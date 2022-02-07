SunCalc is a tiny BSD-licensed JavaScript library for calculating sun position, sunlight phases (times for sunrise, sunset, dusk, etc.), moon position and lunar phase for the given location and time, created by Vladimir Agafonkin (@mourner) as a part of the SunCalc.net project.
Most calculations are based on the formulas given in the excellent Astronomy Answers articles about position of the sun and the planets. You can read about different twilight phases calculated by SunCalc in the Twilight article on Wikipedia.
// get today's sunlight times for London
var times = SunCalc.getTimes(new Date(), 51.5, -0.1);
// format sunrise time from the Date object
var sunriseStr = times.sunrise.getHours() + ':' + times.sunrise.getMinutes();
// get position of the sun (azimuth and altitude) at today's sunrise
var sunrisePos = SunCalc.getPosition(times.sunrise, 51.5, -0.1);
// get sunrise azimuth in degrees
var sunriseAzimuth = sunrisePos.azimuth * 180 / Math.PI;
SunCalc is also available as an NPM package:
$ npm install suncalc
var SunCalc = require('suncalc');
SunCalc.getTimes(/*Date*/ date, /*Number*/ latitude, /*Number*/ longitude, /*Number (default=0)*/ height)
Returns an object with the following properties (each is a
Date object):
|Property
|Description
sunrise
|sunrise (top edge of the sun appears on the horizon)
sunriseEnd
|sunrise ends (bottom edge of the sun touches the horizon)
goldenHourEnd
|morning golden hour (soft light, best time for photography) ends
solarNoon
|solar noon (sun is in the highest position)
goldenHour
|evening golden hour starts
sunsetStart
|sunset starts (bottom edge of the sun touches the horizon)
sunset
|sunset (sun disappears below the horizon, evening civil twilight starts)
dusk
|dusk (evening nautical twilight starts)
nauticalDusk
|nautical dusk (evening astronomical twilight starts)
night
|night starts (dark enough for astronomical observations)
nadir
|nadir (darkest moment of the night, sun is in the lowest position)
nightEnd
|night ends (morning astronomical twilight starts)
nauticalDawn
|nautical dawn (morning nautical twilight starts)
dawn
|dawn (morning nautical twilight ends, morning civil twilight starts)
SunCalc.addTime(/*Number*/ angleInDegrees, /*String*/ morningName, /*String*/ eveningName)
Adds a custom time when the sun reaches the given angle to results returned by
SunCalc.getTimes.
SunCalc.times property contains all currently defined times.
SunCalc.getPosition(/*Date*/ timeAndDate, /*Number*/ latitude, /*Number*/ longitude)
Returns an object with the following properties:
altitude: sun altitude above the horizon in radians,
e.g.
0 at the horizon and
PI/2 at the zenith (straight over your head)
azimuth: sun azimuth in radians (direction along the horizon, measured from south to west),
e.g.
0 is south and
Math.PI * 3/4 is northwest
SunCalc.getMoonPosition(/*Date*/ timeAndDate, /*Number*/ latitude, /*Number*/ longitude)
Returns an object with the following properties:
altitude: moon altitude above the horizon in radians
azimuth: moon azimuth in radians
distance: distance to moon in kilometers
parallacticAngle: parallactic angle of the moon in radians
SunCalc.getMoonIllumination(/*Date*/ timeAndDate)
Returns an object with the following properties:
fraction: illuminated fraction of the moon; varies from
0.0 (new moon) to
1.0 (full moon)
phase: moon phase; varies from
0.0 to
1.0, described below
angle: midpoint angle in radians of the illuminated limb of the moon reckoned eastward from the north point of the disk;
the moon is waxing if the angle is negative, and waning if positive
Moon phase value should be interpreted like this:
|Phase
|Name
|0
|New Moon
|Waxing Crescent
|0.25
|First Quarter
|Waxing Gibbous
|0.5
|Full Moon
|Waning Gibbous
|0.75
|Last Quarter
|Waning Crescent
By subtracting the
parallacticAngle from the
angle one can get the zenith angle of the moons bright limb (anticlockwise).
The zenith angle can be used do draw the moon shape from the observers perspective (e.g. moon lying on its back).
SunCalc.getMoonTimes(/*Date*/ date, /*Number*/ latitude, /*Number*/ longitude[, inUTC])
Returns an object with the following properties:
rise: moonrise time as
Date
set: moonset time as
Date
alwaysUp:
true if the moon never rises/sets and is always above the horizon during the day
alwaysDown:
true if the moon is always below the horizon
By default, it will search for moon rise and set during local user's day (frou 0 to 24 hours).
If
inUTC is set to true, it will instead search the specified date from 0 to 24 UTC hours.
parallacticAngle calculation to
getMoonPosition.
getMoonIllumination.
inUTC argument to
getMoonTimes.
SunCalc.getMoonTimes for calculating moon rise and set times.
SunCalc.times property with defined daylight times.
SunCalc.getTimes performance.
phase to
SunCalc.getMoonIllumination results (moon phase).
SunCalc.getMoonIllumination (in place of
getMoonFraction) that returns an object with
fraction and
angle
(angle of illuminated limb of the moon).
SunCalc.getMoonFraction function that returns illuminated fraction of the moon.
SunCalc.getMoonPosition function.
SunCalc.addTime function.