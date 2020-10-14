summary

Takes an array of numbers and calculates some descriptive statistics

Installation

npm install summary

Example

var summary = require ( 'summary' ); var data = summary([ -1 , 0 , 1 ], true ); console .log(data.variance()); console .log(data.mean());

Documentation

The summary constructor, takes a required data array and and optional boolean indication whether or not the data is sorted from small to big, by default sorted is false .

var data = summary([ -1 , 0 , 1 ], true ); var data = summary([ -1 , 0 , 1 ] ); var data = summary([ 1 , 0 , -1 ] ); var data = summary([ 0 , 1 , -1 ] );

The data object has the following methods, note that almost all values is lazy calculated and then cached.

data.data(); data.sort(); data.size(); data.sum(); data.mode(); data.mean(); data.quartile( 0.25 ); data.median(); data.variance(); data.sd(); data.max(); data.min();

License

The software is license under "MIT"