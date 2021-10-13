Calculate sunrise and sunset times in Javascript. Based loosely and indirectly on Kevin Boone's SunTimes Java implementation of the US Naval Observatory's algorithm. Works on both browser (IE11+) and Node.js, ~1kb minified.

Install

Via npm:

npm install --save sunrise-sunset-js

Via script tag:

< script src = "sunrise-sunset.js" >

Usage

import { getSunrise, getSunset } from 'sunrise-sunset-js' ; const sunset = getSunset( 51.4541 , -2.5920 ); const sunrise = getSunrise( 51.1788 , -1.8262 , new Date ( "2000-06-21" )); navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition( function ( position ) { console .log(getSunset(position.coords.latitude, position.coords.longitude)); }); function getSolarEventsForYear ( latitude, longitude, year ) { const result = []; const start = new Date (year, 0 , 1 ).getTime(); for ( let i = 0 ; i < 366 ; i++) { const d = new Date (start + (i * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 )); if (d.getFullYear() > year) break ; result.push([ 'sunrise' , getSunrise(latitude, longitude, d)]); result.push([ 'sunset' , getSunset(latitude, longitude, d)]); } return result.filter( event => Boolean (event[ 1 ])).sort( ( a, b ) => a - b); } getSolarEventsForYear( 51.1788 , -1.8262 , 2019 );

For those who still don't use js bundlers, there's global SunriseSunsetJS object, which exposes the same getSunset and getSunrise methods (must include dist/index.js in your html first)

var sunset = SunriseSunsetJS.getSunset( 51.4541 , -2.5920 ); var sunrise = SunriseSunsetJS.getSunrise( 51.4541 , -2.5920 , new Date ( "2000-06-21" ));

By Matt Kane (@ascorbic). Copyright © 2012 Triggertrap Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

This library is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation; either version 2.1 of the License, or (at your option) any later version. This library is distributed in the hope that it will be useful,but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Lesser General Public License for more details. You should have received a copy of the GNU Lesser General Public License along with this library; if not, write to the Free Software Foundation, Inc., 51 Franklin Street, Fifth Floor, Boston, MA 02110-1301 USA, or connect to: http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/lgpl-2.1.html