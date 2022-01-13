Under 1KB each! Super Tiny Web Icons are minuscule SVG versions of your favourite logos. The average size is under 465 bytes!
The logos have a 512x512 viewbox, they will fit in a circle with radius 256. They will scale up and down to suit your needs.
|542 Bytes SVG
|5,897 Bytes PNG
|414 Bytes SVG
|4,743 Bytes PNG
|250 Bytes SVG
|4,478 Bytes PNG
|flickr
250 Bytes
|Facebook
311 Bytes
|Tumblr
422 Bytes
|Twitter
414 Bytes
|LinkedIn
370 Bytes
|Instagram
767 Bytes
|reddit
607 Bytes
|Pinterest
526 Bytes
|VK
534 Bytes
|Mastodon
550 Bytes
|imgur
278 Bytes
|Slack
531 Bytes
|dev.to
623 Bytes
|Goodreads
669 Bytes
|TikTok
433 Bytes
|Friendica
849 Bytes
|SoundCloud
959 Bytes
|Vimeo
376 Bytes
|Spotify
436 Bytes
|YouTube
359 Bytes
|Apple Music
514 Bytes
|Bandcamp
200 Bytes
|Deezer
733 Bytes
|iHeartRadio
893 Bytes
|Kodi
771 Bytes
|foobar2000
926 Bytes
|Pornhub
850 Bytes
|SubscribeStar
873 Bytes
|Netflix
825 Bytes
|Hulu
482 Bytes
|Google
484 Bytes
|Google Play
504 Bytes
|Gmail
482 Bytes
|Google calendar
632 Bytes
|Google collaborative content tools
502 Bytes
|Google docs editors
487 Bytes
|Google drive
529 Bytes
|Google meet
558 Bytes
|Google Maps
778 Bytes
|Google Scholar
533 Bytes
|Google Drive
314 Bytes
|Google CoLaboratory
604 Bytes
|Google Maps (old)
713 Bytes
|Gmail (Old)
584 Bytes
|Google Drive (Old)
313 Bytes
|Google+
397 Bytes
|WhatsApp
479 Bytes
|Telegram
419 Bytes
|Skype
487 Bytes
|Snapchat
649 Bytes
|WeChat
639 Bytes
|Signal
439 Bytes
|Phone
591 Bytes
|LINE
478 Bytes
|Viber
713 Bytes
|Mailchimp
998 Bytes
|Threema
768 Bytes
|Mattermost
614 Bytes
|Protonmail
437 Bytes
|XMPP/Jabber
797 Bytes
|Tutanota
627 Bytes
|Messenger
824 Bytes
|Discord
993 Bytes
|Zoom
530 Bytes
|Wire
271 Bytes
|Teamspeak
936 Bytes
|Element
444 Bytes
|Briar
563 Bytes
|Guilded
816 Bytes
|SOGo
1021 Bytes
|Udemy
537 Bytes
|Hacker News
229 Bytes
|StackOverflow
309 Bytes
|StackExchange
406 Bytes
|WordPress
513 Bytes
|GitHub
542 Bytes
|Wikipedia
583 Bytes
|GitLab
426 Bytes
|Meetup
524 Bytes
|eBay
819 Bytes
|Kickstarter
288 Bytes
|Yahoo!
295 Bytes
|Evernote
704 Bytes
|Yammer
479 Bytes
|Blogger
354 Bytes
|Cloudflare
500 Bytes
|Amazon
673 Bytes
|Strava
286 Bytes
|Dribbble
641 Bytes
|CodePen
375 Bytes
|DigitalOcean
259 Bytes
|Medium
379 Bytes
|AirBnB
427 Bytes
|Delicious
353 Bytes
|Disqus
280 Bytes
|Ghost
259 Bytes
|Sketch
408 Bytes
|Trello
276 Bytes
|QQ
950 Bytes
|Badoo
297 Bytes
|Yelp
463 Bytes
|Workato
431 Bytes
|Untappd
410 Bytes
|Vivino
294 Bytes
|Apereo
473 Bytes
|Twilio
438 Bytes
|Plex
221 Bytes
|XING
362 Bytes
|Pinboard
258 Bytes
|Internet Archive
846 Bytes
|Access
389 Bytes
|Baidu
799 Bytes
|Twitch
308 Bytes
|OK.ru
630 Bytes
|Pocket
517 Bytes
|StumbleUpon
598 Bytes
|Opencast
312 Bytes
|Buffer
489 Bytes
|Upwork
666 Bytes
|Duck Duck Go
925 Bytes
|Bing
241 Bytes
|IMDb
526 Bytes
|Heroku
450 Bytes
|Research Gate
913 Bytes
|OpenCores
309 Bytes
|OpenBenches
754 Bytes
|TripAdvisor
712 Bytes
|Sentry
506 Bytes
|Behance
872 Bytes
|Taiga.io
759 Bytes
|Coil.com
515 Bytes
|Glitch
1012 Bytes
|AngelList
983 Bytes
|Jellyfin
1003 Bytes
|Gandi
788 Bytes
|Kaggle
517 Bytes
|Humble Bundle
978 Bytes
|freeCodeCamp
727 Bytes
|Codeberg
837 Bytes
|BitBucket
681 Bytes
|Etsy
538 Bytes
|Intercom
839 Bytes
|Overleaf
452 Bytes
|Malt
1015 Bytes
|DataCamp
491 Bytes
|Lobste.rs
676 Bytes
|Quora
894 Bytes
|RSS
307 Bytes
|Mail
572 Bytes
|Email
342 Bytes
|HTML5
399 Bytes
|WiFi
583 Bytes
|W3C
538 Bytes
|Unicode
612 Bytes
|Markdown
449 Bytes
|HAML
937 Bytes
|microformats
798 Bytes
|CSS3
384 Bytes
|WebAssembly
498 Bytes
|Chrome
378 Bytes
|Firefox
1022 Bytes
|Samsung Internet
346 Bytes
|Edge
964 Bytes
|Opera
721 Bytes
|Safari
708 Bytes
|Brave
1001 Bytes
|Chromium
379 Bytes
|iTunes
779 Bytes
|Google
466 Bytes
|Pocket Casts
292 Bytes
|Stitcher
387 Bytes
|TuneIn
608 Bytes
|acast
461 Bytes
|Overcast
789 Bytes
|Apple
417 Bytes
|npm
299 Bytes
|Docker
431 Bytes
|IBM
503 Bytes
|Open Source
259 Bytes
|Intel
757 Bytes
|VLC
670 Bytes
|Vegetarian
300 Bytes
|Espressif
641 Bytes
|NHS
491 Bytes
|Orcid
421 Bytes
|HP
496 Bytes
|RedHat
549 Bytes
|CentOS
743 Bytes
|Git
467 Bytes
|Microsoft
347 Bytes
|Grafana
972 Bytes
|Ubiquiti
558 Bytes
|Adobe
237 Bytes
|Homekit
821 Bytes
|Pixelfed
989 Bytes
|Samsung
1023 Bytes
|Samsung (alt.)
864 Bytes
|Samsung (alt. 2)
934 Bytes
|Uphold
819 Bytes
|CoinPot
739 Bytes
|This American Life
302 Bytes
|WHATWG
463 Bytes
|Tox
494 Bytes
|Lock / PGP
393 Bytes
|LastPass
297 Bytes
|Symantec
614 Bytes
|Yubico
306 Bytes
|Keybase
647 Bytes
|Authy
347 Bytes
|HackerOne
446 Bytes
|Bitwarden
297 Bytes
|Auth0
481 Bytes
|andOTP
608 Bytes
|OpenBugBounty
503 Bytes
|OpenVPN
555 Bytes
|KeePassDX
772 Bytes
|WireGuard VPN
970 Bytes
|Bugcrowd VPN
799 Bytes
|Citrix
819 Bytes
|Citrix (compact)
438 Bytes
|PayPal
548 Bytes
|Bitcoin
529 Bytes
|Ethereum
412 Bytes
|Liberapay
565 Bytes
|Ko-Fi
421 Bytes
|Flattr
347 Bytes
|Patreon
249 Bytes
|Venmo
343 Bytes
|Square Cash
791 Bytes
|OpenCollective
474 Bytes
|GateHub
462 Bytes
|Python
559 Bytes
|Julia
298 Bytes
|PHP
595 Bytes
|Laravel
523 Bytes
|Drupal
899 Bytes
|React
360 Bytes
|Angular
388 Bytes
|Sass
531 Bytes
|JSON
523 Bytes
|Yarn
514 Bytes
|Go
582 Bytes
|Java
835 Bytes
|Rust
1007 Bytes
|Clojure
632 Bytes
|CoffeeScript
534 Bytes
|JavaScript
519 Bytes
|Flutter
708 Bytes
|Backbone
463 Bytes
|Vue
272 Bytes
|Gradle
690 Bytes
|Amber
753 Bytes
|Gitea
766 Bytes
|Drone.io
490 Bytes
|Ruby Gems
402 Bytes
|Lucky Framework
486 Bytes
|Wekan
981 Bytes
|Kemal Framework
340 Bytes
|Ruby On Rails
480 Bytes
|Kotlin
251 Bytes
|Crystal
229 Bytes
|Semaphore CI
640 Bytes
|Django Project
443 Bytes
|Ruby
983 Bytes
|SVG
790 Bytes
|Preact
530 Bytes
|Svelte
997 Bytes
|C++
776 Bytes
|Elastic
730 Bytes
|TypeScript
1014 Bytes
|Dart
571 Bytes
|i18next
728 Bytes
|Android
741 Bytes
|Arch Linux
425 Bytes
|GNU/Linux
965 Bytes
|Ubuntu
455 Bytes
|Windows
252 Bytes
|Elementary OS
466 Bytes
|Manjaro
375 Bytes
|Debian
937 Bytes
|Linux Mint
989 Bytes
|macOS
774 Bytes
|FreeBSD
756 Bytes
|Steam
455 Bytes
|GOG.com
718 Bytes
|Ubisoft
529 Bytes
|Uplay
542 Bytes
|Electronic Arts
296 Bytes
|Minecraft
1023 Bytes
|itch.io
870 Bytes
|Logitech
371 Bytes
|Origin
832 Bytes
|Calendar
967 Bytes
|SlideShare
661 Bytes
|Dropbox
262 Bytes
|PDF
674 Bytes
|Digidentity
383 Bytes
|Bluetooth
253 Bytes
|ePub
323 Bytes
|NextCloud
311 Bytes
|Raspberry Pi
1010 Bytes
|Printer
567 Bytes
|Uber
864 Bytes
|Amazon S3
648 Bytes
|Ansible
430 Bytes
|Gojek
376 Bytes
|Amazon Alexa
365 Bytes
|Finder
780 Bytes
|Roundcube
838 Bytes
|Fritz!
707 Bytes
|Jacobin
241 Bytes
|Keskonfai.fr
700 Bytes
|Olympic Rings
678 Bytes
