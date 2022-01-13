Super Tiny Icons

Under 1KB each! Super Tiny Web Icons are minuscule SVG versions of your favourite logos. The average size is under 465 bytes!

The logos have a 512x512 viewbox, they will fit in a circle with radius 256. They will scale up and down to suit your needs.

How Small?

542 Bytes SVG 5,897 Bytes PNG 414 Bytes SVG 4,743 Bytes PNG 250 Bytes SVG 4,478 Bytes PNG

What's Available so far?

Social Media

flickr



250 Bytes Facebook



311 Bytes Tumblr



422 Bytes Twitter



414 Bytes LinkedIn



370 Bytes Instagram



767 Bytes reddit



607 Bytes Pinterest



526 Bytes VK



534 Bytes Mastodon



550 Bytes imgur



278 Bytes Slack



531 Bytes dev.to



623 Bytes Goodreads



669 Bytes TikTok



433 Bytes Friendica



849 Bytes

Media

SoundCloud



959 Bytes Vimeo



376 Bytes Spotify



436 Bytes YouTube



359 Bytes Apple Music



514 Bytes Bandcamp



200 Bytes Deezer



733 Bytes iHeartRadio



893 Bytes Kodi



771 Bytes foobar2000



926 Bytes Pornhub



850 Bytes SubscribeStar



873 Bytes Netflix



825 Bytes Hulu



482 Bytes

Google

Google



484 Bytes Google Play



504 Bytes Gmail



482 Bytes Google calendar



632 Bytes Google collaborative content tools



502 Bytes Google docs editors



487 Bytes Google drive



529 Bytes Google meet



558 Bytes Google Maps



778 Bytes Google Scholar



533 Bytes Google Drive



314 Bytes Google CoLaboratory



604 Bytes

Google (Old)

Google Maps (old)



713 Bytes Gmail (Old)



584 Bytes Google Drive (Old)



313 Bytes Google+



397 Bytes

Communications

WhatsApp



479 Bytes Telegram



419 Bytes Skype



487 Bytes Snapchat



649 Bytes WeChat



639 Bytes Signal



439 Bytes Phone



591 Bytes LINE



478 Bytes Viber



713 Bytes Mailchimp



998 Bytes Threema



768 Bytes Mattermost



614 Bytes Protonmail



437 Bytes XMPP/Jabber



797 Bytes Tutanota



627 Bytes Messenger



824 Bytes Discord



993 Bytes Zoom



530 Bytes Wire



271 Bytes Teamspeak



936 Bytes Element



444 Bytes Briar



563 Bytes Guilded



816 Bytes SOGo



1021 Bytes

Education

Udemy



537 Bytes

Websites

Hacker News



229 Bytes StackOverflow



309 Bytes StackExchange



406 Bytes WordPress



513 Bytes GitHub



542 Bytes Wikipedia



583 Bytes GitLab



426 Bytes Meetup



524 Bytes eBay



819 Bytes Kickstarter



288 Bytes Yahoo!



295 Bytes Evernote



704 Bytes Yammer



479 Bytes Blogger



354 Bytes Cloudflare



500 Bytes Amazon



673 Bytes Strava



286 Bytes Dribbble



641 Bytes CodePen



375 Bytes DigitalOcean



259 Bytes Medium



379 Bytes AirBnB



427 Bytes Delicious



353 Bytes Disqus



280 Bytes Ghost



259 Bytes Sketch



408 Bytes Trello



276 Bytes QQ



950 Bytes Badoo



297 Bytes Yelp



463 Bytes Workato



431 Bytes Untappd



410 Bytes Vivino



294 Bytes Apereo



473 Bytes Twilio



438 Bytes Plex



221 Bytes XING



362 Bytes Pinboard



258 Bytes Internet Archive



846 Bytes Access



389 Bytes Baidu



799 Bytes Twitch



308 Bytes OK.ru



630 Bytes Pocket



517 Bytes StumbleUpon



598 Bytes Opencast



312 Bytes Buffer



489 Bytes Upwork



666 Bytes Duck Duck Go



925 Bytes Bing



241 Bytes IMDb



526 Bytes Heroku



450 Bytes Research Gate



913 Bytes OpenCores



309 Bytes OpenBenches



754 Bytes TripAdvisor



712 Bytes Sentry



506 Bytes Behance



872 Bytes Taiga.io



759 Bytes Coil.com



515 Bytes Glitch



1012 Bytes AngelList



983 Bytes Jellyfin



1003 Bytes Gandi



788 Bytes Kaggle



517 Bytes Humble Bundle



978 Bytes freeCodeCamp



727 Bytes Codeberg



837 Bytes BitBucket



681 Bytes Etsy



538 Bytes Intercom



839 Bytes Overleaf



452 Bytes Malt



1015 Bytes DataCamp



491 Bytes Lobste.rs



676 Bytes Quora



894 Bytes

Internet

RSS



307 Bytes Mail



572 Bytes Email



342 Bytes HTML5



399 Bytes WiFi



583 Bytes W3C



538 Bytes Unicode



612 Bytes Markdown



449 Bytes HAML



937 Bytes microformats



798 Bytes CSS3



384 Bytes WebAssembly



498 Bytes

Browsers

Chrome



378 Bytes Firefox



1022 Bytes Samsung Internet



346 Bytes Edge



964 Bytes Opera



721 Bytes Safari



708 Bytes Brave



1001 Bytes Chromium



379 Bytes

Podcasts

iTunes



779 Bytes Google



466 Bytes Pocket Casts



292 Bytes Stitcher



387 Bytes TuneIn



608 Bytes acast



461 Bytes Overcast



789 Bytes

Logos

Apple



417 Bytes npm



299 Bytes Docker



431 Bytes IBM



503 Bytes Open Source



259 Bytes Intel



757 Bytes VLC



670 Bytes Vegetarian



300 Bytes Espressif



641 Bytes NHS



491 Bytes Orcid



421 Bytes HP



496 Bytes RedHat



549 Bytes CentOS



743 Bytes Git



467 Bytes Microsoft



347 Bytes Grafana



972 Bytes Ubiquiti



558 Bytes Adobe



237 Bytes Homekit



821 Bytes Pixelfed



989 Bytes Samsung



1023 Bytes Samsung (alt.)



864 Bytes Samsung (alt. 2)



934 Bytes Uphold



819 Bytes CoinPot



739 Bytes This American Life



302 Bytes WHATWG



463 Bytes

Security

Tox



494 Bytes Lock / PGP



393 Bytes LastPass



297 Bytes Symantec



614 Bytes Yubico



306 Bytes Keybase



647 Bytes Authy



347 Bytes HackerOne



446 Bytes Bitwarden



297 Bytes Auth0



481 Bytes andOTP



608 Bytes OpenBugBounty



503 Bytes OpenVPN



555 Bytes KeePassDX



772 Bytes WireGuard VPN



970 Bytes Bugcrowd VPN



799 Bytes Citrix



819 Bytes Citrix (compact)



438 Bytes

Payments

PayPal



548 Bytes Bitcoin



529 Bytes Ethereum



412 Bytes Liberapay



565 Bytes Ko-Fi



421 Bytes Flattr



347 Bytes Patreon



249 Bytes Venmo



343 Bytes Square Cash



791 Bytes OpenCollective



474 Bytes GateHub



462 Bytes

Programming

Python



559 Bytes Julia



298 Bytes PHP



595 Bytes Laravel



523 Bytes Drupal



899 Bytes React



360 Bytes Angular



388 Bytes Sass



531 Bytes JSON



523 Bytes Yarn



514 Bytes Go



582 Bytes Java



835 Bytes Rust



1007 Bytes Clojure



632 Bytes CoffeeScript



534 Bytes JavaScript



519 Bytes Flutter



708 Bytes Backbone



463 Bytes Vue



272 Bytes Gradle



690 Bytes Amber



753 Bytes Gitea



766 Bytes Drone.io



490 Bytes Ruby Gems



402 Bytes Lucky Framework



486 Bytes Wekan



981 Bytes Kemal Framework



340 Bytes Ruby On Rails



480 Bytes Kotlin



251 Bytes Crystal



229 Bytes Semaphore CI



640 Bytes Django Project



443 Bytes Ruby



983 Bytes SVG



790 Bytes Preact



530 Bytes Svelte



997 Bytes C++



776 Bytes Elastic



730 Bytes TypeScript



1014 Bytes Dart



571 Bytes i18next



728 Bytes

Operating Systems / Kernel

Android



741 Bytes Arch Linux



425 Bytes GNU/Linux



965 Bytes Ubuntu



455 Bytes Windows



252 Bytes Elementary OS



466 Bytes Manjaro



375 Bytes Debian



937 Bytes Linux Mint



989 Bytes macOS



774 Bytes FreeBSD



756 Bytes

Gaming

Steam



455 Bytes GOG.com



718 Bytes Ubisoft



529 Bytes Uplay



542 Bytes Electronic Arts



296 Bytes Minecraft



1023 Bytes itch.io



870 Bytes Logitech



371 Bytes Origin



832 Bytes

Misc

Calendar



967 Bytes SlideShare



661 Bytes Dropbox



262 Bytes PDF



674 Bytes Digidentity



383 Bytes Bluetooth



253 Bytes ePub



323 Bytes NextCloud



311 Bytes Raspberry Pi



1010 Bytes Printer



567 Bytes Uber



864 Bytes Amazon S3



648 Bytes Ansible



430 Bytes Gojek



376 Bytes Amazon Alexa



365 Bytes Finder



780 Bytes Roundcube



838 Bytes Fritz!



707 Bytes Jacobin



241 Bytes Keskonfai.fr



700 Bytes Olympic Rings



678 Bytes Apache Guacamole



1021 Bytes Outlook



973 Bytes Terraform



303 Bytes Todoist



825 Bytes

Text editors

Sublime Text



728 Bytes Visual Studio Code



923 Bytes

Why so smallious?

Bytes cost money. They cost money to store, transport, and process. Simplicity should be our goal in all endeavours.

Scream if you want to go smaller

These files were edited by hand in Inkscape, Illustrator, or a text editor, then were minified using Yann Armelin's SVG Path Editor, svgo, and svgcleaner. Further smallification may be possible. Try it!

Each of these has an xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" in the <svg> tag. This isn't strictly necessary - but some web browsers won't display them as an image without it.

in the tag. This isn't strictly necessary - but some web browsers won't display them as an image without it. Rounded corners can be dropped - rx="80" - the effect can be done in CSS if you want.

- the effect can be done in CSS if you want. The background colour can also be excluded if you're including it elsewhere.

Colours can be simplified. #FF0000 becomes red .

becomes . The precision of the paths is mostly 0 decimal places. A few logos have 1 or 2 dp to make them look more accurate. The precision can be reduced if necessary.

Think you can make them smaller? Tell me by raising an issue!

Want more icons? Tell me by raising an issue!

Think the icons look wrong? Compare them against the official logos. If they still look wrong, tell me by raising an issue!

Android Vector Drawables

Icons also available as Android Vector Drawables, so you can easily use them in Android apps.

They are converted using Android Studio and are not guaranteed to be under 1KB.

To convert in Android Studio, go to Tools ➡ Resource Manager ➡ Drawable ➡ + ➡ Import Drawables ➡ then select the SVGs.

Note Android Studio doesn't like rounded corners with a percentage length value. Before importing, run sed -i '/rx\=\"15\%\"/d' ./*.svg to remove the corner or sed -i -e '/rx\=/s/\"15\%\"/\"77\"/' ./*.svg to replace the percentage length value with a corresponding fixed length value.

See: https://issuetracker.google.com/issues/176694227

Submitting Icons

I'd love you to submit something 😸 The rules are simple, your icon must:

be under 1024 bytes. That is, the maximum file size is 1023 bytes. No arguments.

1024 bytes. That is, the maximum file size is 1023 bytes. No arguments. fit inside a circle with radius 256 pixels. Set rx="50%" to check.

to check. represent a popular service's current logo.

Template

At a minimum, your icon needs these components:

< svg xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" aria-label = "..." role = "img" viewBox = "0 0 512 512" > < rect width = "512" height = "512" rx = "15%" fill = "#fff" /> ... </ svg >

Icon accessibility

The super tiny icons are accessible by default. Each icon has:

role="img" , to expose the <svg> elements as images in the browser's accessibility tree

, to expose the elements as images in the browser's accessibility tree aria-label="XYZ" (where XYZ is the icon's brand name), to give the icon an accessible name

Note: if using the <svg> as the src for an <img> element, the alt attribute should still be used on the <img> element because the ARIA is not recognised in this context.

CSS-Tricks has also an article about accessible SVG icons.

Guidelines

This is the standard guideline. Use this to help with sizing your icons and they will look good no matter what border radius is chosen.

Green is the safe zone, where the main body of the icon should be.

is the safe zone, where the main body of the icon should be. Yellow is like a road shoulder, it is there if more space is needed. It should be used for protruding elements, like corners or ornaments.

is like a road shoulder, it is there if more space is needed. It should be used for protruding elements, like corners or ornaments. Red is off limits. It should not be touched by the icons. Red is also how a circular icon would look.

Installation

npm install --save super-tiny-icons

Usage

The old-school way:

< img src = "./node_modules/super-tiny-icons/images/svg/github.svg" />

The modern way, the React (JSX) example:

import logo from "super-tiny-icons/images/svg/github.svg" ; < img src = {logo} /> ;

The demo repository bootstrapped with create-react-app : create-react-app-super-tiny-icons

Licenses

The majority of these vector logos are based on someone else's work.

From SVGporn - CC0

IBM, Yammer, Android, Authy, Cloudflare, CodePen, DigitalOcean, Discord, Airbnb, WiFi, Delicious, Open Source, Patreon

Where possible, they retain their original licenses. Some logos may be subject to copyright and trademark laws, but these files are small enough to memorise.