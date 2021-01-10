Effortlessly add natural, intuitive interactions with tracked controller, touch, or mouse input in A-Frame.
The goal of
super-hands is to make it easy to handle user input in
Web VR by providing a high-level API that is consistent across all devices.
Instead of dealing directly with controller button events, raycasters, and
collision detection components, you setup your scene and components instead
to respond to 'gestures' like hovering and grabbing.
The currently implemented gestures are:
The family of components in this library fall into two categories:
Core: The
super-hands component itself does the work of gathering
events from user input devices and collision detection components to
interpret them into gestures that it communicates out to the targeted
entities via custom events. This component is placed on the same entities
as your tracked controllers and/or your cursor raycaster.
Reaction Components: The
super-hands core component alone only
communicates user intent via gesture events to the entities users want to
interact with; reaction components
enable the interactivity on those entities. This package includes components for
common reactions,
hoverable,
clickable,
grabbable,
stretchable,
draggable, and
droppable, and it is also designed to be easily
extended with your own custom reaction components.
Install and use by directly by including the browser files:
<head>
<title>Most Basic Super-Hands Example</title>
<script src="https://aframe.io/releases/1.0.4/aframe.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/donmccurdy/aframe-extras/v4.1.2/dist/aframe-extras.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/super-hands@^3.0.1/dist/super-hands.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<a-scene>
<a-assets></a-assets>
<a-entity>
<a-camera></a-camera>
<a-entity sphere-collider="objects: a-box" super-hands hand-controls="hand: left"></a-entity>
<a-entity sphere-collider="objects: a-box" super-hands hand-controls="hand: right"></a-entity>
</a-entity>
<!-- hover & drag-drop won't have any obvious effect without some additional event handlers or components. See the examples page for more -->
<a-box hoverable grabbable stretchable draggable dropppable color="blue" position="0 0 -1"></a-box>
</a-scene>
</body>
Install via npm:
npm install super-hands
Then require and use.
require('aframe');
require('super-hands');
The examples page showcases a variety of configurations and use cases for
super-hands.
|Example Scene
|Description
|Target VR Devices
|Hand controllers with physics
|Grab, stretch, and drag-drop cubes with simulated physical behavior in roomscale VR
|Vive, Rift, Windows MR
|Gaze and laser pointer controls without physics
|Showcase fallback controls used for simpler VR devices and fallback interactivity without physics simulation
|Desktop, mobile, cardboard, Gear VR, Daydream, Vive, Rift, Windows MR
v3.0.1
v3.0.0
progressive-controls and
a-locomotor removed from this repo.
I understand
progressive-controls was fairly popular, but is has a
compatibility issue
with the latest A-Frame which was holding up releases for the entire
package.
I intend to refactor it and release it in another library, but you can
still use the last version by including
its source file in your project.
'worker' and other
aframe-physics-system drivers
in
grabbable
drag-droppable component and
super-hands.colliderState property.
too much recursion errors when using two raycasting controllers:
When using raycasters,
always set their
objects property to prevent the raycasters from colliding
with each other's lines.
With the right configuration,
super-hands can provide interactive controls
for any device: desktop, mobile ("magic window"), cardboard viewer + button,
3DOF (Daydream, GearVR) and full 6DOF tracked controls (Vive, Oculus Touch, Valve Index, et c).
super-hands dependency version compatibility:
|super-hands Version
|A-Frame Version
|aframe-extras Version
|aframe-physics-system Version
|^v3.0.1
|^v1.0.4
|^v6.1.1
|^v4.0.1
|v3.0.0
|^v0.8.2
|^v4.1.2
|^v3.1.2
|^v2.0.0
|v0.6.x
|^v3.11.4
|^v2.0.0
The
super-hands component is the core of the library.
It communicates gesture events to entities based on
user-input and entity collisions. The component is generally placed on
the controller entities (or the camera for gaze interaction) and depends on
a collision detection component (e.g.
raycaster, aframe-extras sphere-collider,
of aframe-physics-extras physics-collider)
which needs to be placed on the same entity or a child entity of
super-hands.
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|colliderEvent
|Event that your chosen collider emits when identifying a new collision
'hit'
|colliderEventProperty
|Name of property in event
detail object which contains the collided entity
'el'
|colliderEndEvent
|Event that your chosen collider emits when a collision ends
'hitEnd'
|colliderEndEventProperty
|Name of property in event
detail object which contains the un-collided entity
'el'
|grabStartButtons
|Array of button event types that can initiate grab
|Button press, touch start, and mouse down events
|grabEndButtons
|Array of button event types that can terminate grab
|Button release, touch end, and mouse up events
|stretchStartButtons
|Array of button event types that can initiate stretch
|Button press, touch start, and mouse down events
|stretchEndButtons
|Array of button event types that can terminate stretch
|Button release, touch end, and mouse up events
|dragDropStartButtons
|Array of button event types that can initiate dragging/hovering
|Button press, touch start, and mouse down events
|dragDropEndButtons
|Array of button event types that can execute drag-drop
|Button release, touch end, and mouse up events
Collider-related property defaults are set to work with
sphere-collider.