|Apache Guacamole
1021 Bytes
|Outlook
973 Bytes
|Terraform
303 Bytes
|Todoist
825 Bytes
|Sublime Text
728 Bytes
|Visual Studio Code
923 Bytes
Bytes cost money. They cost money to store, transport, and process. Simplicity should be our goal in all endeavours.
These files were edited by hand in Inkscape, Illustrator, or a text editor, then were minified using Yann Armelin's SVG Path Editor, svgo, and svgcleaner. Further smallification may be possible. Try it!
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" in the
<svg> tag. This isn't strictly necessary - but some web browsers won't display them as an image without it.
rx="80" - the effect can be done in CSS if you want.
#FF0000 becomes
red.
Think you can make them smaller? Tell me by raising an issue!
Want more icons? Tell me by raising an issue!
Think the icons look wrong? Compare them against the official logos. If they still look wrong, tell me by raising an issue!
Icons also available as Android Vector Drawables, so you can easily use them in Android apps.
They are converted using Android Studio and are not guaranteed to be under 1KB.
To convert in Android Studio, go to Tools ➡ Resource Manager ➡ Drawable ➡ + ➡ Import Drawables ➡ then select the SVGs.
Note Android Studio doesn't like rounded corners with a percentage length value. Before importing, run
sed -i '/rx\=\"15\%\"/d' ./*.svg to remove the corner or
sed -i -e '/rx\=/s/\"15\%\"/\"77\"/' ./*.svg to replace the percentage length value with a corresponding fixed length value.
See: https://issuetracker.google.com/issues/176694227
I'd love you to submit something 😸 The rules are simple, your icon must:
rx="50%" to check.
At a minimum, your icon needs these components:
<svg
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
aria-label="..." role="img"
viewBox="0 0 512 512">
<rect
width="512" height="512"
rx="15%"
fill="#fff"/>
...
</svg>
The super tiny icons are accessible by default. Each icon has:
role="img", to expose the
<svg> elements as images in the browser's accessibility tree
aria-label="XYZ" (where XYZ is the icon's brand name), to give the icon an accessible name
Note: if using the
<svg> as the
src for an
<img> element, the
alt attribute should still be used on the
<img> element because the ARIA is not recognised in this context.
CSS-Tricks has also an article about accessible SVG icons.
This is the standard guideline. Use this to help with sizing your icons and they will look good no matter what border radius is chosen.
npm install --save super-tiny-icons
The old-school way:
<img src="./node_modules/super-tiny-icons/images/svg/github.svg" />
The modern way, the React (JSX) example:
import logo from "super-tiny-icons/images/svg/github.svg";
<img src={logo} />;
The demo repository bootstrapped with
create-react-app: create-react-app-super-tiny-icons
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]
Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]
The majority of these vector logos are based on someone else's work.
From SVGporn - CC0
IBM, Yammer, Android, Authy, Cloudflare, CodePen, DigitalOcean, Discord, Airbnb, WiFi, Delicious, Open Source, Patreon
Where possible, they retain their original licenses. Some logos may be subject to copyright and trademark laws, but these files are small enough to memorise.