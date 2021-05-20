A front-end responsive framework
based on Google's Material Design Standards & Bootstrap.
Library with 25 Responsive UI Components
Ready to use template which speeds up the Development process
Detailed User Manual which provides step by step usage for every Propeller component.
There are different ways you can start using Propeller,
git clone https://github.com/propeller.git
bower install propeller
npm install propellerkit
Using third party components:
npm install propellerkit-select2
npm install propellerkit-range-slider
npm install propellerkit-datetimepicker
npm install propellerkit-datatables
npm install propellerkit-custom-scrollbar
Follow our Guidelines and get familiar with the basic setup and structure.
The downloaded folder will have following directories and files, with a logical grouping of common assets including both compiled and minified versions.
Propeller/
├── css/
│ ├── bootstrap.css
│ ├── bootstrap.min.css
│ ├── propeller.css
│ ├── propeller.min.css
├── js/
│ ├── jquery.min.js
│ ├── bootstrap.js
│ ├── bootstrap.min.js
│ ├── propeller.js
│ ├── propeller.min.js
├── fonts/
│ ├── roboto/
└── index.html
Just copy the compiled CSS and JS files and the font files(created for icons) from the .zip and add them to your project.
Found any bug or issue? Post them on GITHUB. Have feedback, suggestions or Questions? Join GITTER CHAT ROOM.
Get updates on Propeller's development. Chat with the Product team and community members using Propeller.
For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Propeller is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we'll adhere to those rules whenever possible.
See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of Propeller.
Propeller v1.3.3 (https://propeller.in) © 2016-2021 Digicorp Information Systems Pvt. Ltd. Licensed under MIT
Developed and maintained at Digicorp.