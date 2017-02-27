Add promise support to Superagent using Bluebird.

Install

npm install superagent-bluebird-promise

Usage

Simply require this package instead of superagent . Then you can call .then() or .catch() instead of .end() to get a promise for your requests.

var request = require ( 'superagent-bluebird-promise' ); request.get( '/an-endpoint' ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }, function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); request.get( '/an-endpoint' ) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

To generate a promise without registering any callbacks (e.g. when returning a promise from within a library), call .promise() instead.

request.get( '/an-endpoint' ).promise()

In order to use any of Bluebird's various promise methods, make sure you call .then() or .promise() first.

An error is thrown for all HTTP errors and responses that have a response code of 400 or above.

The error parameter always has a key error and for 4xx and 5xx responses, will also have a status and res key.

Cancelling requests

You can abort the request by cancelling the promise:

promise.cancel();

This is only possible because we have configured bluebird to be cancellable by default.