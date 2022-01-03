Moveable

Moveable is Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable, Groupable, Snappable

Demo / Storybook / API / Main Project

Moveable Draggable Resizable Scalable Rotatable Warpable Pinchable Groupable Snappable Clippable Roundable OriginDraggable Selecto

🔥 Features

Draggable refers to the ability to drag and move targets.

refers to the ability to drag and move targets. Resizable indicates whether the target's width and height can be increased or decreased.

indicates whether the target's width and height can be increased or decreased. Scalable indicates whether the target's x and y can be scale of transform.

indicates whether the target's x and y can be scale of transform. Rotatable indicates whether the target can be rotated.

indicates whether the target can be rotated. Warpable indicates whether the target can be warped (distorted, bented).

indicates whether the target can be warped (distorted, bented). Pinchable indicates whether the target can be pinched with draggable, resizable, scalable, rotatable.

indicates whether the target can be pinched with draggable, resizable, scalable, rotatable. Groupable indicates Whether the targets can be moved in group with draggable, resizable, scalable, rotatable.

indicates Whether the targets can be moved in group with draggable, resizable, scalable, rotatable. Snappable indicates whether to snap to the guideline.

indicates whether to snap to the guideline. OriginDraggable* indicates Whether to drag origin.

indicates Whether to drag origin. Clippable indicates Whether to clip the target.

indicates Whether to clip the target. Roundable indicates Whether to show and drag or double click border-radius.

indicates Whether to show and drag or double click border-radius. Support SVG Elements (svg, path, line, ellipse, g, rect, ...etc)

Support Major Browsers

Support 3d Transform

⚙️ Installation

npm

$ npm i moveable

scripts

< script src = "//daybrush.com/moveable/release/latest/dist/moveable.min.js" > </ script >

📄 Documents

🚀 How to use

import Moveable from "moveable" ; const moveable = new Moveable( document .body, { target: document .querySelector( ".target" ), container: document .body, draggable: true , resizable: true , scalable: true , rotatable: true , warpable: true , pinchable: true , origin: true , keepRatio: true , edge: false , throttleDrag: 0 , throttleResize: 0 , throttleScale: 0 , throttleRotate: 0 , }); moveable.on( "dragStart" , ( { target, clientX, clientY } ) => { console .log( "onDragStart" , target); }).on( "drag" , ({ target, transform, left, top, right, bottom, beforeDelta, beforeDist, delta, dist, clientX, clientY, }) => { console .log( "onDrag left, top" , left, top); target!.style.left = ` ${left} px` ; target!.style.top = ` ${top} px` ; }).on( "dragEnd" , ( { target, isDrag, clientX, clientY } ) => { console .log( "onDragEnd" , target, isDrag); }); moveable.on( "resizeStart" , ( { target, clientX, clientY } ) => { console .log( "onResizeStart" , target); }).on( "resize" , ( { target, width, height, dist, delta, clientX, clientY } ) => { console .log( "onResize" , target); delta[ 0 ] && (target!.style.width = ` ${width} px` ); delta[ 1 ] && (target!.style.height = ` ${height} px` ); }).on( "resizeEnd" , ( { target, isDrag, clientX, clientY } ) => { console .log( "onResizeEnd" , target, isDrag); }); moveable.on( "scaleStart" , ( { target, clientX, clientY } ) => { console .log( "onScaleStart" , target); }).on( "scale" , ({ target, scale, dist, delta, transform, clientX, clientY, }: OnScale) => { console .log( "onScale scale" , scale); target!.style.transform = transform; }).on( "scaleEnd" , ( { target, isDrag, clientX, clientY } ) => { console .log( "onScaleEnd" , target, isDrag); }); moveable.on( "rotateStart" , ( { target, clientX, clientY } ) => { console .log( "onRotateStart" , target); }).on( "rotate" , ( { target, beforeDelta, delta, dist, transform, clientX, clientY } ) => { console .log( "onRotate" , dist); target!.style.transform = transform; }).on( "rotateEnd" , ( { target, isDrag, clientX, clientY } ) => { console .log( "onRotateEnd" , target, isDrag); }); this .matrix = [ 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , ]; moveable.on( "warpStart" , ( { target, clientX, clientY } ) => { console .log( "onWarpStart" , target); }).on( "warp" , ({ target, clientX, clientY, delta, dist, multiply, transform, }) => { console .log( "onWarp" , target); this .matrix = multiply( this .matrix, delta); target.style.transform = `matrix3d( ${ this .matrix.join( "," )} )` ; }).on( "warpEnd" , ( { target, isDrag, clientX, clientY } ) => { console .log( "onWarpEnd" , target, isDrag); }); moveable.on( "pinchStart" , ( { target, clientX, clientY } ) => { console .log( "onPinchStart" ); }).on( "pinch" , ( { target, clientX, clientY, datas } ) => { console .log( "onPinch" ); }).on( "pinchEnd" , ( { isDrag, target, clientX, clientY, datas } ) => { console .log( "onPinchEnd" ); });

📦 Packages

react-moveable : A React Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable.

: A React Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable. preact-moveable : A Preact Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable.

: A Preact Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable. ngx-moveable : An Angular Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable.

: An Angular Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable. svelte-moveable : A Svelte Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable.

: A Svelte Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable. lit-moveable : A Lit Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable.

: A Lit Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable. vue-moveable : A Vue Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable.

: A Vue Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable. vue3-moveable: A Vue 3 Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable.

⚙️ Developments

npm start

The main project was made with react and I used react-simple-compat to make it lighter with umd.

For development and testing, check in packages/react-moveable.

$ cd packages/react-moveable $ npm i $ npm start

Runs the app in the development mode.

Open http://localhost:3000 to view it in the browser.

The page will reload if you make edits.

You will also see any lint errors in the console.

Files related to major features.

Ables: https://github.com/daybrush/moveable/tree/master/packages/react-moveable/src/react-moveable/ables

Calculate Matrix Stack: https://github.com/daybrush/moveable/blob/master/packages/react-moveable/src/react-moveable/utils.ts ( calculateElementInfo function)

function) Render Moveable Controls: https://github.com/daybrush/moveable/blob/master/packages/react-moveable/src/react-moveable/MoveableManager.tsx

Render Moveable Group: https://github.com/daybrush/moveable/blob/master/packages/react-moveable/src/react-moveable/MoveableGroup.tsx

📝 License

This project is MIT licensed.