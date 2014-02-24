##What is Sumeru Framework?
Sumeru Framework, a simple but powerful Web App framework, provides rich functionalities for building de-facto Web Applications based on cloud technology. Sumeru framework offers awesome features such as data-unify, adaptive feedback, realtime network connection etc. Developers beneﬁts from Sumeru Framework in terms of coding efforts, performance and application distribution.
Click and use multiple devices/browsers simultaneously to tryout the live demo with realtime sync of To-Do Lists
Click to see a live video ====>
##How to install and run sumeru
npm install -g sumeru
sumeru init ./myproject
cd myproject
sumeru start
##How to update existing installation to the lastest version
npm ls -g sumeru
or
grep '"version"' /usr/local/lib/node_modules/sumeru/package.json
npm view sumeru version
npm update -g sumeru
sumeru update ./myproject
or
sudo sumeru update ./myproject
Step1: Getting Started
Step2: Your First App
Step3: Overview
Step4: API Documentation