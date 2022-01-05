Super simple WYSIWYG Editor.
Summernote is a JavaScript library that helps you create WYSIWYG editors online.
Home page: https://summernote.org
Summernote has a few special features:
Summernote is built on jQuery.
Include the following code in the
<head> tag of your HTML:
<!-- include libraries(jQuery, bootstrap) -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" />
<script type="text/javascript" src="cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script>
<!-- include summernote css/js-->
<link href="summernote-bs5.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="summernote-bs5.js"></script>
Then place a
div tag somewhere in the
body tag. This element will be replaced with the summernote editor.
<div id="summernote">Hello Summernote</div>
Finally, run this script after the DOM is ready:
$(document).ready(function() {
$('#summernote').summernote();
});
For more examples, please visit to homepage.
code - get the HTML source code underlying the text in the editor:
var html = $('#summernote').summernote('code');
For more detail about API, please refer to document.
The code view allows the user to enter script contents. Make sure to filter/sanitize the HTML on the server. Otherwise, an attacker can inject arbitrary JavaScript code into clients.
https://github.com/summernote/summernote/blob/develop/.github/CONTRIBUTING.md
BrowserStack Open-Source Program
Summernote may be freely distributed under the MIT license.