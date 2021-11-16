A React Component for SunEditor

Install

npm

$ npm install --save suneditor suneditor-react

Getting Started

import React from 'react' ; import SunEditor from 'suneditor-react' ; import 'suneditor/dist/css/suneditor.min.css' ; const MyComponent = props => { return ( < div > < p > My Other Contents </ p > < SunEditor /> </ div > ); }; export default MyComponent;

To use suneditor-react with Next.js, please use the dynamic import syntax like below:

import React from 'react' ; import dynamic from "next/dynamic" ; import 'suneditor/dist/css/suneditor.min.css' ; const SunEditor = dynamic( () => import ( "suneditor-react" ), { ssr : false , }); const MyComponent = props => { return ( < div > < p > My Other Contents </ p > < SunEditor /> </ div > ); }; export default MyComponent;

Props

About Core

Note: suneditor-react doesn't expose the core object in the callback functions such as onScroll etc. This is because it can be easily retrieved by using the getSunEditorInstance like below.

import React, { useRef, useEffect } from "react" ; import SunEditor from 'suneditor-react' ; import 'suneditor/dist/css/suneditor.min.css' ; const MyComponent = props => { const editor = useRef(); const getSunEditorInstance = ( sunEditor ) => { editor.current = sunEditor; }; return ( < div > < p > My Other Contents </ p > < SunEditor getSunEditorInstance = {getSunEditorInstance} /> </ div > ); }; export default MyComponent;

// Typescript Version import React, { useRef, useEffect } from "react"; import SunEditor from 'suneditor-react'; import SunEditorCore from "suneditor/src/lib/core"; import 'suneditor/dist/css/suneditor.min.css'; // Import Sun Editor's CSS File const MyComponent = props => { const editor = useRef<SunEditorCore>(); // The sunEditor parameter will be set to the core suneditor instance when this function is called const getSunEditorInstance = (sunEditor: SunEditorCore) => { editor.current = sunEditor; }; return ( <div> <p> My Other Contents </p> <SunEditor getSunEditorInstance={getSunEditorInstance} /> </div> ); }; export default MyComponent;

Basic Settings

lang

Language of editor

render() { return < SunEditor lang = "en" /> // Default is en // lang prop can be one of the strings provided in this array ["en", "da", "de", "es", "fr", "ja", "ko", "pt_br", "ru", "zh_cn", "ro", "pl", "ckb", "lv", "se", "ua", "he", "it"] // Alternatively, an object of your language can be passed to this prop. To learn how to do it refer to the bottom of the page }

name

HTML form name of editor

This is used to set the HTML form name of the editor. This means on HTML form submission, it will be submitted together with contents of the editor by the name provided.

render() { return < SunEditor name = "my-editor" /> }

defaultValue

Set Editor's default value

render() { return < SunEditor defaultValue = "<p>The editor's default value</p>" /> }

width

Set Editor's width

render() { return < SunEditor width = "100%" /> }

height

Set Editor's height

render() { return < SunEditor height = "100%" /> }

placeholder

Set Editor's placeholder

render() { return < SunEditor placeholder = "Please type here..." /> }

autoFocus

Should editor focus when initialized

render() { return < SunEditor autoFocus = {true} /> }

setOptions

Set Options (Settings) for the editor Click to see all options available

Important Note: Some toolbar buttons in suneditor require specific plugins to make them work properly. For example when you specify 'font' in the button list, you will need to import the required plugin from suneditor . suneditor-react by default loads all plugins. To change this behaviour, you can pass a plugin list of only the plugins you would like to load to the plugin option. This will override the default behaviour. To disable the loading of all plugins, set the setAllPlugins prop to false. Read More by clicking this

import SunEditor,{buttonList} from "suneditor-react" ; render() { return < SunEditor setOptions = {{ height: 200 , buttonList: buttonList.formatting // Or Array of button list , eg. [[' font ', ' align '], [' image ']] // plugins: [ font ] set plugins , all plugins are set by default // Other option }} /> }

setAllPlugins

Sets all plugins used by buttons. Default value is true

import SunEditor,{buttonList} from "suneditor-react" ; render() { return < SunEditor setAllPlugins = {false} /> // When set to false, you must explicitly set required plugins }

setContents

Set Editor's Content

Note: To set the initial contents of the editor without calling the onChange event please use the defaultValue prop. setContents is used to set the contents of the editor programmatically. You must be aware that, when the setContents 's prop changes, the onChange event is triggered.

render() { return < SunEditor setContents = "My contents" /> }

appendContents

Append Editor Content

render() { return < SunEditor appendContents = "My contents" /> }

setDefaultStyle

Set the default style of the editor's edit area

render() { return < SunEditor setDefaultStyle = "font-family: cursive; font-size: 10px;" /> }

Editor Status

disable

Disable Editor

render() { return < SunEditor disable = {true} /> }

hide

Hide Editor

render() { return < SunEditor hide = {true} /> }

hideToolbar

Hide Editor Toolbar

render() { return < SunEditor hideToolbar = {true} /> }

disableToolbar

Disable Editor Toolbar

render() { return < SunEditor disableToolbar = {true} /> }

Events

Note that you need to bind the function passed to the event in the constructor if you are using a class Component, or use arrow functions instead. This is just how react works. Otherwise it won't work. This documentation assumes you bind all your class component methods to the constructor. Eg below:

constructor (props) { super (props); this .handleChange = this .handleChange.bind( this ) }

onChange

Has the content inside the editor been changed?

handleChange(content){ console .log(content); } render() { return < SunEditor onChange = {handleChange} /> }

onScroll

Has the editor been scrolled?

handleScroll(event){ console .log(event); } render() { return < SunEditor onScroll = {handleScroll} /> }

onClick

Has the editor been clicked?

handleClick(event){ console .log(event); } render() { return < SunEditor onClick = {handleClick} /> }

onMouseDown

Has the mouse is pressed and not yet released?

handleMouseDown(event){ console .log(event); } render() { return < SunEditor onMouseDown = {handleMouseDown} /> }

onInput

Has the editor received input?

handleInput(event){ console .log(event); } render() { return < SunEditor onInput = {handleInput} /> }

onKeyUp

Has the key been released up in the editor?

handleKeyUp(event){ console .log(event); } render() { return < SunEditor onKeyUp = {handleKeyUp} /> }

onFocus

Has the editor been focused?

handleFocus(event){ console .log(event); } render() { return < SunEditor onFocus = {handleFocus} /> }

onBlur

Has the editor been blurred?

From the second parameter you can get the contents of the editor.

handleBlur(event, editorContents){ console .log(event, editorContents); } render() { return < SunEditor onBlur = {handleBlur} /> }

onLoad

Has the editor been reloaded with setOptions?

handleLoad(reload){ console .log(reload); } render() { return < SunEditor onLoad = {handleLoad} /> }

onKeyDown

Has the key been pressed down in the editor?

handleKeyDown(event){ console .log(event); } render() { return < SunEditor onKeyDown = {handleKeyDown} /> }

onDrop

Has something been dropped into the editor?

handleDrop(event){ console .log(event); } render() { return < SunEditor onDrop = {handleDrop} /> }

onImageUploadBefore

Before an image is uploaded into the editor

handleImageUploadBefore(files, info, uploadHandler){ console .log(files, info) } render() { return < SunEditor onImageUploadBefore = {handleImageUploadBefore} /> }

onImageUpload

Has an image been uploaded into the editor?

handleImageUpload(targetImgElement, index, state, imageInfo, remainingFilesCount){ console .log(targetImgElement, index, state, imageInfo, remainingFilesCount) } render() { return < SunEditor onImageUpload = {handleImageUpload} /> }

onImageUploadError

Has an image uploaded to the editor resulted in an error?

