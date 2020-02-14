Note: These docs are for the
3.0.0-beta.1 release in which http cache header support was added. If you are using an earlier version of
superagent-cache-plugin, please be aware that versions prior to
3.0.0-beta.1 do not have http cache header support. Expect a proper
3.0.0 release before long.
A superagent plugin providing flexible, built-in caching.
Now compatible with superagent
2.x and
3.x.
Require and instantiate superagent-cache-plugin as follows to get the default configuration:
// Require and instantiate a cache module
var cacheModule = require('cache-service-cache-module');
var cache = new cacheModule({storage: 'session'});
// Require superagent-cache-plugin and pass your cache module
var superagentCache = require('superagent-cache-plugin')(cache);
Now you're ready for the magic! Just add
.use(superagentCache) to any query and your
GET and
HEAD requests will be cached! Any matching
DELETE,
POST,
PUT, or
PATCH requests will automatically invalidate the associated cache key and value as long as you include
.use(superagentCache).
superagent
.get(uri)
.use(superagentCache)
.end(function (err, response){
// response is now cached!
// subsequent calls to this superagent request will now fetch the cached response
}
);
Enjoy!
npm install superagent-cache-plugin --save
npm test
superagent-cache-plugin uses
superagent's plugin API to patch requests on a per-query level. This means that using
superagent-cache-plugin for a single query will not impact any other queries. Whenever a
GET or
HEAD request is made with
.use(superagentCache),
superagent-cache-plugin generates a cache key by stringifying four properties:
nameSpace attribute (defaults to
undefined if the property is not set)
With the generated cache key,
superagent-cache-plugin then checks the cache instance you passed in when you
required it. If the key exists,
superagent-cache-plugin returns it without performing the
HTTP request and if the key does not exist, it makes the request, caches the
response object (mostly), and returns it.
If you don't use the
.prune() or
.responseProp() chainables detailed in the API, then
superagent-cache-plugin will cache a gutted version of the
response object. There are two reasons it doesn't just cache the entire
response object:
superagent-cache-plugin takes all of the following properties from the
response object and clones each of them into a new object which then gets cached:
If you find yourself occasionally needing more than this, try out the
.prune() or
.responseProp() chainables. If your find yourself consistently needing more than this, make a pull request that adds the properties you need.
superagent-cache-plugin stores data in whatever cache module you pass into the
require command as shown in the Basic Usage demo. It can natively handle any cache that matches cache-service's API. See this list of supported caches to see what works best with your use case. Because
cache-service and all of the supported caches have identical APIs,
superagent-cache-plugin doesn't care which you use, so pick the one that's best for you or make a new one.
All options that can be passed to the
defaults
require param can be overwritten with chainables of the same name. All of the below options are detailed in the API section.
Cache-Control request/response headers related behavior (since
3.0.0-beta.1)
Cache-Control: maxe-age=X is an alternative to the
.expiration(X) API method call.
Cache-Control: only-if-cached is an alternative to the
.doQuery(false) API method call.
Cache-Controlrequest header value to one of
maxe-age=0,
no-cache,
no-storeswitches of caching of the response.
NOTE The plugin respects the server response cache related headers (
Cache-Control,
Pragma: no-cache,
Expires) and calculates proper TTL for cached responses, with the respect to following:
expiration option is unspecified, the default behavior will be no caching, unless the server response
Cache-Control header specifies otherwise.
expiration=0 specified in options will switch off caching for any request, even when the server specifies that the response is cacheable and provides non-zero TTL via eg. the
Cache-Control: max-age=X header.
expiration option value will narrow down any of TTL value specified via server response
Cache-Control header.
expiration option value is greater than the TTL specified via server response
Cache-Control header, the later wins.
ETag and
Last-Modified support.
The
ETag and
Last-Modified related cache behavior is supported with sending the associated request headers for cached response revalidation and proper handling of the
304 Not Modified response, which results in serving the cached response instead
304 one.
A super-light in-memory cache for cache-service or standalone use. Available on NPM.
A tiered caching solution capable of wrapping any number of the below supported caches. Available on NPM.
A redis wrapper for cache-service or standalone use. Available on NPM.
A memcached wrapper for cache-service or standalone use. Available on NPM.
An in-memory cache wrapper for cache-service or standalone use. Available on NPM.
cache is an instance of any of the supported caches and
defaults is an object with any of the available configuration options.
superagent-cache-plugin stores all of its data
Same as superagent except that superagent's response object will be cached.
Same as superagent except that the generated cache key will be automatically invalidated when these
HTTP verbs are used.
Same as superagent except it optionally exposes the key superagent-cache-plugin generates as the third param in the callback's argument list. See the usage example for a more detailed explanation.
Caution: if you use this function,
supergent-cache-pluginwill not gut the
responseobject for you. Be sure that the result of your
.responseProp()call will never be circular and is not larger than it needs to be. Consider using
.prune()if you need to dig several layers into the
responseobject.
If you know you want a single, top-level property from superagent's response object, you can optimize what you cache by passing the property's name here. When used, it causes the
.end() function's response to return superagent's response[prop].
