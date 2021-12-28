Sumchecker is a pure Node.js solution to validating files specified in a checksum file, which are
usually generated by programs such as
sha256sum.
sumchecker is tested with Node.js 12.13.0 (LTS) and above.
const sumchecker = require("sumchecker");
// NB: Top-level await is available in Node.js >= 14.8.0. Non-top-level-await syntax is left as an
// exercise to the reader.
try {
await sumchecker(algorithm, checksumFilename, baseDir, filesToCheck);
console.log("All files validate!");
} catch (error) {
console.error("An error occurred", error);
}
Returns a
Promise. The promise is resolved when all files specified in
filesToCheck are validated. The promise is rejected otherwise.
algorithm
String - The hash algorithm used in
checksumFilename. Corresponds to the
algorithms allowed by
crypto.createHash().
checksumFilename
String - The path to the checksum file.
baseDir
String - The base directory for the files specified in
filesToCheck.
filesToCheck
Array or
String - one or more paths of the files that will be validated, relative to
baseDir.
These are
sumchecker-specific error classes that are passed to the promise's reject callback.
sumchecker.ChecksumMismatchError
When at least one of the files does not match its expected checksum.
Properties:
filename (
String) - a path to a file that did not match
sumchecker.ChecksumParseError
When the checksum file cannot be parsed (as in, it does not match the checksum file format).
Properties:
lineNumber (
Number) - the line number that could not be parsed
line (
String) - the raw line data that could not be parsed, sans newline
sumchecker.NoChecksumFoundError
When at least one of the files specified to check is not listed in the checksum file.
Properties:
filename (
String) - a filename from
filesToCheck
See SECURITY.md.
This library is copyrighted under the terms of the Apache 2.0 License.
