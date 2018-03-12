openbase logo
superagent-jsonp

by @lamp
0.2.1 (see all)

Wrap jsonp in a nice superagent wrapper.

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

superagent-jsonp

CircleCI bitHound Overall Score

Adds jsonp behaviour to superagent.

To use with browserify

First install with npm

npm i superagent-jsonp --save

Then use like so;

const superagent = require('superagent');
const jsonp = require('superagent-jsonp');
superagent.get('http://example.com/foo.json').use(jsonp).end(function(err, res){
  // everything is as normal
});

To use with bower

First install:

bower i superagent-jsonp --save

Include it from your bower components in the usual way

Then use pretty much as you do above

superagent.get('http://example.com/foo.json').use(superagentJSONP).end(function(err, res){
  // everything is as normal
});

Available options for the jsonp function

  • callbackParam: The name of the query parameter that contains the function name to call. Defaults to callback.
  • callbackName: Optional. The name of the callback function
  • timeout: How long to wait until this is considered to be an unsuccessful request.
    • Note: all unsuccessful requests are currently treated as 404s

Usage

superagent
  .get('http://example.com/obviously_404.json').use(jsonp({
      timeout: 3000,
      callbackName: 'someOtherName'
    })).end((err, response) => {
      // response => {}
      // err => new Error('404 NotFound')
    });

