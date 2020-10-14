openbase logo
sum

summary

by Andreas Madsen
2.1.0

Takes an array of numbers and calculates some descriptive statistics

22.3K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

summary

Takes an array of numbers and calculates some descriptive statistics

Installation

npm install summary

Example

var summary = require('summary');

var data = summary([-1, 0, 1], true /* sorted */);
console.log(data.variance()); // 1
console.log(data.mean()); // 0

Documentation

The summary constructor, takes a required data array and and optional boolean indication whether or not the data is sorted from small to big, by default sorted is false.

// Data is sorted from small to big
var data = summary([-1, 0, 1], true);

// Data is sorted, but summary doesn't know. Works fine just a bit slower.
var data = summary([-1, 0, 1] /*, default false */);

// Data is sorted in reverse order
var data = summary([1, 0, -1] /*, default false */);

// Data isn't sorted
var data = summary([0, 1, -1] /*, default false */);

The data object has the following methods, note that almost all values is lazy calculated and then cached.

data.data(); // Returns the original array

data.sort(); // Returns the sorted array

data.size(); // Returns the data length

data.sum(); // Returns the data sum

data.mode(); // Returns mode

data.mean(); // Returns the mean

data.quartile(0.25); // Returns 25% quartile

data.median(); // Returns the median

data.variance(); // Returns the variance

data.sd(); // Returns the standard deviation

data.max(); // Returns the maximum value
data.min(); // Returns the minimum value

License

The software is license under "MIT"

Copyright (c) 2013 Andreas Madsen

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

