suitcss-utils-text

by suitcss
1.0.0

CSS text utilities

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

SUIT CSS utilities: text

Build Status

SUIT CSS text utilities.

Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.

Installation

  • npm: npm install suitcss-utils-text
  • Download: zip

Available classes

  • u-textBreak - Break strings when their length exceeds the width of their container.
  • u-textCenter - Center-align text.
  • u-textLeft - Left-align text.
  • u-textRight - Right-align text.
  • u-textInheritColor - Inherit the ancestor's text color.
  • u-textKern - Enable kerning in supporting browsers.
  • u-textNoWrap - Prevent wrapping at whitespace.
  • u-textTruncate - Truncate a single line of text, with ellipsis.

Usage

Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html.

Browser support

  • Google Chrome (latest)
  • Opera (latest)
  • Firefox (latest)
  • Safari 5+
  • Internet Explorer 8+

