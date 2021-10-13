Calculate sunrise and sunset times in Javascript. Based loosely and indirectly on Kevin Boone's SunTimes Java implementation of the US Naval Observatory's algorithm. Works on both browser (IE11+) and Node.js, ~1kb minified.
Via npm:
npm install --save sunrise-sunset-js
Via script tag:
<script src="sunrise-sunset.js">
import { getSunrise, getSunset } from 'sunrise-sunset-js';
// Or if you use CommonJS imports:
// const { getSunrise, getSunset } = require('sunrise-sunset-js')
/**
* Sunset tonight at the Triggertrap office for today
*/
const sunset = getSunset(51.4541, -2.5920);
/**
* Sunrise at Stonehenge on midsummer's day 2000
*/
const sunrise = getSunrise(51.1788, -1.8262, new Date("2000-06-21"));
/**
* Combined with geolocation. Sunset tonight at your location.
*/
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(function(position) {
console.log(getSunset(position.coords.latitude, position.coords.longitude));
});
/**
* Get all solar events for given year (sorted by time of occurrence)
*/
function getSolarEventsForYear(latitude, longitude, year) {
const result = [];
const start = new Date(year, 0, 1).getTime();
for (let i = 0; i < 366; i++) {
const d = new Date(start + (i * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000));
if (d.getFullYear() > year) break; // For non-leap year
result.push(['sunrise', getSunrise(latitude, longitude, d)]);
result.push(['sunset', getSunset(latitude, longitude, d)]);
}
return result.filter(event => Boolean(event[1])).sort((a, b) => a - b);
}
getSolarEventsForYear(51.1788, -1.8262, 2019);
For those who still don't use js bundlers, there's global SunriseSunsetJS object, which exposes the same getSunset and getSunrise methods (must include dist/index.js in your html first)
var sunset = SunriseSunsetJS.getSunset(51.4541, -2.5920);
var sunrise = SunriseSunsetJS.getSunrise(51.4541, -2.5920, new Date("2000-06-21"));
By Matt Kane (@ascorbic). Copyright © 2012 Triggertrap Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
This library is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation; either version 2.1 of the License, or (at your option) any later version. This library is distributed in the hope that it will be useful,but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Lesser General Public License for more details. You should have received a copy of the GNU Lesser General Public License along with this library; if not, write to the Free Software Foundation, Inc., 51 Franklin Street, Fifth Floor, Boston, MA 02110-1301 USA, or connect to: http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/lgpl-2.1.html