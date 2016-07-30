Library that provides JSON serialization of javascript objects not supported natively by JSON such as Dates, RegExps, Functions or any other user-defined class instance.

Installation

npm install super-json

Usage

> var superJson = require ( 'super-json' ); > var superJson = window .superJson; > var myJson = superJson.create({ ... magic: '#!' , ... serializers: [ ... superJson.dateSerializer, ... superJson.regExpSerializer, ... superJson.functionSerializer ... ] ...}); > var myJson = superJson.create(); > myJson.stringify({ birth : new Date ( 0 ), someRegex : /abc/gi }); '{"birth":"#!Date[0]","someRegex":"#!RegExp[\\"abc\\",\\"gi\\"]"}' > myJson.parse(myJson.stringify({ birth : new Date ( 0 ), someRegex : /abc/gi })) { birth : Wed Dec 31 1969 21 : 00 : 00 GMT -0300 (BRT), someRegex : /abc/gi }

It is possible to use 'myJson' as a drop-in replacement for the global JSON object, but if the replacer/reviver arguments are used the custom serialization will not work.

Implementation

This is implemented using the replacer/reviver arguments, and serializes custom types to a string that looks like this: {magic}{serializer name}{json array containing constructor arguments}. The magic string is escaped when serializing strings, so user input doesn't need to be validated.

Customize serialization

Just pass an object that looks like this(example from the date serializer):