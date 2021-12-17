Get any web page's summary. Try it out
$ npm install summaly
summaly(url[, opts])
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|followRedirects
|boolean
|Whether follow redirects
true
|plugins
|plugin[] (see below)
|Custom plugins
null
interface IPlugin {
test: (url: URL.Url) => boolean;
summarize: (url: URL.Url) => Promise<Summary>;
}
A Promise of an Object that contains properties below:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|description
|string
|The description of the web page
|icon
|string
|The url of the icon of the web page
|sitename
|string
|The name of the web site
|thumbnail
|string
|The url of the thumbnail of the web page
|player
|Player
|The player of the web page
|title
|string
|The title of the web page
|url
|string
|The url of the web page
|Property
|Type
|Description
|url
|string
|The url of the player
|width
|number
|The width of the player
|height
|number
|The height of the player
import summaly from 'summaly';
const summary = await summaly('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMIEAhH_fTU');
console.log(summary); // will be ... ↓
/*
{
title: '【楽曲試聴】「Stage Bye Stage」(歌：島村卯月、渋谷凛、本田未央)',
icon: 'https://s.ytimg.com/yts/img/favicon-vfl8qSV2F.ico',
description: 'http://columbia.jp/idolmaster/ 2018年7月18日発売予定 THE IDOLM@STER CINDERELLA GIRLS CG STAR LIVE Stage Bye Stage 歌：島村卯月、渋谷凛、本田未央 COCC-17495［CD1枚組］ ￥1,200＋税 収録内容 Tr...',
thumbnail: 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/NMIEAhH_fTU/maxresdefault.jpg',
player: {
url: 'https://www.youtube.com/embed/NMIEAhH_fTU',
width: 1280,
height: 720
},
sitename: 'YouTube',
url: 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMIEAhH_fTU'
}
*/
npm run test