latest iPhone
  • Latest Safari

Even though IE9 is supported, a polyfill window.btoa is needed to use basic auth.

Plugins

Superagent is easily extended via plugins.

var nocache = require('superagent-no-cache');
var request = require('superagent-ls');
var prefix = require('superagent-prefix')('/static');

request
.get('/some-url')
.use(prefix) // Prefixes *only* this request
.use(nocache) // Prevents caching of *only* this request
.end(function(err, res){
    // Do something
});

Existing plugins:

Please prefix your plugin with superagent-* so that it can easily be found by others.

For superagent extensions such as couchdb and oauth visit the wiki.

Running node tests

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Run em!

$ make test

Running browser tests

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Start the test runner:

$ make test-browser-local

Visit http://localhost:4000/__zuul in your browser.

Edit tests and refresh your browser. You do not have to restart the test runner.

License

MIT

