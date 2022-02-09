openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

supabase-code-snippets

by supabase
0.0.7 (see all)

The open source Firebase alternative. Follow to stay updated about our public Beta.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

28K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

342

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.9/57
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Supabase

Supabase is an open source Firebase alternative. We're building the features of Firebase using enterprise-grade open source tools.

  • Hosted Postgres Database
  • Realtime subscriptions
  • Authentication and authorization
  • Auto-generated APIs
  • Dashboard
  • Storage
  • Functions (coming soon)

Documentation

For full documentation, visit supabase.com/docs

To see how to Contribute, visit Getting Started

Community & Support

  • Community Forum. Best for: help with building, discussion about database best practices.
  • GitHub Issues. Best for: bugs and errors you encounter using Supabase.
  • Email Support. Best for: problems with your database or infrastructure.
  • Discord. Best for: sharing your applications and hanging out with the community.

Status

  • Alpha: We are testing Supabase with a closed set of customers
  • Public Alpha: Anyone can sign up over at app.supabase.io. But go easy on us, there are a few kinks
  • Public Beta: Stable enough for most non-enterprise use-cases
  • Public: Production-ready

We are currently in Public Beta. Watch "releases" of this repo to get notified of major updates.

Watch this repo

How it works

Supabase is a combination of open source tools. We’re building the features of Firebase using enterprise-grade, open source products. If the tools and communities exist, with an MIT, Apache 2, or equivalent open license, we will use and support that tool. If the tool doesn't exist, we build and open source it ourselves. Supabase is not a 1-to-1 mapping of Firebase. Our aim is to give developers a Firebase-like developer experience using open source tools.

Architecture

Supabase is a hosted platform. You can sign up and start using Supabase without installing anything. You can also self-host and develop locally.

Architecture

  • PostgreSQL is an object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance.
  • Realtime is an Elixir server that allows you to listen to PostgreSQL inserts, updates, and deletes using websockets. Realtime polls Postgres' built-in replication functionality for database changes, converts changes to JSON, then broadcasts the JSON over websockets to authorized clients.
  • PostgREST is a web server that turns your PostgreSQL database directly into a RESTful API
  • Storage provides a RESTful interface for managing Files stored in S3, using Postgres to manage permissions.
  • postgres-meta is a RESTful API for managing your Postgres, allowing you to fetch tables, add roles, and run queries, etc.
  • GoTrue is an SWT based API for managing users and issuing SWT tokens.
  • Kong is a cloud-native API gateway.

Client libraries

Our approach for client libraries is modular. Each sub-library is a standalone implementation for a single external system. This is one of the ways we support existing tools.

Language Client Feature-Clients (bundled in Supabase client)
Supabase PostgREST GoTrue Realtime Storage
⚡️ Official ⚡️
JavaScript (TypeScript) supabase-js postgrest-js gotrue-js realtime-js storage-js
💚 Community 💚
C# supabase-csharp postgrest-csharp gotrue-csharp realtime-csharp storage-csharp
Dart (Flutter) supabase-dart postgrest-dart gotrue-dart realtime-dart storage-dart
Go - postgrest-go - - -
Java - - gotrue-java - -
Kotlin - postgrest-kt gotrue-kt - -
Python supabase-py postgrest-py gotrue-py realtime-py -
Ruby supabase-rb postgrest-rb - - -
Rust - postgrest-rs - - -
Swift supabase-swift postgrest-swift gotrue-swift realtime-swift storage-swift

Translations

Sponsors

New Sponsor

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Tim NjagiNairobi, Kenya176 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
14 days ago
etcrootetcroot#752153 Ratings0 Reviews
Full stack web developer, linux sys admin, photographer, designer & tech enthusiast. I also read philosophy & theoretical science.
18 days ago
Ritvik Github54 Ratings0 Reviews
25 days ago
LunaSweden32 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Arecio CantonTampa, Florida45 Ratings0 Reviews
Full Stack Developer & Software Engineer
3 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial