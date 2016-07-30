Library that provides JSON serialization of javascript objects not supported natively by JSON such as Dates, RegExps, Functions or any other user-defined class instance.
npm install super-json
// Nodejs
> var superJson = require('super-json');
// Browser
> var superJson = window.superJson;
> var myJson = superJson.create({
... magic: '#!',
... serializers: [
... superJson.dateSerializer,
... superJson.regExpSerializer,
... superJson.functionSerializer
... ]
...});
// or just
> var myJson = superJson.create(); // The above options are defaults.
> myJson.stringify({birth: new Date(0), someRegex: /abc/gi});
'{"birth":"#!Date[0]","someRegex":"#!RegExp[\\"abc\\",\\"gi\\"]"}'
> myJson.parse(myJson.stringify({birth: new Date(0), someRegex: /abc/gi}))
{ birth: Wed Dec 31 1969 21:00:00 GMT-0300 (BRT),
someRegex: /abc/gi }
It is possible to use 'myJson' as a drop-in replacement for the global JSON object, but if the replacer/reviver arguments are used the custom serialization will not work.
This is implemented using the replacer/reviver arguments, and serializes custom types to a string that looks like this: {magic}{serializer name}{json array containing constructor arguments}. The magic string is escaped when serializing strings, so user input doesn't need to be validated.
Just pass an object that looks like this(example from the date serializer):
dateSerializer = {
serialize: function(date) {
return [date.getTime()];
},
deserialize: function(time) {
return new Date(time);
},
isInstance: function(obj) {
return obj instanceof Date;
},
name: 'Date'
}