openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

superagent

by visionmedia
6.1.0 (see all)

Ajax for Node.js and browsers (JS HTTP client)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3M

GitHub Stars

15.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

258

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js HTTP, Vanilla JavaScript HTTP Request

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/520
Read All Reviews
LrazerzHavermansStefwallacergabriel-sisjr

Top Feedback

7Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

superagent

build status code coverage code style styled with prettier made with lass license

Small progressive client-side HTTP request library, and Node.js module with the same API, supporting many high-level HTTP client features

Table of Contents

Install

npm:

npm install superagent

yarn:

yarn add superagent

Usage

Node

const superagent = require('superagent');

// callback
superagent
  .post('/api/pet')
  .send({ name: 'Manny', species: 'cat' }) // sends a JSON post body
  .set('X-API-Key', 'foobar')
  .set('accept', 'json')
  .end((err, res) => {
    // Calling the end function will send the request
  });

// promise with then/catch
superagent.post('/api/pet').then(console.log).catch(console.error);

// promise with async/await
(async () => {
  try {
    const res = await superagent.post('/api/pet');
    console.log(res);
  } catch (err) {
    console.error(err);
  }
})();

Browser

The browser-ready, minified version of superagent is only 6 KB (minified and gzipped)!

Browser-ready versions of this module are available via jsdelivr, unpkg, and also in the node_modules/superagent/dist folder in downloads of the superagent package.

Note that we also provide unminified versions with .js instead of .min.js file extensions.

VanillaJS

This is the solution for you if you're just using <script> tags everywhere!

<script src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=Array.from,Promise,Symbol,Object.setPrototypeOf,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Set,Math.trunc,BigInt,Map,Reflect,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet,BigInt,Map,Reflect,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/superagent"></script>
<!-- if you wish to use unpkg.com instead: -->
<!-- <script src="https://unpkg.com/superagent"></script> -->
<script type="text/javascript">
  (function() {
    // superagent is exposed as `window.superagent`
    // if you wish to use "request" instead please
    // uncomment the following line of code:
    // `window.request = superagent;`
    superagent
      .post('/api/pet')
      .send({ name: 'Manny', species: 'cat' }) // sends a JSON post body
      .set('X-API-Key', 'foobar')
      .set('accept', 'json')
      .end(function (err, res) {
        // Calling the end function will send the request
      });
  })();
</script>

Bundler

If you are using browserify, webpack, rollup, or another bundler, then you can follow the same usage as Node above.

Supported Platforms

  • Node: v6.x+

  • Browsers (see .browserslistrc):

    npx browserslist

    and_chr 71
and_ff 64
and_qq 1.2
and_uc 11.8
android 67
android 4.4.3-4.4.4
baidu 7.12
bb 10
bb 7
chrome 73
chrome 72
chrome 71
edge 18
edge 17
firefox 66
firefox 65
ie 11
ie 10
ie 9
ie_mob 11
ie_mob 10
ios_saf 12.0-12.1
ios_saf 11.3-11.4
op_mini all
op_mob 46
op_mob 12.1
opera 58
opera 57
safari 12
safari 11.1
samsung 8.2
samsung 7.2-7.4

Required Browser Features

We recommend using https://polyfill.io (specifically with the bundle mentioned in VanillaJS above):

<script src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=Array.from,Promise,Symbol,Object.setPrototypeOf,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Set,Math.trunc,BigInt,Map,Reflect,WeakMap,WeakRef,WeakSet"></script>
  • IE 9-10 requires a polyfill for Promise, Array.from, Symbol, Object.getOwnPropertySymbols, and Object.setPrototypeOf
  • IE 9 requires a polyfill for window.FormData (we recommend formdata-polyfill), Set, Math.trunc, BigInt, Map, Reflect, WeakMap, WeakRef, and WeakSet

Plugins

SuperAgent is easily extended via plugins.

const nocache = require('superagent-no-cache');
const superagent = require('superagent');
const prefix = require('superagent-prefix')('/static');

superagent
  .get('/some-url')
  .query({ action: 'edit', city: 'London' }) // query string
  .use(prefix) // Prefixes *only* this request
  .use(nocache) // Prevents caching of *only* this request
  .end((err, res) => {
    // Do something
  });

Existing plugins:

Please prefix your plugin with superagent-* so that it can easily be found by others.

