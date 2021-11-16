A React Component for SunEditor
$ npm install --save suneditor suneditor-react # make sure to install suneditor yourself
import React from 'react';
import SunEditor from 'suneditor-react';
import 'suneditor/dist/css/suneditor.min.css'; // Import Sun Editor's CSS File
const MyComponent = props => {
return (
<div>
<p> My Other Contents </p>
<SunEditor />
</div>
);
};
export default MyComponent;
To use suneditor-react with Next.js, please use the dynamic import syntax like below:
import React from 'react';
import dynamic from "next/dynamic";
import 'suneditor/dist/css/suneditor.min.css'; // Import Sun Editor's CSS File
const SunEditor = dynamic(() => import("suneditor-react"), {
ssr: false,
});
const MyComponent = props => {
return (
<div>
<p> My Other Contents </p>
<SunEditor />
</div>
);
};
export default MyComponent;
Note:
suneditor-react doesn't expose the core object in the callback functions such as
onScroll etc. This is because it can be easily retrieved by using the
getSunEditorInstance like below.
// Javascript Version
import React, { useRef, useEffect } from "react";
import SunEditor from 'suneditor-react';
import 'suneditor/dist/css/suneditor.min.css'; // Import Sun Editor's CSS File
const MyComponent = props => {
/**
* @type {React.MutableRefObject<SunEditor>} get type definitions for editor
*/
const editor = useRef();
// The sunEditor parameter will be set to the core suneditor instance when this function is called
const getSunEditorInstance = (sunEditor) => {
editor.current = sunEditor;
};
return (
<div>
<p> My Other Contents </p>
<SunEditor getSunEditorInstance={getSunEditorInstance} />
</div>
);
};
export default MyComponent;
// Typescript Version
import React, { useRef, useEffect } from "react";
import SunEditor from 'suneditor-react';
import SunEditorCore from "suneditor/src/lib/core";
import 'suneditor/dist/css/suneditor.min.css'; // Import Sun Editor's CSS File
const MyComponent = props => {
const editor = useRef<SunEditorCore>();
// The sunEditor parameter will be set to the core suneditor instance when this function is called
const getSunEditorInstance = (sunEditor: SunEditorCore) => {
editor.current = sunEditor;
};
return (
<div>
<p> My Other Contents </p>
<SunEditor getSunEditorInstance={getSunEditorInstance} />
</div>
);
};
export default MyComponent;
lang
Language of editor
//...
render() {
return <SunEditor lang="en" />
// Default is en
// lang prop can be one of the strings provided in this array ["en", "da", "de", "es", "fr", "ja", "ko", "pt_br", "ru", "zh_cn", "ro", "pl", "ckb", "lv", "se", "ua", "he", "it"]
// Alternatively, an object of your language can be passed to this prop. To learn how to do it refer to the bottom of the page
}
name
HTML form name of editor
This is used to set the HTML form name of the editor. This means on HTML form submission, it will be submitted together with contents of the editor by the name provided.
//...
render() {
return <SunEditor name="my-editor" />
}
defaultValue
Set Editor's default value
//...
// Sets the default value of the editor.
// This is useful if you don't want the onChange method to be called on render.
// If you want the onChange method to be called on render please use the setContents prop
render() {
return <SunEditor defaultValue="<p>The editor's default value</p>" />
}
width
Set Editor's width
//...
// px and percentage values are accepted
// eg width="100%" or width="500px"
// default is 100%
render() {
return <SunEditor width="100%" />
}
height
Set Editor's height
//...
// px and percentage values are accepted
// eg height="100%" or height="100px"
render() {
return <SunEditor height="100%" />
}
placeholder
Set Editor's placeholder
//...
render() {
return <SunEditor placeholder="Please type here..." />
}
autoFocus
Should editor focus when initialized
//...
render() {
return <SunEditor autoFocus={true} />
}
setOptions
Set Options (Settings) for the editor Click to see all options available
Important Note: Some toolbar buttons in
suneditor require specific plugins to make them work properly. For example when you specify 'font' in the button list, you will need to import the required plugin from
suneditor.
suneditor-react by default loads all plugins. To change this behaviour, you can pass a plugin list of only the plugins you would like to load to the plugin option. This will override the default behaviour. To disable the loading of all plugins, set the
setAllPlugins prop to false. Read More by clicking this
import SunEditor,{buttonList} from "suneditor-react";
/*
buttonList.basic = basic buttons for wordprocessing
buttonList.formatting = most tools used for formatting - This is the default option
buttonList.complex = contains most of the buttons
*/
//...
render() {
return <SunEditor setOptions={{
height: 200,
buttonList: buttonList.formatting // Or Array of button list, eg. [['font', 'align'], ['image']]
// plugins: [font] set plugins, all plugins are set by default
// Other option
}} />
}
setAllPlugins
Sets all plugins used by buttons. Default value is true
import SunEditor,{buttonList} from "suneditor-react";
//...
render() {
return <SunEditor setAllPlugins={false} /> // When set to false, you must explicitly set required plugins
}
setContents
Set Editor's Content
Note: To set the initial contents of the editor without calling the
onChange event please use the
defaultValue prop.
setContents is used to set the contents of the editor programmatically. You must be aware that, when the
setContents's prop changes, the
onChange event is triggered.
//...
render() {
return <SunEditor setContents="My contents" />
}
appendContents
Append Editor Content
//...
render() {
return <SunEditor appendContents="My contents" />
}
setDefaultStyle
Set the default style of the editor's edit area
//...
render() {
return <SunEditor setDefaultStyle="font-family: cursive; font-size: 10px;" />
}
disable
Disable Editor
//...
render() {
// set to false to enable, default value is false
return <SunEditor disable={true} />
}
hide
Hide Editor
//...
render() {
// set to false to hide, default value is false
return <SunEditor hide={true} />
}
hideToolbar
Hide Editor Toolbar
//...
render() {
// set to false to hide toolbar, default value is false
return <SunEditor hideToolbar={true} />
}
disableToolbar
Disable Editor Toolbar
//...
render() {
// set to false to enable toolbar, default value is false
return <SunEditor disableToolbar={true} />
}
Note that you need to bind the function passed to the event in the constructor if you are using a class Component, or use arrow functions instead. This is just how react works. Otherwise it won't work. This documentation assumes you bind all your class component methods to the constructor. Eg below:
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.handleChange = this.handleChange.bind(this)
}
onChange
Has the content inside the editor been changed?
handleChange(content){
console.log(content); //Get Content Inside Editor
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onChange={handleChange} />
}
onScroll
Has the editor been scrolled?
handleScroll(event){
console.log(event); //Get the scroll event
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onScroll={handleScroll} />
}
onClick
Has the editor been clicked?
handleClick(event){
console.log(event); //Get the click event
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onClick={handleClick} />
}
onMouseDown
Has the mouse is pressed and not yet released?
handleMouseDown(event){
console.log(event); //Get the click event
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onMouseDown={handleMouseDown} />
}
onInput
Has the editor received input?
handleInput(event){
console.log(event); //Get the click event
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onInput={handleInput} />
}
onKeyUp
Has the key been released up in the editor?
handleKeyUp(event){
console.log(event); //Get the keyup event
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onKeyUp={handleKeyUp} />
}
onFocus
Has the editor been focused?
handleFocus(event){
console.log(event); //Get the focus event
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onFocus={handleFocus} />
}
onBlur
Has the editor been blurred?
