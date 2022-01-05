Summernote

Super simple WYSIWYG Editor.

Summernote

Summernote is a JavaScript library that helps you create WYSIWYG editors online.

Home page: https://summernote.org

Why Summernote?

Summernote has a few special features:

Paste images from clipboard

Saves images directly in the content of the field using base64 encoding, so you don't need to implement image handling at all

Simple UI

Interactive WYSIWYG editing

Handy integration with server

Supports Bootstrap 3, 4 and 5 integrities

Lots of plugins and connectors provided together

Installation and dependencies

Summernote is built on jQuery.

1. Include JS/CSS

Include the following code in the <head> tag of your HTML:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "summernote-bs5.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "summernote-bs5.js" > </ script >

2. Target a element

Then place a div tag somewhere in the body tag. This element will be replaced with the summernote editor.

< div id = "summernote" > Hello Summernote </ div >

3. Summernote it!

Finally, run this script after the DOM is ready:

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '#summernote' ).summernote(); });

For more examples, please visit to homepage.

API

code - get the HTML source code underlying the text in the editor:

var html = $( '#summernote' ).summernote( 'code' );

For more detail about API, please refer to document.

Warning - code injection

The code view allows the user to enter script contents. Make sure to filter/sanitize the HTML on the server. Otherwise, an attacker can inject arbitrary JavaScript code into clients.

For contributing

https://github.com/summernote/summernote/blob/develop/.github/CONTRIBUTING.md

Testing powered by



BrowserStack Open-Source Program

License

Summernote may be freely distributed under the MIT license.