handleImageUploadError(errorMessage, result){ console .log(errorMessage, result) } render() { return < SunEditor onImageUploadError = {handleImageUploadError} /> }

onVideoUploadBefore

Before a video is uploaded to the editor

handleVideoUploadBefore(files, info, uploadHandler){ console .log(files, info) } render() { return < SunEditor onVideoUploadBefore = {handleVideoUploadBefore} /> }

onVideoUpload

Has an image been uploaded into the editor?

handleVideoUpload(targetElement, index, state, info, remainingFilesCount){ console .log(targetElement, index, state, info, remainingFilesCount) } render() { return < SunEditor onVideoUpload = {handleVideoUpload} /> }

onVideoUploadError

Has a video uploaded to the editor resulted in an error?

handleVideoUploadError(errorMessage, result){ console .log(errorMessage, result) } render() { return < SunEditor onVideoUploadError = {handleVideoUploadError} /> }

onAudioUploadBefore

Before an audio is uploaded to the editor

handleAudioUploadBefore(files, info, uploadHandler){ console .log(files, info) } render() { return < SunEditor onAudioUploadBefore = {handleAudioUploadBefore} /> }

onAudioUpload

Has an audio been uploaded into the editor?

handleAudioUpload(targetElement, index, state, info, remainingFilesCount){ console .log(targetElement, index, state, info, remainingFilesCount) } render() { return < SunEditor onAudioUpload = {handleAudioUpload} /> }

onAudioUploadError

Has an audio uploaded to the editor resulted in an error?

handleAudioUploadError(errorMessage, result){ console .log(errorMessage, result) } render() { return < SunEditor onAudioUploadError = {handleAudioUploadError} /> }

onResizeEditor

Has the editor been resized?

handleOnResizeEditor(height, prevHeight){ console .log(height, prevHeight) } render() { return < SunEditor onResizeEditor = {handleOnResizeEditor} /> }

onCopy

Has something been copied from the suneditor?

handleCopy(e, clipboardData){ console .log(e, clipboardData) } render() { return < SunEditor onCopy = {handleCopy} /> }

onCut

Has something been cut from the suneditor?

handleCut(e, clipboardData){ console .log(e, clipboardData) } render() { return < SunEditor onCut = {handleCut} /> }

onPaste

Has something been pasted into the suneditor?

handlePaste(e, cleanData, maxCharCount){ console .log(e, cleanData, maxCharCount) } render() { return < SunEditor onPaste = {handlePaste} /> }

imageUploadHandler

Replaces the default callback function of the image upload

imageUploadHandler(xmlHttpRequest, info, core){ console .log(xmlHttpRequest, info, core) } render() { return < SunEditor imageUploadHandler = {imageUploadHandler} /> }

toggleCodeView

An event when toggling between code view and wysiwyg view

toggleCodeView(isCodeView){ console .log(isCodeView) } render() { return < SunEditor toggleCodeView = {toggleCodeView} /> }

toggleFullScreen

An event when toggling full screen

toggleFullScreen(isFullScreen){ console .log(isFullScreen) } render() { return < SunEditor toggleFullScreen = {toggleFullScreen} /> }

showInline

Called just before the inline toolbar is positioned and displayed on the screen.

showInline(toolbar, context){ console .log(toolbar, context) } render() { return < SunEditor showInline = {showInline} /> }

showController

Called just after the controller is positioned and displayed on the screen.

showController(name, controllers){ console .log(name, controllers) } render() { return < SunEditor showController = {showController} /> }

Editor Language Object

You can translate the object below to any other language and pass it to the lang prop to set your locale language if it is not part of the strings of array above. Note: You will be aided by your editors intellisense

