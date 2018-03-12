Adds jsonp behaviour to superagent.

To use with browserify

First install with npm

npm i superagent-jsonp --save

Then use like so;

const superagent = require ( 'superagent' ); const jsonp = require ( 'superagent-jsonp' ); superagent.get( 'http://example.com/foo.json' ).use(jsonp).end( function ( err, res ) { });

To use with bower

First install:

bower i superagent-jsonp --save

Include it from your bower components in the usual way

Then use pretty much as you do above

superagent.get( 'http://example.com/foo.json' ).use(superagentJSONP).end( function ( err, res ) { });

Available options for the jsonp function

callbackParam: The name of the query parameter that contains the function name to call. Defaults to callback .

. callbackName: Optional. The name of the callback function

timeout: How long to wait until this is considered to be an unsuccessful request. Note: all unsuccessful requests are currently treated as 404s



Usage