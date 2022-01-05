openbase logo
summernote-lists-fix

by summernote
0.8.10

Super simple WYSIWYG editor

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

10.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

349

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Summernote

Super simple WYSIWYG Editor.

Build Status npm version Coverage Status

Summernote

Summernote is a JavaScript library that helps you create WYSIWYG editors online.

Home page: https://summernote.org

Why Summernote?

Summernote has a few special features:

  • Paste images from clipboard
  • Saves images directly in the content of the field using base64 encoding, so you don't need to implement image handling at all
  • Simple UI
  • Interactive WYSIWYG editing
  • Handy integration with server
  • Supports Bootstrap 3, 4 and 5 integrities
  • Lots of plugins and connectors provided together

Installation and dependencies

Summernote is built on jQuery.

1. Include JS/CSS

Include the following code in the <head> tag of your HTML:

<!-- include libraries(jQuery, bootstrap) -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script>

<!-- include summernote css/js-->
<link href="summernote-bs5.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="summernote-bs5.js"></script>

2. Target a element

Then place a div tag somewhere in the body tag. This element will be replaced with the summernote editor.

<div id="summernote">Hello Summernote</div>

3. Summernote it!

Finally, run this script after the DOM is ready:

$(document).ready(function() {
  $('#summernote').summernote();
});

For more examples, please visit to homepage.

API

code - get the HTML source code underlying the text in the editor:

var html = $('#summernote').summernote('code');

For more detail about API, please refer to document.

Warning - code injection

The code view allows the user to enter script contents. Make sure to filter/sanitize the HTML on the server. Otherwise, an attacker can inject arbitrary JavaScript code into clients.

For contributing

https://github.com/summernote/summernote/blob/develop/.github/CONTRIBUTING.md

Contacts

Testing powered by


BrowserStack Open-Source Program

License

Summernote may be freely distributed under the MIT license.

