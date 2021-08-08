Sulla

Sulla is a javascript library which provides a high-level API control to Whatsapp so it can be configured to automatize resposes or any data that goes trough Whatsapp effortlessly. It is built using puppeteer

Sulla state

As of version 2.3.5 it seems that sulla has reached a very rich and stable functionality and architecture. As much as I would love to, I cannot dedicate a lot of time to this project so please consider checking out forked versions of sulla where other developers can dedicate more time and support to it.

Installation

> npm i sulla --save

Getting started

const sulla = require ( 'sulla' ); sulla.create().then( ( client ) => start(client)); function start ( client ) { client.onMessage( ( message ) => { if (message.body === 'Hi' ) { client.sendText(message.from, '👋 Hello from sulla!' ); } }); }

After executing create() function, sulla will create an instance of whatsapp web. If you are not logged in, it will print a QR code in the terminal. Scan it with your phone and you are ready to go!

Sulla will remember the session so there is no need to authenticate everytime.

Multiples sessions can be created at the same time by pasing a session name to create() function:

sulla.create( 'sales' ).then( ( salesClient ) => {...}); sulla.create( 'support' ).then( ( supportClient ) => {...});

Optional create parameters

Sulla create() method third parameter can have the following optional parameters:

create( 'sessionName' , qrCallback, { headless : true , devtools : false , useChrome : true , debug : false , logQR : true browserArgs : [ '' ] refreshQR : 15000 , });

The type definition con be found in here: CreateConfig.ts

Exporting QR code

By default QR code will appear on the terminal. If you need to pass the QR somewhere else heres how:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); sulla.create( 'session-marketing' , (base64Qr, asciiQR) => { console .log(asciiQR); exportQR(base64Qr, 'marketing-qr.png' ); }); function exportQR ( qrCode, path ) { qrCode = qrCode.replace( 'data:image/png;base64,' , '' ); const imageBuffer = Buffer.from(qrCode, 'base64' ); fs.writeFileSync(path, imageBuffer); }

Downloading files

Puppeteer takes care of the file downloading. The decryption is being done as fast as possible (outruns native methods). Supports big files!

import fs = require ( 'fs' ); import mime = require ( 'mime-types' ); client.onMessage( async (message) => { if (message.isMedia) { const buffer = await client.downloadFile(message); const fileName = `some-file-name. ${mime.extension(message.mimetype)} ` ; fs.writeFile(fileName, buffer, function ( err ) { ... }); } });

Basic functions (usage)

Not every available function is listed, for further look, every function available can be found in here and here

Chatting

Here, chatId could be <phoneNuber>@c.us or <phoneNumber>-<groupId>@c.us

await client.sendText(chatId, '👋 Hello from sulla!' ); await client.sendImage( chatId, 'path/to/img.jpg' , 'image-name.jpg' , 'Caption text' ); await client.sendMentioned(chatId, 'Hello @5218113130740 and @5218243160777!' , [ '5218113130740' , '5218243160777' , ]); await client.reply(chatId, 'This is a reply!' , message.id.toString()); await client.sendFile(chatId, 'path/to/file.pdf' , 'cv.pdf' , 'Curriculum' ); await client.sendVideoAsGif( chatId, 'path/to/video.mp4' , 'video.gif' , 'Gif image file' ); await client.sendContact(chatId, contactId); await client.forwardMessages(chatId, [message.id.toString()], true ); await client.sendImageAsSticker(chatId, 'path/to/image.jpg' ); await client.sendLocation( chatId, 25.6801987 , -100.4060626 , 'Some address, Washington DC' , 'Subtitle' ); await client.sendSeen(chatId); await client.startTyping(chatId); await client.stopTyping(chatId); await client.setChatState(chatId, 0 | 1 | 2 );

Retrieving data

const contacts = await client.getAllContacts(); const allMessages = await client.loadAndGetAllMessagesInChat(chatId); const status = await client.getStatus(contactId); const user = await client.getNumberProfile(contactId); const messages = await client.getAllUnreadMessages(); const chats = await client.getAllChats(); const chats = await client.getAllGroups(); const url = await client.getProfilePicFromServer(chatId); const chat = await client.getChat(chatId);

Group functions

await client.leaveGroup(groupId); await client.getGroupMembers(groupId); await client.getGroupMembersIds(groupId); await client.getGroupInviteLink(groupId); await client.createGroup( 'Group name' , [ '123123@c.us' , '45456456@c.us' ]); await client.removeParticipant(groupId, '123123@c.us' ); await client.addParticipant(groupId, '123123@c.us' ); await client.promoteParticipant(groupId, '123123@c.us' ); await client.demoteParticipant(groupId, '123123@c.us' ); await client.getGroupAdmins(groupId);

Profile functions

await client.setProfileStatus( 'On vacations! ✈️' ); await client.setProfileName( 'Sulla bot' );

Device functions

await client.getHostDevice(); await client.getConnectionState(); await client.getBatteryLevel(); await client.isConnected(); await client.getWAVersion();

Events

client.onMessage( message => { ... }) client.onStateChange( state => { ... }); client.onAck( ack => { ... }); client.onLiveLocation(chatId, (liveLocation) => { ... }); client.onParticipantsChanged(chatId, (event) => { ... }); client.onAddedToGroup( chatEvent => { ... });

Other

await client.deleteChat(chatId); await client.clearChat(chatId); await client.deleteMessage(chatId, message.id.toString(), false ); const profile = await client.getNumberProfile( '0000000@c.us' );

Misc

There are some tricks for a better usage of sulla.

Keep session alive:

client.onStateChange( ( state ) => { console .log(state); const conflits = [ sulla.SocketState.CONFLICT, sulla.SocketState.UNPAIRED, sulla.SocketState.UNLAUNCHED, ]; if (conflits.includes(state)) { client.useHere(); } });

Also see Whatsapp links Be careful since this can pretty much could cause a ban from Whatsapp, always keep your contacts updated!

await client.sendMessageToId( '5212234234@c.us' , 'Hello from sulla! 👋' );

Multiple sessions

If you need to run multiple sessions at once just pass a session name to create() method.

async () => { const marketingClient = await sulla.create( 'marketing' ); const salesClient = await sulla.create( 'sales' ); const supportClient = await sulla.create( 'support' ); };

Closing (saving) sessions

Close the session properly to ensure the session is saved for the next time you log in (So it wont ask for QR scan again). So instead of CTRL+C,

process.on( 'SIGINT' , function ( ) { client.close(); }); try { ... } catch (error) { client.close(); }

Debugging

Development

Building sulla is really simple altough it contians 3 main projects inside

Wapi project

> npm run build:wapi

Middleeware

> npm run build:build:middleware > npm run build:jsQR

Sulla

> npm run build:sulla

To build the entire project just run

> npm run build

Maintainers

Maintainers are needed, I cannot keep with all the updates by myself. If you are interested please open a Pull Request.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.