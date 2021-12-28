Sumchecker

Sumchecker is a pure Node.js solution to validating files specified in a checksum file, which are usually generated by programs such as sha256sum .

Requirements

sumchecker is tested with Node.js 12.13.0 (LTS) and above.

Usage

const sumchecker = require ( "sumchecker" ); try { await sumchecker(algorithm, checksumFilename, baseDir, filesToCheck); console .log( "All files validate!" ); } catch (error) { console .error( "An error occurred" , error); }

Returns a Promise . The promise is resolved when all files specified in filesToCheck are validated. The promise is rejected otherwise.

Parameters

algorithm

String - The hash algorithm used in checksumFilename . Corresponds to the algorithms allowed by crypto.createHash() .

checksumFilename

String - The path to the checksum file.

baseDir

String - The base directory for the files specified in filesToCheck .

filesToCheck

Array or String - one or more paths of the files that will be validated, relative to baseDir .

Errors

These are sumchecker -specific error classes that are passed to the promise's reject callback.

When at least one of the files does not match its expected checksum.

Properties:

filename ( String ) - a path to a file that did not match

When the checksum file cannot be parsed (as in, it does not match the checksum file format).

Properties:

lineNumber ( Number ) - the line number that could not be parsed

( ) - the line number that could not be parsed line ( String ) - the raw line data that could not be parsed, sans newline

When at least one of the files specified to check is not listed in the checksum file.

Properties:

filename ( String ) - a filename from filesToCheck

Legal

This library is copyrighted under the terms of the Apache 2.0 License.