Default button events include specific events for
vive-controls,
hand-controls,
oculus-touch-controls,
daydream-controls,
gearvr-controls,
windows-motion-controls,
oculus-go-controls, mouse, and touch.
Events will be emitted by the entity being interacted with.
The entity that
super-hands is attached to is sent in the event
detail as the property
hand.
|Type
|Description
|Target
|detail object
|hover-start
|Collided with entity
|collided entity
|hand:
super-hands entity
|hover-end
|No longer collided with entity
|collided entity
|hand:
super-hands entity
|grab-start
|Button pressed while collided with entity and hand is empty
|collided entity
|hand:
super-hands entity
|grab-end
|Button released after grab-start
|collided entity
|hand:
super-hands entity
|stretch-start
|Both controllers have button pressed while collided with entity
|collided entity
|hand:
super-hands entity, secondHand: second controller entity
|stretch-end
|Release of button after stretch-start
|collided entity
|hand:
super-hands entity
|drag-start
|Drag-drop button pressed while collided with entity and hand is empty
|collided entity
|hand:
super-hands entity
|drag-end
|Drag-drop button released while dragging an entity
|dragged entity
|hand:
super-hands entity
|dragover-start
|Collision with entity while dragging another entity
|collided entity & held entity
|hand:
super-hands entity, hovered: collided entity, carried: held entity
|dragover-end
|No longer collided with entity from dragover-start
|collided entity & held entity
|hand:
super-hands entity, hovered: collided entity, carried: held entity
|drag-drop
|Button released while holding an entity and collided with another
|collided entity & held entity
|hand:
super-hands entity, dropped: carried entity, on (carried entity only): receiving entity
Notes:
super-hands tracks a
LIFO stack of collided entities and a nearest-first queue of raycasted Entities
to determine which will be affected.
on entry in the detail is
null.
If needed, use
event.target instead.
detail.buttonEvent
grabable parent
door so the whole door moves only when the handle is grabbed). To prevent
a gesture from bubbling, trap it on the child by giving it reaction components
or listening-for and cancelling the gesture events
(see Gesture acceptance and rejection)
In addition to the A-Frame style gesture events,
super-hands also causes standard HTML events analogous to VR
interactions to be emitted by the target entities. This allows the use of these
common Global Event Handler properties on entities to add reaction directly
in the HTML. View the
related example
to see this in use.
|entity HTML attribute
|conditions
|event.relatedTarget
|onmouseover
|hovering in an entity's collision zone
super-hands entity
|onmouseout
|leaving an entity's collision zone
super-hands entity
|onmousedown
|grab started while collided with entity
super-hands entity
|onmouseup
|grab ended while collided with entity
|controller entity
|onclick
|grab started and then ended while collided with entity
|controller entity
|ondragstart
|drag-drop started while collided with entity
|controller entity
|ondragend
|drag-drop started while collided with entity
|controller entity
|ondragenter
|hovering in an entity's collision zone while drag-dropping another entity
|the other entity*
|ondragleave
|leaving an entity's collision zone while drag-dropping another entity
|the other entity*
|ondrop
|drag-drop ended while holding an entity over a target
|the other entity*
The event passed to the handler will be a
MouseEvent. At present the only property implemented
is
relatedTarget, which is set as
listed in the table. Drag-dropping events will be dispatched on both the entity being dragged and the drop target, and the
relatedTarget property for each will point to the other entity in the interaction.
Add these components to entities in your scene to make them react to super-hands gestures.
Used to indicate when the controller is within range to interact with an entity by adding the 'hovered' state.
|Name
|Description
|hovered
|Added to entity while it is collided with the controller
Makes and entity move along with the controller's movement and rotation
while it is grabbed.
grabbable works with
up-close grabbing (6DOF controllers like Vive and Oculus Touch
with
hand-controls and
sphere-collider)
and with pointing at a distance (3DOF controllers like GearVR and Daydream
with
laser-controls).
This works best with aframe-physics-system
to manage grabbed entity movement including position and rotation,
but it will fallback to manual
position updates
if physics is not available
or is disabled with
usePhysics = never.
Allows for multiple hands to register a grab on an entity. In a non-physics setup, this has no effect other than allowing smooth passing of entities between hands. With physics enabled, additional grabbing hands register their own physics constraints to allow for two-handed wielding of entities. Limit or disable this by setting the maxGrabbers schema property.