{ code : 'en' , toolbar : { default : 'Default' , save : 'Save' , font : 'Font' , formats : 'Formats' , fontSize : 'Size' , bold : 'Bold' , underline : 'Underline' , italic : 'Italic' , strike : 'Strike' , subscript : 'Subscript' , superscript : 'Superscript' , removeFormat : 'Remove Format' , fontColor : 'Font Color' , hiliteColor : 'Highlight Color' , indent : 'Indent' , outdent : 'Outdent' , align : 'Align' , alignLeft : 'Align left' , alignRight : 'Align right' , alignCenter : 'Align center' , alignJustify : 'Align justify' , list : 'List' , orderList : 'Ordered list' , unorderList : 'Unordered list' , horizontalRule : 'Horizontal line' , hr_solid : 'Solid' , hr_dotted : 'Dotted' , hr_dashed : 'Dashed' , table : 'Table' , link : 'Link' , math : 'Math' , image : 'Image' , video : 'Video' , audio : 'Audio' , fullScreen : 'Full screen' , showBlocks : 'Show blocks' , codeView : 'Code view' , undo : 'Undo' , redo : 'Redo' , preview : 'Preview' , print : 'print' , tag_p : 'Paragraph' , tag_div : 'Normal (DIV)' , tag_h : 'Header' , tag_blockquote : 'Quote' , tag_pre : 'Code' , template : 'Template' , lineHeight : 'Line height' , paragraphStyle : 'Paragraph style' , textStyle : 'Text style' , imageGallery : 'Image gallery' , mention : 'Mention' }, dialogBox : { linkBox : { title : 'Insert Link' , url : 'URL to link' , text : 'Text to display' , newWindowCheck : 'Open in new window' , downloadLinkCheck : 'Download link' , bookmark : 'Bookmark' }, mathBox : { title : 'Math' , inputLabel : 'Mathematical Notation' , fontSizeLabel : 'Font Size' , previewLabel : 'Preview' }, imageBox : { title : 'Insert image' , file : 'Select from files' , url : 'Image URL' , altText : 'Alternative text' }, videoBox : { title : 'Insert Video' , file : 'Select from files' , url : 'Media embed URL, YouTube/Vimeo' }, audioBox : { title : 'Insert Audio' , file : 'Select from files' , url : 'Audio URL' }, browser : { tags : 'Tags' , search : 'Search' , }, caption : 'Insert description' , close : 'Close' , submitButton : 'Submit' , revertButton : 'Revert' , proportion : 'Constrain proportions' , basic : 'Basic' , left : 'Left' , right : 'Right' , center : 'Center' , width : 'Width' , height : 'Height' , size : 'Size' , ratio : 'Ratio' }, controller : { edit : 'Edit' , unlink : 'Unlink' , remove : 'Remove' , insertRowAbove : 'Insert row above' , insertRowBelow : 'Insert row below' , deleteRow : 'Delete row' , insertColumnBefore : 'Insert column before' , insertColumnAfter : 'Insert column after' , deleteColumn : 'Delete column' , fixedColumnWidth : 'Fixed column width' , resize100 : 'Resize 100%' , resize75 : 'Resize 75%' , resize50 : 'Resize 50%' , resize25 : 'Resize 25%' , autoSize : 'Auto size' , mirrorHorizontal : 'Mirror, Horizontal' , mirrorVertical : 'Mirror, Vertical' , rotateLeft : 'Rotate left' , rotateRight : 'Rotate right' , maxSize : 'Max size' , minSize : 'Min size' , tableHeader : 'Table header' , mergeCells : 'Merge cells' , splitCells : 'Split Cells' , HorizontalSplit : 'Horizontal split' , VerticalSplit : 'Vertical split' }, menu : { spaced : 'Spaced' , bordered : 'Bordered' , neon : 'Neon' , translucent : 'Translucent' , shadow : 'Shadow' , code : 'Code' } }

Appreciation

Special Thanks to JiHong88 for the suneditor package.

Pull Requests

Pull requests are welcome

License

Suneditor React may be freely distributed under the MIT license.