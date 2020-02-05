JavaScript 3D library

The aim of the project is to create an easy to use, lightweight, 3D library with a default WebGL renderer. The library also provides Canvas 2D, SVG and CSS3D renderers in the examples.

Examples — Documentation — Wiki — Migrating — Questions — Forum — Gitter — Slack

Usage

Download the minified library and include it in your HTML, or install and import it as a module, Alternatively, see how to build the library yourself.

< script src = "js/three.min.js" > </ script >

This code creates a scene, a camera, and a geometric cube, and it adds the cube to the scene. It then creates a WebGL renderer for the scene and camera, and it adds that viewport to the document.body element. Finally, it animates the cube within the scene for the camera.

var camera, scene, renderer; var geometry, material, mesh; init(); animate(); function init ( ) { camera = new THREE.PerspectiveCamera( 70 , window .innerWidth / window .innerHeight, 0.01 , 10 ); camera.position.z = 1 ; scene = new THREE.Scene(); geometry = new THREE.BoxGeometry( 0.2 , 0.2 , 0.2 ); material = new THREE.MeshNormalMaterial(); mesh = new THREE.Mesh( geometry, material ); scene.add( mesh ); renderer = new THREE.WebGLRenderer( { antialias : true } ); renderer.setSize( window .innerWidth, window .innerHeight ); document .body.appendChild( renderer.domElement ); } function animate ( ) { requestAnimationFrame( animate ); mesh.rotation.x += 0.01 ; mesh.rotation.y += 0.02 ; renderer.render( scene, camera ); }

If everything went well you should see this.

Change log

Releases