For SuperAgent extensions such as couchdb and oauth visit the wiki.

Upgrading from previous versions

Please see GitHub releases page for the current changelog.

Our breaking changes are mostly in rarely used functionality and from stricter error handling.

  • 6.0 to 6.1
  • 5.x to 6.x:
    • Retry behavior is still opt-in, however we now have a more fine-grained list of status codes and error codes that we retry against (see updated docs)
    • A specific issue with Content-Type matching not being case-insensitive is fixed
    • Set is now required for IE 9, see Required Browser Features for more insight
  • 4.x to 5.x:
    • We've implemented the build setup of Lass to simplify our stack and linting
    • Unminified browserified build size has been reduced from 48KB to 20KB (via tinyify and the latest version of Babel using @babel/preset-env and .browserslistrc)
    • Linting support has been added using caniuse-lite and eslint-plugin-compat
    • We can now target what versions of Node we wish to support more easily using .babelrc
  • 3.x to 4.x:
    • Ensure you're running Node 6 or later. We've dropped support for Node 4.
    • We've started using ES6 and for compatibility with Internet Explorer you may need to use Babel.
    • We suggest migrating from .end() callbacks to .then() or await.
  • 2.x to 3.x:
    • Ensure you're running Node 4 or later. We've dropped support for Node 0.x.
    • Test code that calls .send() multiple times. Invalid calls to .send() will now throw instead of sending garbage.
  • 1.x to 2.x:
    • If you use .parse() in the browser version, rename it to .serialize().
    • If you rely on undefined in query-string values being sent literally as the text "undefined", switch to checking for missing value instead. ?key=undefined is now ?key (without a value).
    • If you use .then() in Internet Explorer, ensure that you have a polyfill that adds a global Promise object.
  • 0.x to 1.x:
    • Instead of 1-argument callback .end(function(res){}) use .then(res => {}).

Contributors

Name
Kornel Lesiński
Peter Lyons
Hunter Loftis
Nick Baugh

License

MIT © TJ Holowaychuk

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use7
Performant3
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
LrazerzKyiv, Ukraine39 Ratings54 Reviews
Bondarenko Vladyslav
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant

One of the popular HTTP clients for doing requests. Quite similar to axios, but less popular. Has less features than axios, althrough has some unique features like retry requests (.retry() function out of the box, axios has no retry). Library supertest (created by superagent creator) allowing to easy test superagent. Also has 16 times less bundle size than axios, but I am personally almost always using axios.

0
Stef HavermansAntwerp20 Ratings21 Reviews
Full stack dev born and raised in Antwerp.
September 17, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Superagent is one of the best and most used Ajax API's. It's fairly simple to use and it's very feature packed. I've used in NodeJS and React projects and I must admit I've grown quite fond of it. Readability is one of the key factors that makes this software so good.

0
Ryan WallaceCanada57 Ratings60 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

superagent is a great http library - very full featured, with support for callbacks, promises / async await. I've had no issues getting it to work in my react native application

0
Gabriel Santana1 Rating1 Review
December 3, 2020
Performant
Easy to Use

Im using in my reacts apps and works very well. Needing only work in some new features. But atm is pretty good.

0
Tim NjagiNairobi, Kenya176 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
10 days ago

Alternatives

axiosPromise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
GitHub Stars
91K
Weekly Downloads
25M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
1,740
Top Feedback
121Easy to Use
114Great Documentation
94Performant
node-fetchA light-weight module that brings the Fetch API to Node.js
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
37M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
27
Top Feedback
22Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
14Performant
node-forgeA native implementation of TLS in Javascript and tools to write crypto-based and network-heavy webapps
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
15M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
got
got🌐 Human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
22M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
8
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
nee
needleNimble, streamable HTTP client for Node.js. With proxy, iconv, cookie, deflate & multipart support.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial