SUIT CSS utilities: text

SUIT CSS text utilities.

Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.

Installation

npm: npm install suitcss-utils-text

Download: zip

Available classes

u-textBreak - Break strings when their length exceeds the width of their container.

u-textCenter - Center-align text.

u-textLeft - Left-align text.

u-textRight - Right-align text.

u-textInheritColor - Inherit the ancestor's text color.

u-textKern - Enable kerning in supporting browsers.

u-textNoWrap - Prevent wrapping at whitespace.

u-textTruncate - Truncate a single line of text, with ellipsis.

Usage

Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html .

Browser support