Suman: universal test runner - run tests in the language of your choice.

Designed to run tests written in any language - because Suman runs tests as child processes - just write TAP to stdout via the runtime of choice (Golang, Java, Python, Node.js, Bash, whatever).

Suman is intended for unit testing in the browser, for backend and system testing, for end-to-end testing with Selenium, etc.

Originally designed for TypeScript and Babel transpilation, Suman was generified to support compiling from source to target for any language. Suman is written in TypeScript, and has strong support for TS. All in all, Suman is a batteries-included test runner which encourages testing best practices through its design. Starting with Suman is very easy, but you will find it has extremely powerful features, as your demands increase.

Perhaps most importantly, Suman makes testing significantly faster for both CPU bound and I/O bound test suites. The speed benefits are generally most useful during test development

As final points, Suman is designed to be universal and not just another JS framework - it's designed for the long-haul.

Elegance and utility of reporting output is paramount to the Suman philosophy. Reporters are the best place to contribute for people interested in creating beautiful test output. As they say (visual) design is what really separates contenders in a world of surplus.

Purpose of project

I wrote Suman because I found test runners and test harnesses in the Node.js ecosystem to be lacking. I consider Mocha to be woeful, and AVA to be slow, under-featured and too tightly coupled with Babel. If your team is interested in speeding up your testing cycles, Suman is the absolute right place to look for answers. Suman is designed to be 'better all-around' than AVA, TapJS and Mocha, etc. Reading the issue tracker for Mocha made it very apparent that Mocha was never going to be vastly improved. If you look at the Karma codebase, you also find that it's not designed with Webpack, TypeScript or Babel in mind, etc.

The Suman Challenge

If you can find a problem that Mocha or AVA has, which Suman does not solve, I will find some reward for you.

Suman was written so that it would suffer from none of the problems that existing test runners have.

Suman supports Node versions >= 6.0.0, since it makes heavy use of the Proxy class and Symbol primitives. Windows support is on the roadmap, but will not be ready anytime soon. Currently, MacOS and *nix support only. Browser will be supported, but not until ~Summer 2018.

Suman is not officially released yet - expected release date ~October 2017. Until then, expect bugs, missing docs, etc. Proceed at your own risk :D

► Documentation

The Suman docs sumanjs.org

Suman is made up of two independent pieces:

A CLI that can run a test in any language, and is designed to handle transpilation/compilation for any language as well. A super powerful test harness that can be used with JavaScript/Node.js tests. This test harness is highly recommended and has strong support for TypeScript.

The CLI can be used to run tests in any language; on the other hand, the test harness, only works with Node.js and browser based JS.

You do not need the suman CLI to run suman tests.

You do not need to run suman tests to use the CLI.

They are completely independent, while obviously being designed to work great together.



What makes Suman better and different

Everything about Suman is designed for parallelization.

Suman is not just better than test runners in Node.js and JS land - it improves on test runners written for other languages as well. This is primarily because the Suman CLI is built so that you can have complete control over the parellization of your tests. You can select which tests should exclude each other and run in series, and which tests should run in parallel with each other. In the long run however, all tests should run in parallel in their own container with their own resources. In the long long run, each container should run on its own hardware, all in the name of speed. Suman has an experimental feature called "suman groups" which will allow you to group your tests together and assign a group to a container. Eventually the dream is support the assignment of each container to its own hardware, using different cloud platforms.

Top 5 reasons to use Suman, instead of Mocha or AVA

Run tests in any language or executable, not just Node.js/JavaScript. => You can run Mocha tests and AVA tests using the Suman CLI, but not the other way around! Easily containerize any test process in development, using suman --ctrz x.js Imagine you're a senior developer and a more junior developer joins the team, and they write a new test that brings down the whole CI/CD pipeline. With Suman, tests don't directly interact because they are run in separate processes; in Mocha, not so much. Avoid that fateful day. Using Suman, it will be clear which test process is causing the fatal problem; but with a single process it will not necessarily be clear that it is the junior developer's test which caused the issue. Suman is much faster than AVA, because Suman does not require transpilation.

Suman CLI features

suman>

✓ tests can all run in parallel, in separate processes

✓ agnostic => want to learn a new language? write a test script with language X, then run the test with Suman.

✓ flexible, generic, robust => CLI can run JS tests directly, or in a child process

✓ flexible, generic, robust => Composability => Suman tests can run other Suman tests (in child processes). Sumanception!

✓ test isolation => each test can run in its own process

✓ test independence => easily run only one test at a time (unlike other Node.js test runners...)

✓ "nodeable test scripts" => run individual JS tests with the node.js executable

✓ supports unit testing in the browser (tested on Chrome and Firefox)

✓ execute tests written in any language, use write TAP to stdout

✓ synchronous *and* asynchronous reporters (!) Your reporter can be async.

✓ Complete control => You *can* run JS unit tests all in the same process for speed, as needed.