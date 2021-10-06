Super Request

super-request is a supertest inspired HTTP assertion tester.

About

super-request is very similar to supertest except that it leverages the request module and supports sessions and chaining of HTTP requests.

Installation

npm install super-request

Example

var request = require ( 'super-request' ), express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); app.use(express.cookieParser()); app.use(express.cookieSession({ secret : "super-request123" })); app.get( '/login' , function ( req, res ) { req.session.loggedIn = true ; res.send( "logged in" ); }); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { if (req.session.loggedIn) { req.session.loggedIn = true ; res.send( "loggedIn" ); } else { res.send( "notLoggedIn" ); } }); request(app) .get( '/login' ) .expect( 200 , "logged in" ) .end() .get( "/" ) .expect( 200 , "loggedIn" ) .end( function ( err ) { if (err){ throw err; } });

Using with testing frameworks

Mocha

Here is an example using with mocha .

describe( 'GET /users' , function ( ) { it( 'respond with json' , function ( done ) { request(app) .get( '/user' ) .set( 'Accept' , 'application/json' ) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( 200 , done); }) })

super-request also returns a promise so you can use it with promise based test frameworks here is an an example using it and returning a promise.

it.describe( 'GET /users' , function ( it ) { it.should( 'respond with json' , function ( ) { return request(app) .get( '/user' ) .set( 'Accept' , 'application/json' ) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( 200 ) .end(); }); });

API

.expect(status[, fn])

Assert response status code.

.expect(status, body[, fn])

Assert response status code and body.

.expect(body[, fn])

Assert response body text with a string, regular expression, or parsed body object.

.expect(field, value[, fn])

Assert header field value with a string or regular expression.

.end(fn)

Perform the request and invoke fn(err, res).

super-request is a wrapper on top of request so any options you can specify with request you can also set using the chainable api, by invoking a function with the same name as the option you wish to set.

Methods (see request )

All option methods listed below allow functions to be passed as the argument in place of the default value. The function must return a valid object, int, string etc. that the option would normally accept. See the "Simple token-auth example" below.

uri || url - fully qualified uri or a parsed url object from url.parse()

|| - fully qualified uri or a parsed url object from url.parse() qs - object containing querystring values to be appended to the uri

- object containing querystring values to be appended to the uri method - http method, defaults to GET

- http method, defaults to GET headers - http headers, defaults to {}

- http headers, defaults to {} body - entity body for POST and PUT requests. Must be buffer or string.

- entity body for POST and PUT requests. Must be buffer or string. form - when passed an object this will set body but to a querystring representation of value and adds Content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=utf-8 header. When passed no option a FormData instance is returned that will be piped to request.

- when passed an object this will set but to a querystring representation of value and adds header. When passed no option a FormData instance is returned that will be piped to request. json - sets body but to JSON representation of value and adds Content-type: application/json header. Additionally, parses the response body as json.

- sets but to JSON representation of value and adds header. Additionally, parses the response body as json. multipart - (experimental) array of objects which contains their own headers and body attribute. Sends multipart/related request. See example below.

- (experimental) array of objects which contains their own headers and attribute. Sends request. See example below. followRedirect - follow HTTP 3xx responses as redirects. defaults to true.

- follow HTTP 3xx responses as redirects. defaults to true. followAllRedirects - follow non-GET HTTP 3xx responses as redirects. defaults to false.

- follow non-GET HTTP 3xx responses as redirects. defaults to false. maxRedirects - the maximum number of redirects to follow, defaults to 10.

- the maximum number of redirects to follow, defaults to 10. encoding - Encoding to be used on setEncoding of response data. If set to null , the body is returned as a Buffer.

- Encoding to be used on of response data. If set to , the body is returned as a Buffer. pool - A hash object containing the agents for these requests. If omitted this request will use the global pool which is set to node's default maxSockets.

- A hash object containing the agents for these requests. If omitted this request will use the global pool which is set to node's default maxSockets. pool.maxSockets - Integer containing the maximum amount of sockets in the pool.

- Integer containing the maximum amount of sockets in the pool. timeout - Integer containing the number of milliseconds to wait for a request to respond before aborting the request

- Integer containing the number of milliseconds to wait for a request to respond before aborting the request proxy - An HTTP proxy to be used. Support proxy Auth with Basic Auth the same way it's supported with the url parameter by embedding the auth info in the uri.

- An HTTP proxy to be used. Support proxy Auth with Basic Auth the same way it's supported with the parameter by embedding the auth info in the uri. oauth - Options for OAuth HMAC-SHA1 signing, see documentation above.

- Options for OAuth HMAC-SHA1 signing, see documentation above. strictSSL - Set to true to require that SSL certificates be valid. Note: to use your own certificate authority, you need to specify an agent that was created with that ca as an option.

- Set to to require that SSL certificates be valid. Note: to use your own certificate authority, you need to specify an agent that was created with that ca as an option. jar - Set to false if you don't want cookies to be remembered for future use or define your custom cookie jar (see examples section)

- Set to if you don't want cookies to be remembered for future use or define your custom cookie jar (see examples section) aws - object containing aws signing information, should have the properties key and secret as well as bucket unless you're specifying your bucket as part of the path, or you are making a request that doesn't use a bucket (i.e. GET Services)

- object containing aws signing information, should have the properties and as well as unless you're specifying your bucket as part of the path, or you are making a request that doesn't use a bucket (i.e. GET Services) httpSignature - Options for the HTTP Signature Scheme using Joyent's library. The keyId and key properties must be specified. See the docs for other options.

request(app) .post( "/login" ) .form({ username : "username" , password : "password" }) .expect( 200 ) .expect({ loggedIn : true }) .end( function ( err ) { if (err){ throw err; } });

To upload data to a server

request(app) .post( "/upload/csv" ) .headers({ 'content-type' : 'multipart/form-data' }) .multipart([ { 'Content-Disposition' : 'form-data; name="file"; filename="my.csv"' , 'Content-Type' : 'text/csv' , body : fs.readFileSync(path.resolve(__dirname, "./assets/my.csv" )) } ]) .expect( 200 ) .expect( "content-type" , "text/plain" ) .end( function ( err ) { if (err){ throw err; } });

Chaining requests

super-request supports chaining of requests, this is particularly useful if you need to login to your server and then perform a request.

request(app) .post( "/login" ) .form({ username : "username" , password : "password" }) .expect( 200 ) .expect({ loggedIn : true }) .end() .get( "/some/protected/route" ) .expect( 200 , { hello : "world" }) .end( function ( err ) { if (err){ throw err; } });

Note You must call end on the current request before you can start a new one.

Simple token-auth example

Using everything learned above, let's try a more complex example. This example illustrates using functions as the argument for your options. This is useful for request chains that need to lazily evaluate a value returned from your http api. Consider the extremely simplified example of a token authentication flow: