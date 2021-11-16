openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sr

suneditor-react

by Musah Kusi Hussein
3.3.1 (see all)

A React Component for SunEditor (WYSIWYG editor)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12K

GitHub Stars

275

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React WYSIWYG Editor

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

suneditor-react

A React Component for SunEditor

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

WYSIWYG HTML Editor

Install

npm

$ npm install --save suneditor suneditor-react # make sure to install suneditor yourself

Getting Started

import React from 'react';
import SunEditor from 'suneditor-react';
import 'suneditor/dist/css/suneditor.min.css'; // Import Sun Editor's CSS File

const MyComponent = props => {
  return (
    <div>
      <p> My Other Contents </p>
      <SunEditor />
    </div>
  );
};
export default MyComponent;

Next.js

To use suneditor-react with Next.js, please use the dynamic import syntax like below:

import React from 'react';
import dynamic from "next/dynamic";
import 'suneditor/dist/css/suneditor.min.css'; // Import Sun Editor's CSS File

const SunEditor = dynamic(() => import("suneditor-react"), {
  ssr: false,
});

const MyComponent = props => {
  return (
    <div>
      <p> My Other Contents </p>
      <SunEditor />
    </div>
  );
};
export default MyComponent;

Props

About Core

Note: suneditor-react doesn't expose the core object in the callback functions such as onScroll etc. This is because it can be easily retrieved by using the getSunEditorInstance like below.

// Javascript Version

import React, { useRef, useEffect } from "react";
import SunEditor from 'suneditor-react';
import 'suneditor/dist/css/suneditor.min.css'; // Import Sun Editor's CSS File

const MyComponent = props => {
    /**
   * @type {React.MutableRefObject<SunEditor>} get type definitions for editor
   */
    const editor = useRef();

    // The sunEditor parameter will be set to the core suneditor instance when this function is called
    const getSunEditorInstance = (sunEditor) => {
        editor.current = sunEditor;
    };

    return (
        <div>
            <p> My Other Contents </p>
            <SunEditor getSunEditorInstance={getSunEditorInstance} />
        </div>
    );
};
export default MyComponent;


// Typescript Version

import React, { useRef, useEffect } from "react";
import SunEditor from 'suneditor-react';
import SunEditorCore from "suneditor/src/lib/core";
import 'suneditor/dist/css/suneditor.min.css'; // Import Sun Editor's CSS File

const MyComponent = props => {
    const editor = useRef<SunEditorCore>();

    // The sunEditor parameter will be set to the core suneditor instance when this function is called
     const getSunEditorInstance = (sunEditor: SunEditorCore) => {
        editor.current = sunEditor;
    };
    return (
        <div>
            <p> My Other Contents </p>
            <SunEditor getSunEditorInstance={getSunEditorInstance} />
        </div>
    );
};
export default MyComponent;

Basic Settings

lang

Language of editor

//...
render() {
    return <SunEditor lang="en" />
    // Default is en
    // lang prop can be one of the strings provided in this array ["en", "da", "de", "es", "fr", "ja", "ko", "pt_br", "ru", "zh_cn", "ro", "pl", "ckb", "lv", "se", "ua", "he", "it"]
    // Alternatively, an object of your language can be passed to this prop. To learn how to do it refer to the bottom of the page
}

name

HTML form name of editor

This is used to set the HTML form name of the editor. This means on HTML form submission, it will be submitted together with contents of the editor by the name provided.

//...
render() {
    return <SunEditor name="my-editor" />
}

defaultValue

Set Editor's default value

//...
// Sets the default value of the editor.
// This is useful if you don't want the onChange method to be called on render.
// If you want the onChange method to be called on render please use the setContents prop
render() {
    return <SunEditor defaultValue="<p>The editor's default value</p>" />
}

width

Set Editor's width

//...
// px and percentage values are accepted
// eg width="100%" or width="500px"
// default is 100%
render() {
    return <SunEditor width="100%" />
}

height

Set Editor's height

//...
// px and percentage values are accepted
// eg height="100%" or height="100px"
render() {
    return <SunEditor height="100%" />
}

placeholder

Set Editor's placeholder

//...
render() {
    return <SunEditor placeholder="Please type here..." />
}

autoFocus

Should editor focus when initialized

//...
render() {
    return <SunEditor autoFocus={true} />
}

setOptions

Set Options (Settings) for the editor Click to see all options available

Important Note: Some toolbar buttons in suneditor require specific plugins to make them work properly. For example when you specify 'font' in the button list, you will need to import the required plugin from suneditor. suneditor-react by default loads all plugins. To change this behaviour, you can pass a plugin list of only the plugins you would like to load to the plugin option. This will override the default behaviour. To disable the loading of all plugins, set the setAllPlugins prop to false. Read More by clicking this


import SunEditor,{buttonList} from "suneditor-react";
/*
    buttonList.basic = basic buttons for wordprocessing
    buttonList.formatting = most tools used for formatting - This is the default option
    buttonList.complex = contains most of the buttons
*/
//...
render() {
    return <SunEditor setOptions={{
                    height: 200,
                    buttonList: buttonList.formatting // Or Array of button list, eg. [['font', 'align'], ['image']]
                    // plugins: [font] set plugins, all plugins are set by default
                    // Other option
            }} />
}

setAllPlugins

Sets all plugins used by buttons. Default value is true

import SunEditor,{buttonList} from "suneditor-react";

//...
render() {
    return <SunEditor setAllPlugins={false} /> // When set to false, you must explicitly set required plugins
}

setContents

Set Editor's Content

Note: To set the initial contents of the editor without calling the onChange event please use the defaultValue prop. setContents is used to set the contents of the editor programmatically. You must be aware that, when the setContents's prop changes, the onChange event is triggered.

//...
render() {
    return <SunEditor setContents="My contents" />
}

appendContents

Append Editor Content

//...
render() {
    return <SunEditor appendContents="My contents" />
}

setDefaultStyle

Set the default style of the editor's edit area

//...
render() {
    return <SunEditor setDefaultStyle="font-family: cursive; font-size: 10px;" />
}

Editor Status

disable

Disable Editor

//...
render() {
    // set to false to enable, default value is false
    return <SunEditor disable={true} />
}

hide

Hide Editor

//...
render() {
    // set to false to hide, default value is false
    return <SunEditor hide={true} />
}

hideToolbar

Hide Editor Toolbar

//...
render() {

    // set to false to hide toolbar, default value is false
    return <SunEditor hideToolbar={true} />
}

disableToolbar

Disable Editor Toolbar

//...
render() {
    // set to false to enable toolbar, default value is false
    return <SunEditor disableToolbar={true} />
}

Events

Note that you need to bind the function passed to the event in the constructor if you are using a class Component, or use arrow functions instead. This is just how react works. Otherwise it won't work. This documentation assumes you bind all your class component methods to the constructor. Eg below:


constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.handleChange = this.handleChange.bind(this)
}

onChange

Has the content inside the editor been changed?


handleChange(content){
    console.log(content); //Get Content Inside Editor
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onChange={handleChange} />
}

onScroll

Has the editor been scrolled?

handleScroll(event){
    console.log(event); //Get the scroll event
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onScroll={handleScroll} />
}

onClick

Has the editor been clicked?

handleClick(event){
    console.log(event); //Get the click event
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onClick={handleClick} />
}

onMouseDown

Has the mouse is pressed and not yet released?

handleMouseDown(event){
    console.log(event); //Get the click event
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onMouseDown={handleMouseDown} />
}

onInput

Has the editor received input?

handleInput(event){
    console.log(event); //Get the click event
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onInput={handleInput} />
}

onKeyUp

Has the key been released up in the editor?

handleKeyUp(event){
    console.log(event); //Get the keyup event
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onKeyUp={handleKeyUp} />
}

onFocus

Has the editor been focused?

handleFocus(event){
    console.log(event); //Get the focus event
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onFocus={handleFocus} />
}

onBlur

Has the editor been blurred?

From the second parameter you can get the contents of the editor.

handleBlur(event, editorContents){
    console.log(event, editorContents); //Get the blur event
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onBlur={handleBlur} />
}

onLoad

Has the editor been reloaded with setOptions?

handleLoad(reload){
    console.log(reload); //Boolean
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onLoad={handleLoad} />
}

onKeyDown

Has the key been pressed down in the editor?

handleKeyDown(event){
    console.log(event); //Get the keydown event
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onKeyDown={handleKeyDown} />
}

onDrop

Has something been dropped into the editor?

handleDrop(event){
    console.log(event); //Get the drop event
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onDrop={handleDrop} />
}

onImageUploadBefore

Before an image is uploaded into the editor

handleImageUploadBefore(files, info, uploadHandler){
    // uploadHandler is a function
    console.log(files, info)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onImageUploadBefore={handleImageUploadBefore} />
}

onImageUpload

Has an image been uploaded into the editor?

handleImageUpload(targetImgElement, index, state, imageInfo, remainingFilesCount){
    console.log(targetImgElement, index, state, imageInfo, remainingFilesCount)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onImageUpload={handleImageUpload} />
}

onImageUploadError

Has an image uploaded to the editor resulted in an error?

handleImageUploadError(errorMessage, result){
    console.log(errorMessage, result)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onImageUploadError={handleImageUploadError} />
}

onVideoUploadBefore

Before a video is uploaded to the editor

handleVideoUploadBefore(files, info, uploadHandler){
    // uploadHandler is a function
    console.log(files, info)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onVideoUploadBefore={handleVideoUploadBefore} />
}

onVideoUpload

Has an image been uploaded into the editor?

handleVideoUpload(targetElement, index, state, info, remainingFilesCount){
    console.log(targetElement, index, state, info, remainingFilesCount)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onVideoUpload={handleVideoUpload} />
}

onVideoUploadError

Has a video uploaded to the editor resulted in an error?

handleVideoUploadError(errorMessage, result){
    console.log(errorMessage, result)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onVideoUploadError={handleVideoUploadError} />
}

onAudioUploadBefore

Before an audio is uploaded to the editor

handleAudioUploadBefore(files, info, uploadHandler){
    // uploadHandler is a function
    console.log(files, info)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onAudioUploadBefore={handleAudioUploadBefore} />
}

onAudioUpload

Has an audio been uploaded into the editor?

handleAudioUpload(targetElement, index, state, info, remainingFilesCount){
    console.log(targetElement, index, state, info, remainingFilesCount)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onAudioUpload={handleAudioUpload} />
}

onAudioUploadError

Has an audio uploaded to the editor resulted in an error?

handleAudioUploadError(errorMessage, result){
    console.log(errorMessage, result)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onAudioUploadError={handleAudioUploadError} />
}

onResizeEditor

Has the editor been resized?

handleOnResizeEditor(height, prevHeight){
    console.log(height, prevHeight)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onResizeEditor={handleOnResizeEditor} />
}

onCopy

Has something been copied from the suneditor?

handleCopy(e, clipboardData){
    console.log(e, clipboardData)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onCopy={handleCopy} />
}

onCut

Has something been cut from the suneditor?

handleCut(e, clipboardData){
    console.log(e, clipboardData)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onCut={handleCut} />
}

onPaste

Has something been pasted into the suneditor?

handlePaste(e, cleanData, maxCharCount){
    console.log(e, cleanData, maxCharCount)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor onPaste={handlePaste} />
}

imageUploadHandler

Replaces the default callback function of the image upload

imageUploadHandler(xmlHttpRequest, info, core){
    console.log(xmlHttpRequest, info, core)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor imageUploadHandler={imageUploadHandler} />
}

toggleCodeView

An event when toggling between code view and wysiwyg view

toggleCodeView(isCodeView){
    console.log(isCodeView)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor toggleCodeView={toggleCodeView} />
}

toggleFullScreen

An event when toggling full screen

toggleFullScreen(isFullScreen){
    console.log(isFullScreen)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor toggleFullScreen={toggleFullScreen} />
}

showInline

Called just before the inline toolbar is positioned and displayed on the screen.

showInline(toolbar, context){
    console.log(toolbar, context)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor showInline={showInline} />
}

showController

Called just after the controller is positioned and displayed on the screen.

showController(name, controllers){
    console.log(name, controllers)
}
render() {
    return <SunEditor showController={showController} />
}

Editor Language Object

You can translate the object below to any other language and pass it to the lang prop to set your locale language if it is not part of the strings of array above. Note: You will be aided by your editors intellisense


{
        code: 'en',
        toolbar: {
            default: 'Default',
            save: 'Save',
            font: 'Font',
            formats: 'Formats',
            fontSize: 'Size',
            bold: 'Bold',
            underline: 'Underline',
            italic: 'Italic',
            strike: 'Strike',
            subscript: 'Subscript',
            superscript: 'Superscript',
            removeFormat: 'Remove Format',
            fontColor: 'Font Color',
            hiliteColor: 'Highlight Color',
            indent: 'Indent',
            outdent: 'Outdent',
            align: 'Align',
            alignLeft: 'Align left',
            alignRight: 'Align right',
            alignCenter: 'Align center',
            alignJustify: 'Align justify',
            list: 'List',
            orderList: 'Ordered list',
            unorderList: 'Unordered list',
            horizontalRule: 'Horizontal line',
            hr_solid: 'Solid',
            hr_dotted: 'Dotted',
            hr_dashed: 'Dashed',
            table: 'Table',
            link: 'Link',
            math: 'Math',
            image: 'Image',
            video: 'Video',
            audio: 'Audio',
            fullScreen: 'Full screen',
            showBlocks: 'Show blocks',
            codeView: 'Code view',
            undo: 'Undo',
            redo: 'Redo',
            preview: 'Preview',
            print: 'print',
            tag_p: 'Paragraph',
            tag_div: 'Normal (DIV)',
            tag_h: 'Header',
            tag_blockquote: 'Quote',
            tag_pre: 'Code',
            template: 'Template',
            lineHeight: 'Line height',
            paragraphStyle: 'Paragraph style',
            textStyle: 'Text style',
            imageGallery: 'Image gallery',
            mention: 'Mention'
        },
        dialogBox: {
            linkBox: {
                title: 'Insert Link',
                url: 'URL to link',
                text: 'Text to display',
                newWindowCheck: 'Open in new window',
                downloadLinkCheck: 'Download link',
                bookmark: 'Bookmark'
            },
            mathBox: {
                title: 'Math',
                inputLabel: 'Mathematical Notation',
                fontSizeLabel: 'Font Size',
                previewLabel: 'Preview'
            },
            imageBox: {
                title: 'Insert image',
                file: 'Select from files',
                url: 'Image URL',
                altText: 'Alternative text'
            },
            videoBox: {
                title: 'Insert Video',
                file: 'Select from files',
                url: 'Media embed URL, YouTube/Vimeo'
            },
            audioBox: {
                title: 'Insert Audio',
                file: 'Select from files',
                url: 'Audio URL'
            },
            browser: {
                tags: 'Tags',
                search: 'Search',
            },
            caption: 'Insert description',
            close: 'Close',
            submitButton: 'Submit',
            revertButton: 'Revert',
            proportion: 'Constrain proportions',
            basic: 'Basic',
            left: 'Left',
            right: 'Right',
            center: 'Center',
            width: 'Width',
            height: 'Height',
            size: 'Size',
            ratio: 'Ratio'
        },
        controller: {
            edit: 'Edit',
            unlink: 'Unlink',
            remove: 'Remove',
            insertRowAbove: 'Insert row above',
            insertRowBelow: 'Insert row below',
            deleteRow: 'Delete row',
            insertColumnBefore: 'Insert column before',
            insertColumnAfter: 'Insert column after',
            deleteColumn: 'Delete column',
            fixedColumnWidth: 'Fixed column width',
            resize100: 'Resize 100%',
            resize75: 'Resize 75%',
            resize50: 'Resize 50%',
            resize25: 'Resize 25%',
            autoSize: 'Auto size',
            mirrorHorizontal: 'Mirror, Horizontal',
            mirrorVertical: 'Mirror, Vertical',
            rotateLeft: 'Rotate left',
            rotateRight: 'Rotate right',
            maxSize: 'Max size',
            minSize: 'Min size',
            tableHeader: 'Table header',
            mergeCells: 'Merge cells',
            splitCells: 'Split Cells',
            HorizontalSplit: 'Horizontal split',
            VerticalSplit: 'Vertical split'
        },
        menu: {
            spaced: 'Spaced',
            bordered: 'Bordered',
            neon: 'Neon',
            translucent: 'Translucent',
            shadow: 'Shadow',
            code: 'Code'
        }
    }

Appreciation

Special Thanks to JiHong88 for the suneditor package.

Pull Requests

Pull requests are welcome

License

Suneditor React may be freely distributed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
xaoni1 Rating0 Reviews
January 27, 2021

Alternatives

tiptapThe headless editor framework for web artisans.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
112K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
sla
slateA completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
345K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
24
Top Feedback
5Highly Customizable
3Performant
2Great Documentation
sr
slate-reactA completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
266K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
draft-jsA React framework for building text editors.
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
804K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
27
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
react-email-editorDrag-n-Drop Email Editor Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial