SuperAgent (with less suck)

SuperAgent is a small progressive client-side HTTP request library, and Node.js module with the same API, sporting many high-level HTTP client features. View the docs.

FORK this fork removes the suck introduced into superagent 1.x by returning the end api back to being compliant with node-style callback conventions as in the original superagent 0.x design. This fork will track official releases of superagent so everyone can benefit from improvements in superagent. The goal is merge this fork back into superagent and to retire this fork.

Installation

node:

npm install superagent-ls

component:

component install kmalakoff/superagent-ls

Works with browserify and should work with webpack

request .post( '/api/pet' ) .send({ name : 'Manny' , species : 'cat' }) .set( 'X-API-Key' , 'foobar' ) .set( 'Accept' , 'application/json' ) .end( function ( err, res ) { });

Supported browsers

Tested browsers:

Latest Android

Latest Firefox

Latest Chrome

IE9 through latest

Latest iPhone

Latest Safari

Even though IE9 is supported, a polyfill window.btoa is needed to use basic auth.

Plugins

Superagent is easily extended via plugins.

var nocache = require ( 'superagent-no-cache' ); var request = require ( 'superagent-ls' ); var prefix = require ( 'superagent-prefix' )( '/static' ); request .get( '/some-url' ) .use(prefix) .use(nocache) .end( function ( err, res ) { });

Existing plugins:

superagent-no-cache - prevents caching by including Cache-Control header

superagent-prefix - prefixes absolute URLs (useful in test environment)

superagent-mock - simulate HTTP calls by returning data fixtures based on the requested URL

superagent-mocker — simulate REST API

superagent-cache - superagent with built-in, flexible caching

Please prefix your plugin with superagent-* so that it can easily be found by others.

For superagent extensions such as couchdb and oauth visit the wiki.

Running node tests

Install dependencies:

npm install

Run em!

make test

Running browser tests

Install dependencies:

npm install

Start the test runner:

make test -browser-local

Visit http://localhost:4000/__zuul in your browser.

Edit tests and refresh your browser. You do not have to restart the test runner.

License

MIT