SUIT CSS utilities: size

SUIT CSS sizing utilities. Sets width and flex-basis .

Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.

Installation

npm: npm install suitcss-utils-size

Download: zip

Available classes

u-sizeFit - Make an element shrink wrap its content with flex-basis .

- Make an element shrink wrap its content with . u-sizeFull - Make an element the width of its parent.

- Make an element the width of its parent. u-sizeFill - Make an element fill the remaining space. Distribute space evenly on multiple elements.

- Make an element fill the remaining space. Distribute space evenly on multiple elements. u-sizeFillAlt - An alternative method to make an element fill the remaining space. Distribute space based on element width.

- An alternative method to make an element fill the remaining space. Distribute space based on element width. u-sizeXofY (numerous) - Specify the proportional width of an object.

X must be an integer less than Y .

Y can be any of the following numbers: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12.

Plugins

Utilities that can be limited to specific Media Query breakpoints.

u-sm-sizeXofY - To use at the smallest Media Query breakpoint.

- To use at the smallest Media Query breakpoint. u-md-sizeXofY - To use at the medium Media Query breakpoint.

- To use at the medium Media Query breakpoint. u-lg-sizeXofY - To use at the largest Media Query breakpoint.

Configuration

There are 3 Media Query breakpoints:

--sm-viewport

--md-viewport

--lg-viewport

When using postcss-custom-media, breakpoints can be configured using @custom-media . For example:

@ custom - media --sm-viewport (min-width: 320px ) and (max-width: 640px ); @ custom - media --md-viewport (min-width: 640px ) and (max-width: 960px ); @ custom - media --lg-viewport (min-width: 960px );

Usage

Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html .

Browser support

Refer to the caniuse page for flexbox. This package can still be used in older browsers if width is required