Add interceptors that will be called during end() e.g. for handling error conditions without having the same code all over the place.
Please consider supporting the project by starring it on GitHub :)
https://github.com/codesuki/superagent-intercept
npm install superagent-intercept
let AuthIntercept = require('superagent-intercept')((err, res) => {
if (res.status == 401) {
// route to login
}
});
request.get('/api/something/' + someId).use(AuthIntercept).end((err, res) {
// AuthIntercept will be called here.
// ... code ...
});