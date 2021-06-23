Easily subclass errors.
npm install super-error
SuperError can easily be subclassed using the
subclass method. Class
hierarchies can be created by using the
subclass method on other
subclasses.
Error instances can be tested with the
instanceof operator how you'd
expect. They also have
stack,
name and
message properties, as
you'd expect.
var SuperError = require('super-error');
var MyError = SuperError.subclass('MyError');
var MySpecificError = MyError.subclass('MySpecificError');
var err = new MySpecificError('my message');
err instanceof MySpecificError; //=> true
err instanceof MyError; //=> true
err instanceof SuperError; //=> true
err instanceof Error; //=> true
throw err;
The default SuperError constructor also accepts a plain object of properties to assign on the error.
var err = new MySpecificError('my message', {code: 404});
// Or, equivalently:
var err = new MySpecificError({message: 'my message', code: 404});
err.message; //=> 'my message'
err.code; //=> 404
A custom constructor can be passed to
subclass, which will hide
all super constructors. If you want to propagate arguments
to the parent constructor, call it explicitly.
var SuperError = require('super-error');
var ERROR_CODES = {
1: 'Invalid foo',
2: 'Invalid bar',
3: 'Invalid baz'
};
var MyCodeError = SuperError.subclass('MyCodeError', function(code) {
this.code = code;
this.message = ERROR_CODES[code];
});
var err = new MyCodeError(2);
err.code; //=> 2
err.message; //=> 'Invalid bar'
throw err;
var MyCustomError = SuperError.subclass('MyCustomError', function(message, properties) {
SuperError.call(this, 'Decorated ' + message, properties);
});
The custom constructor passed to
subclass can be an ES6 class,
which must
extend (directly or indirectly)
SuperError.
var SuperError = require('super-error');
var ERROR_CODES = {
1: 'Invalid foo',
2: 'Invalid bar',
3: 'Invalid baz'
};
var MyES6CodeError = SuperError.subclass('MyES6CodeError', class extends SuperError {
constructor(code) {
super();
this.code = code;
}
get message() {
return ERROR_CODES[this.code];
}
});
var err = new MyES6CodeError(2);
err.code; //=> 2
err.message; //=> 'Invalid bar'
throw err;
An
exports object can be passed to
subclass in order to
automatically export the error class. This prevents repeating the class
name more than twice and simplifies a common pattern.
var SuperError = require('super-error');
var MyError = SuperError.subclass(exports, 'MyError');
var MySpecificError = MyError.subclass(exports, 'MySpecificError');
exports.MyError === MyError; //=> true
exports.MySpecificError === MySpecificError; //=> true
SuperError instances can wrap other Error or SuperError instances as
their
cause. This allows for higher-level error matching and handling
at the top of a call stack without losing any information about the
original specific cause.
Causes are set using
causedBy on a SuperError instance. The instance
is returned from the method for ease of use with
throw or callbacks.
var SuperError = require('super-error');
var MyParseError = SuperError.subclass('MyParseError');
try {
var obj = JSON.parse('"foo');
} catch (e) {
throw new MyParseError('failed to parse').causedBy(e);
}
The cause is saved on the
cause property of the SuperError instance,
and the stack traces are concatenated. The original stack trace can be
accessed through the
ownStack property.
MyParseError: failed to parse
at Object.<anonymous> (example.js:8:9)
at Module._compile (module.js:456:26)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:474:10)
at Module.load (module.js:356:32)
at Function.Module._load (module.js:312:12)
at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:497:10)
at startup (node.js:119:16)
at node.js:906:3
Cause: SyntaxError: Unexpected end of input
at Object.parse (native)
at Object.<anonymous> (example.js:6:18)
at Module._compile (module.js:456:26)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:474:10)
at Module.load (module.js:356:32)
at Function.Module._load (module.js:312:12)
at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:497:10)
at startup (node.js:119:16)
at node.js:906:3
In a chain of nested wrapped errors, the original unwrapped cause can be
accessed through the
rootCause property of each SuperError instance in
the chain.
var SuperError = require('super-error');
var WrappedError = SuperError.subclass('WrappedError');
var TopError = SuperError.subclass('TopError');
var cause = new Error('cause');
var wrapped = new WrappedError('wrapped').causedBy(cause);
var top = new TopError('top').causedBy(wrapped);
top.cause.message; //=> 'wrapped'
top.rootCause.message; //=> 'cause'