//response will now be replaced with superagent's response.body
//but all other top-level response properties, such as response.ok and response.status, will be ommitted
superagent
.get(uri)
.use(superagentCache)
.responseProp('body')
.end(function (error, response){
// handle response
}
);
Caution: if you use this function,
supergent-cache-pluginwill not automatically gut the
responseobject for you (although you can use the
gutResponseparam to do so manually--more on that below). Be sure that the result of your
.prune()callback function will never be circular and is not larger than it needs to be.
If you need to dig several layers into superagent's response, you can do so by passing a function to
.prune(). Your prune function will receive superagent's response and should return a truthy value or
null. The benefit of using this function is that you can cache only what you need.
Your prune function will optionally receive
gutResponse as its second param. This is the method that
superagent-cache-plugin calls internally to simplify responses. If, based on some processing within the function you pass to
.prune, you decide that no custom return value is necessary, or you would like to take advantage of the default behavior plus some of your own, you can call
gutResponse(response) to get the value that
superagent-cache-plugin would have returned without a call to
.prune.
var prune = function(r){
return (r && r.ok && r.body && r.body.user) ? r.body.user : null;
}
//response will now be replaced with r.body.user or null
//and only r.body.user will be cached rather than the entire superagent response
superagent
.get(uri)
.use(superagentCache)
.prune(prune)
.end(function (error, response){
// handle response
}
);
gutResponse
var prune = function(r, gutResponse){
var output = gutResponse(r);
output.customValue = getCustomValue();
return output;
}
//response will now be superagent-cache-plugin's default output plus `customValue`
//all of which will be cached rather than the entire superagent response
superagent
.get(uri)
.use(superagentCache)
.prune(prune)
.end(function (error, response){
// handle response
}
);
In the event that you need certain query params to execute a query but cannot have those params as part of your cache key (useful when security or time-related params are sent), use
.pruneQuery() to remove those properties. Pass
.pruneQuery() an array containing the param keys you want omitted from the cache key.
//the superagent query will be executed with all params
//but the key used to store the superagent response will be generated without the passed param keys
superagent
.get(uri)
.use(superagentCache)
.query(query)
.pruneQuery(['token'])
.end(function (error, response){
// handle response
}
);
This function works just like the
.pruneQuery() funciton except that it modifies the arguments passed to the
.set() chainable method (headers) rather than those passed to the
.query() chainable method.
//the superagent query will be executed with all headers
//but the key used to store the superagent response will be generated without the passed header keys
superagent
.get(uri)
.use(superagentCache)
.set(options)
.pruneHeader(['token'])
.end(function (error, response){
// handle response
}
);
Use this function when you need to override your
cache's
defaultExpiration property for a particular cache entry.
Tell
superagent-cache-plugin whether to cache the response object when it's
false,
null, or
{}.This is especially useful when using
.responseProp() or
.prune() which can cause
response to be falsy. By default,
cacheWhenEmpty is
true.
Tell
superagent-cache-plugin whether to perform an ajax call if the generated cache key is not found. By default, doQuery is true.
Tells
superagent-cache-plugin to perform an ajax call regardless of whether the generated cache key is found. By default, forceUpdate is false.
Tells
superagent-cache-plugin to copy given headers from the current executing request to the response.
This is useful for eg. some correlation ID, which binds a request with a response and could be an issue when returning a cached response.
Note Bypassed headers are copied only to cached responses.
//the superagent query will be executed with all headers
//but the key used to store the superagent response will be generated without the 'bypassHeaders' header keys
//and the response will have those keys set to the values from the request headers, when served from a cache.
var correlationId = 0;
superagent
.get(uri)
.use(superagentCache)
.expiration(1)
.bypassHeaders(['x-correlation-id'])
.set('x-correlation-id', correlationId++)
.end(function (error, response){
superagent
.get(uri)
.use(superagentCache)
.bypassHeaders(['x-correlation-id'])
.set('x-correlation-id', correlationId++)
.end(function (error, response){
expect(response.header['x-cache']).toBe('HIT');
expect(response.header['x-correlation-id']).toBe(1);
});
}
);
This is the first constructor param you handed in when you instantiated
superagent-cache-plugin.
superagent.cache... //You can call any function existing on the cache you passed in
This is the second constructor param you handed in when you instantiated
superagent-cache-plugin.
superagent.defaults... //You can read and update defaults at run time
As an optional parameter in the
.end(cb) callback argument list, superagent-cache-plugin can give you the key it generated for each query as follows:
superagent
.get(uri)
.use(superagentCache)
.end(function (err, response, key){
console.log('GENERATED KEY:', key);
}
);
This can be useful if you need external access to a cache key and for testing purposes.
However, you can only get it when you pass 3 params to the callback's argument list. The following rules will apply when listing arguments in the
.end(cb) callback argument list:
response
err and
response
err,
response, and
key
2.x and
3.x
.pruneParams is now
.pruneQuery for clarity
.pruneOptions is now
.pruneHeader for clarity
resolve function passed to
.then no longer exposes the generated cache key like it did when using superagent
^1.3.0 with superagent-cache
^1.5.0 (but using
.end still does)