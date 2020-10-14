Takes an array of numbers and calculates some descriptive statistics
npm install summary
var summary = require('summary');
var data = summary([-1, 0, 1], true /* sorted */);
console.log(data.variance()); // 1
console.log(data.mean()); // 0
The
summary constructor, takes a required
data array and and optional
boolean indication whether or not the
data is
sorted from small to big,
by default
sorted is
false.
// Data is sorted from small to big
var data = summary([-1, 0, 1], true);
// Data is sorted, but summary doesn't know. Works fine just a bit slower.
var data = summary([-1, 0, 1] /*, default false */);
// Data is sorted in reverse order
var data = summary([1, 0, -1] /*, default false */);
// Data isn't sorted
var data = summary([0, 1, -1] /*, default false */);
The data object has the following methods, note that almost all values is lazy calculated and then cached.
data.data(); // Returns the original array
data.sort(); // Returns the sorted array
data.size(); // Returns the data length
data.sum(); // Returns the data sum
data.mode(); // Returns mode
data.mean(); // Returns the mean
data.quartile(0.25); // Returns 25% quartile
data.median(); // Returns the median
data.variance(); // Returns the variance
data.sd(); // Returns the standard deviation
data.max(); // Returns the maximum value
data.min(); // Returns the minimum value
