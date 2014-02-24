##What is Sumeru Framework?

Sumeru Framework, a simple but powerful Web App framework, provides rich functionalities for building de-facto Web Applications based on cloud technology. Sumeru framework offers awesome features such as data-unify, adaptive feedback, realtime network connection etc. Developers beneﬁts from Sumeru Framework in terms of coding efforts, performance and application distribution.

Live Demo: Manage To-Do Lists Across Multiple Devices

Click and use multiple devices/browsers simultaneously to tryout the live demo with realtime sync of To-Do Lists

Click to see a live video ====>

##How to install and run sumeru

Install

npm install -g sumeru

Init a sumeru project

sumeru init ./myproject

Run sumeru

cd myproject sumeru start

##How to update existing installation to the lastest version

Check current installed version

npm ls -g sumeru

or

grep '"version"' /usr/ local /lib/node_modules/sumeru/package.json

npm view sumeru version

npm update -g sumeru

sumeru update ./myproject or sudo sumeru update ./myproject

Documents

Step1: Getting Started

Step2: Your First App

Step3: Overview

Step4: API Documentation