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|startButtons
|Which button events to accept to start grab
[]
|endButtons
|Which button events to accept to end grab
[]
|usePhysics
|Whether to use physics system constraints to handle movement, 'ifavailable', 'only', or 'never'
|'ifavailable'
|maxGrabbers
|Limit number of hands that can grab entity simultaneously
|NaN (no limit)
|invert
|Reverse direction of entity movement compared to grabbing hand
|false
|suppressY
|Allow movement only in the horizontal plane
|false
The default for
startButtons and
endButtons is to accept any button
recognized by
super-hands
grabStartButtons and
grabDropEndButtons.
|Name
|Description
|grabbed
|Added to entity while it is being carried
An alternative version of
grabbable that registers that a button was pressed, but does not
move the entity. Do not use
clickable and
grabbable on the same entity
(just use
grabbable and watch the "grabbed" state instead of "clicked")
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|startButtons
|Which button events to accept to start grab
[]
|endButtons
|Which button events to accept to end grab
[]
The default for
startButtons and
endButtons is to accept any button
recognized by
super-hands
grabStartButtons and
grabDropEndButtons.
|Name
|Description
|clicked
|Added to entity while a button is held down
Makes and entity rescale while grabbed by both controllers as they are moved closer together or further apart.
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|startButtons
|Which button events to accept to start stretch
[]
|endButtons
|Which button events to accept to end stretch
[]
|usePhysics
|Whether to update physics body shapes with scale changes, 'ifavailable' or 'never'
|'ifavailable'
|invert
|Reverse the direction of scaling in relation to controller movement
false
|phyicsUpdateRate
|Milliseconds between each update to the physics bodies of a stretched entity
|100
The default for
startButtons and
endButtons is to accept any button
recognized by
super-hands
stretchStartButtons and
stretchEndButtons.
There is no CANNON API method for updating physics body scale, but
stretchable
will manually rescale shapes and offsets for stretched entity body and
all descendent entity bodies.
This update is throttled and will occur no more than once every
physicsUpdateRate milliseconds to improve performance. Set this to a smaller
number to increase the physics simulation fidelity.
Currently rescalable shapes are: box and sphere. At present, this rescaling
is only possible on when using the
'local' physics driver. If using another
driver, setting
usePhysics: never will avoid errors but also cause
loss of sync between stretched entities' appearance and behavior.
|Name
|Description
|stretched
|Added to entity while it is grabbed with two hands
draggable makes an entity able to participate in a drag and drop
gesture with a
droppable entity. This does not move an entity
(also add
grabbable for that functionality), but instead tracks whether
a gesture has been made that involves pressing a button down with the controller
pointed at this entity, and then moving the controller to point at another
entity with the
droppable component before releasing.
For interactivity, use the global event handler integration,
the
event-set from kframe
with the
drag-drop event, or create your own component.
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|startButtons
|Which button events to accept to start drag
[]
|endButtons
|Which button events to accept to end drag
[]
The default for
startButtons and
endButtons is to accept any button
recognized by
super-hands
dragDropStartButtons and
dragDropEndButtons.
|Name
|Description
|dragged
|Added to entity from button press until button release
The
droppable component sets an entity up as a target to respond to
dragged entities. Optionally, it can be configured to accept only
specific entities and to emit custom events on acceptance or rejection.
Combining the
accepts and
acceptEvent property of
droppable with
event-set from kframe, you can
create rich interactivity without any additional JavaScript or
custom components.
|Property
|Description
|Default Value
|accepts
|CSS query string to specify which entities to respond to
'' (accept all entities)
|autoUpdate
|Should it watch for newly added entities that match
accepts? May impact performance.
true
|acceptEvent
|String. Name of custom event to emit upon successful drag-drop interaction
'' (don't emit event)
|rejectEvent
|String. Name of custom event to emit upon rejecting attempted drag-drop that contained an entity not included in
accepts
'' (don't emit event)
Accept and reject events will contain the dragged entity that was accepted/rejected
in the
el property of
detail.
|Name
|Description
|dragover
|Added to the entity while a controller is holding an acceptable
draggable entity in the collision space of the
droppable entity
Separating the reaction to be the responsibility of the entity affected allows for extensibility.
In response to a grab, you may want some entities to lock to the controller and move,
others to rotate around a fixed point, and others still to spawn a new entity but remain unchanged.
With this API schema, these options can be handled by adding or creating different reaction
components to the entities in your scene, and
super-hands can work with all of them.
There are two pathways to adding additional interactivity.
super-hands component also integrates with the
Global Event Handlers Web API to trigger standard mouse events analogous
to the VR interactions that can easily be handled through
properties like
onclick.
Entities which are the target of gestures communicate back to
super-hands
that they have accepted the attempted interaction by 'cancelling' the
gesture event (i.e. calling
.preventDefault() on the event). This allows
super-hands to penetrate overlapping and nested entities in order to find
the desired target and for reaction components to be discriminating about
their conditions for interaction
(e.g.,
droppable). All of the provided
reaction components handle this signaling automatically, but, if you
create your own reaction components, it is important to cancel the events when
responding to a gesture so that
super-hands knows the gesture has been
accepted and stops searching for a viable target.