From the second parameter you can get the contents of the editor.
handleBlur(event, editorContents){
console.log(event, editorContents); //Get the blur event
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onBlur={handleBlur} />
}
onLoad
Has the editor been reloaded with setOptions?
handleLoad(reload){
console.log(reload); //Boolean
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onLoad={handleLoad} />
}
onKeyDown
Has the key been pressed down in the editor?
handleKeyDown(event){
console.log(event); //Get the keydown event
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onKeyDown={handleKeyDown} />
}
onDrop
Has something been dropped into the editor?
handleDrop(event){
console.log(event); //Get the drop event
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onDrop={handleDrop} />
}
onImageUploadBefore
Before an image is uploaded into the editor
handleImageUploadBefore(files, info, uploadHandler){
// uploadHandler is a function
console.log(files, info)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onImageUploadBefore={handleImageUploadBefore} />
}
onImageUpload
Has an image been uploaded into the editor?
handleImageUpload(targetImgElement, index, state, imageInfo, remainingFilesCount){
console.log(targetImgElement, index, state, imageInfo, remainingFilesCount)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onImageUpload={handleImageUpload} />
}
onImageUploadError
Has an image uploaded to the editor resulted in an error?
handleImageUploadError(errorMessage, result){
console.log(errorMessage, result)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onImageUploadError={handleImageUploadError} />
}
onVideoUploadBefore
Before a video is uploaded to the editor
handleVideoUploadBefore(files, info, uploadHandler){
// uploadHandler is a function
console.log(files, info)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onVideoUploadBefore={handleVideoUploadBefore} />
}
onVideoUpload
Has an image been uploaded into the editor?
handleVideoUpload(targetElement, index, state, info, remainingFilesCount){
console.log(targetElement, index, state, info, remainingFilesCount)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onVideoUpload={handleVideoUpload} />
}
onVideoUploadError
Has a video uploaded to the editor resulted in an error?
handleVideoUploadError(errorMessage, result){
console.log(errorMessage, result)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onVideoUploadError={handleVideoUploadError} />
}
onAudioUploadBefore
Before an audio is uploaded to the editor
handleAudioUploadBefore(files, info, uploadHandler){
// uploadHandler is a function
console.log(files, info)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onAudioUploadBefore={handleAudioUploadBefore} />
}
onAudioUpload
Has an audio been uploaded into the editor?
handleAudioUpload(targetElement, index, state, info, remainingFilesCount){
console.log(targetElement, index, state, info, remainingFilesCount)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onAudioUpload={handleAudioUpload} />
}
onAudioUploadError
Has an audio uploaded to the editor resulted in an error?
handleAudioUploadError(errorMessage, result){
console.log(errorMessage, result)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onAudioUploadError={handleAudioUploadError} />
}
onResizeEditor
Has the editor been resized?
handleOnResizeEditor(height, prevHeight){
console.log(height, prevHeight)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onResizeEditor={handleOnResizeEditor} />
}
onCopy
Has something been copied from the suneditor?
handleCopy(e, clipboardData){
console.log(e, clipboardData)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onCopy={handleCopy} />
}
onCut
Has something been cut from the suneditor?
handleCut(e, clipboardData){
console.log(e, clipboardData)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onCut={handleCut} />
}
onPaste
Has something been pasted into the suneditor?
handlePaste(e, cleanData, maxCharCount){
console.log(e, cleanData, maxCharCount)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor onPaste={handlePaste} />
}
imageUploadHandler
Replaces the default callback function of the image upload
imageUploadHandler(xmlHttpRequest, info, core){
console.log(xmlHttpRequest, info, core)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor imageUploadHandler={imageUploadHandler} />
}
toggleCodeView
An event when toggling between code view and wysiwyg view
toggleCodeView(isCodeView){
console.log(isCodeView)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor toggleCodeView={toggleCodeView} />
}
toggleFullScreen
An event when toggling full screen
toggleFullScreen(isFullScreen){
console.log(isFullScreen)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor toggleFullScreen={toggleFullScreen} />
}
showInline
Called just before the inline toolbar is positioned and displayed on the screen.
showInline(toolbar, context){
console.log(toolbar, context)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor showInline={showInline} />
}
showController
Called just after the controller is positioned and displayed on the screen.
showController(name, controllers){
console.log(name, controllers)
}
render() {
return <SunEditor showController={showController} />
}
You can translate the object below to any other language and pass it to the lang prop to set your locale language if it is not part of the strings of array above. Note: You will be aided by your editors intellisense
{
code: 'en',
toolbar: {
default: 'Default',
save: 'Save',
font: 'Font',
formats: 'Formats',
fontSize: 'Size',
bold: 'Bold',
underline: 'Underline',
italic: 'Italic',
strike: 'Strike',
subscript: 'Subscript',
superscript: 'Superscript',
removeFormat: 'Remove Format',
fontColor: 'Font Color',
hiliteColor: 'Highlight Color',
indent: 'Indent',
outdent: 'Outdent',
align: 'Align',
alignLeft: 'Align left',
alignRight: 'Align right',
alignCenter: 'Align center',
alignJustify: 'Align justify',
list: 'List',
orderList: 'Ordered list',
unorderList: 'Unordered list',
horizontalRule: 'Horizontal line',
hr_solid: 'Solid',
hr_dotted: 'Dotted',
hr_dashed: 'Dashed',
table: 'Table',
link: 'Link',
math: 'Math',
image: 'Image',
video: 'Video',
audio: 'Audio',
fullScreen: 'Full screen',
showBlocks: 'Show blocks',
codeView: 'Code view',
undo: 'Undo',
redo: 'Redo',
preview: 'Preview',
print: 'print',
tag_p: 'Paragraph',
tag_div: 'Normal (DIV)',
tag_h: 'Header',
tag_blockquote: 'Quote',
tag_pre: 'Code',
template: 'Template',
lineHeight: 'Line height',
paragraphStyle: 'Paragraph style',
textStyle: 'Text style',
imageGallery: 'Image gallery',
mention: 'Mention'
},
dialogBox: {
linkBox: {
title: 'Insert Link',
url: 'URL to link',
text: 'Text to display',
newWindowCheck: 'Open in new window',
downloadLinkCheck: 'Download link',
bookmark: 'Bookmark'
},
mathBox: {
title: 'Math',
inputLabel: 'Mathematical Notation',
fontSizeLabel: 'Font Size',
previewLabel: 'Preview'
},
imageBox: {
title: 'Insert image',
file: 'Select from files',
url: 'Image URL',
altText: 'Alternative text'
},
videoBox: {
title: 'Insert Video',
file: 'Select from files',
url: 'Media embed URL, YouTube/Vimeo'
},
audioBox: {
title: 'Insert Audio',
file: 'Select from files',
url: 'Audio URL'
},
browser: {
tags: 'Tags',
search: 'Search',
},
caption: 'Insert description',
close: 'Close',
submitButton: 'Submit',
revertButton: 'Revert',
proportion: 'Constrain proportions',
basic: 'Basic',
left: 'Left',
right: 'Right',
center: 'Center',
width: 'Width',
height: 'Height',
size: 'Size',
ratio: 'Ratio'
},
controller: {
edit: 'Edit',
unlink: 'Unlink',
remove: 'Remove',
insertRowAbove: 'Insert row above',
insertRowBelow: 'Insert row below',
deleteRow: 'Delete row',
insertColumnBefore: 'Insert column before',
insertColumnAfter: 'Insert column after',
deleteColumn: 'Delete column',
fixedColumnWidth: 'Fixed column width',
resize100: 'Resize 100%',
resize75: 'Resize 75%',
resize50: 'Resize 50%',
resize25: 'Resize 25%',
autoSize: 'Auto size',
mirrorHorizontal: 'Mirror, Horizontal',
mirrorVertical: 'Mirror, Vertical',
rotateLeft: 'Rotate left',
rotateRight: 'Rotate right',
maxSize: 'Max size',
minSize: 'Min size',
tableHeader: 'Table header',
mergeCells: 'Merge cells',
splitCells: 'Split Cells',
HorizontalSplit: 'Horizontal split',
VerticalSplit: 'Vertical split'
},
menu: {
spaced: 'Spaced',
bordered: 'Bordered',
neon: 'Neon',
translucent: 'Translucent',
shadow: 'Shadow',
code: 'Code'
}
}
Special Thanks to JiHong88 for the suneditor package.
Pull requests are welcome
Suneditor React may be freely distributed under the MIT license.