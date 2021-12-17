openbase logo
sum

summaly

by syuilo
2.4.1 (see all)

🔍 Get a summary of any web page

Readme

summaly

Get any web page's summary. Try it out

Installation

$ npm install summaly

Usage

summaly(url[, opts])

Options

PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault
followRedirectsbooleanWhether follow redirectstrue
pluginsplugin[] (see below)Custom pluginsnull

Plugin

interface IPlugin {
    test: (url: URL.Url) => boolean;
    summarize: (url: URL.Url) => Promise<Summary>;
}

Returns

A Promise of an Object that contains properties below:

Root

PropertyTypeDescription
descriptionstringThe description of the web page
iconstringThe url of the icon of the web page
sitenamestringThe name of the web site
thumbnailstringThe url of the thumbnail of the web page
playerPlayerThe player of the web page
titlestringThe title of the web page
urlstringThe url of the web page

Player

PropertyTypeDescription
urlstringThe url of the player
widthnumberThe width of the player
heightnumberThe height of the player

Example

import summaly from 'summaly';

const summary = await summaly('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMIEAhH_fTU');

console.log(summary); // will be ... ↓
/*
{
    title: '【楽曲試聴】「Stage Bye Stage」(歌：島村卯月、渋谷凛、本田未央)',
    icon: 'https://s.ytimg.com/yts/img/favicon-vfl8qSV2F.ico',
    description: 'http://columbia.jp/idolmaster/ 2018年7月18日発売予定 THE IDOLM@STER CINDERELLA GIRLS CG STAR LIVE Stage Bye Stage 歌：島村卯月、渋谷凛、本田未央 COCC-17495［CD1枚組］ ￥1,200＋税 収録内容 Tr...',
    thumbnail: 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/NMIEAhH_fTU/maxresdefault.jpg',
    player: {
        url: 'https://www.youtube.com/embed/NMIEAhH_fTU',
        width: 1280,
        height: 720
    },
    sitename: 'YouTube',
    url: 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMIEAhH_fTU'
}
*/

Testing

npm run test

License

MIT

