superagent-intercept

by Neri Marschik
0.1.2 (see all)

Add functions that will be called during end() e.g. for handling error conditions without having the same code all over the place.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

superagent-intercept

Add interceptors that will be called during end() e.g. for handling error conditions without having the same code all over the place.

Install

npm install superagent-intercept

Example

let AuthIntercept = require('superagent-intercept')((err, res) => {
    if (res.status == 401) {
       // route to login
    }
});

request.get('/api/something/' + someId).use(AuthIntercept).end((err, res) {
    // AuthIntercept will be called here.
    // ... code ...
});

