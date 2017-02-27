Add promise support to Superagent using Bluebird.
npm install superagent-bluebird-promise
Simply require this package instead of
superagent. Then you can call
.then() or
.catch() instead of
.end() to get a promise for your requests.
var request = require('superagent-bluebird-promise');
// .then()
request.get('/an-endpoint')
.then(function(res) {
console.log(res);
}, function(error) {
console.log(error);
});
// .catch()
request.get('/an-endpoint')
.catch(function(error) {
console.log(error);
});
To generate a promise without registering any callbacks (e.g. when returning a promise from within a library), call
.promise() instead.
request.get('/an-endpoint').promise()
In order to use any of Bluebird's various promise methods, make sure you call
.then() or
.promise() first.
An error is thrown for all HTTP errors and responses that have a response code of 400 or above.
The
error parameter always has a key
error and for 4xx and 5xx responses, will also have a
status and
res key.
You can abort the request by cancelling the promise:
promise.cancel();
This is only possible because we have configured bluebird to be cancellable by default.