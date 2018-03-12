Adds jsonp behaviour to superagent.
First install with npm
npm i superagent-jsonp --save
Then use like so;
const superagent = require('superagent');
const jsonp = require('superagent-jsonp');
superagent.get('http://example.com/foo.json').use(jsonp).end(function(err, res){
// everything is as normal
});
First install:
bower i superagent-jsonp --save
Include it from your bower components in the usual way
Then use pretty much as you do above
superagent.get('http://example.com/foo.json').use(superagentJSONP).end(function(err, res){
// everything is as normal
});
callback.
superagent
.get('http://example.com/obviously_404.json').use(jsonp({
timeout: 3000,
callbackName: 'someOtherName'
})).end((err, response) => {
// response => {}
// err => new Error('404 NotFound')
});