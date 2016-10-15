SUIT CSS text utilities.
Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.
u-textBreak - Break strings when their length exceeds the width of their container.
u-textCenter - Center-align text.
u-textLeft - Left-align text.
u-textRight - Right-align text.
u-textInheritColor - Inherit the ancestor's text color.
u-textKern - Enable kerning in supporting browsers.
u-textNoWrap - Prevent wrapping at whitespace.
u-textTruncate - Truncate a single line of text, with ellipsis.
Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils
Install Node (comes with npm).
npm install
To generate a build:
npm run build
To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint
npm run lint
To generate the testing build.
npm run build-test
To watch the files for making changes to test:
npm run watch
Basic visual tests are in
test/index.html.