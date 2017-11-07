openbase logo
suitcss-utils-size

by suitcss
2.0.1 (see all)

CSS sizing utilities

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

SUIT CSS utilities: size

Build Status

SUIT CSS sizing utilities. Sets width and flex-basis.

Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.

Installation

  • npm: npm install suitcss-utils-size
  • Download: zip

Available classes

  • u-sizeFit - Make an element shrink wrap its content with flex-basis.
  • u-sizeFull - Make an element the width of its parent.
  • u-sizeFill - Make an element fill the remaining space. Distribute space evenly on multiple elements.
  • u-sizeFillAlt - An alternative method to make an element fill the remaining space. Distribute space based on element width.
  • u-sizeXofY (numerous) - Specify the proportional width of an object.

X must be an integer less than Y.

Y can be any of the following numbers: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12.

Plugins

Utilities that can be limited to specific Media Query breakpoints.

  • u-sm-sizeXofY - To use at the smallest Media Query breakpoint.
  • u-md-sizeXofY - To use at the medium Media Query breakpoint.
  • u-lg-sizeXofY - To use at the largest Media Query breakpoint.

Configuration

There are 3 Media Query breakpoints:

  • --sm-viewport
  • --md-viewport
  • --lg-viewport

When using postcss-custom-media, breakpoints can be configured using @custom-media. For example:

@custom-media --sm-viewport (min-width:320px) and (max-width:640px);
@custom-media --md-viewport (min-width:640px) and (max-width:960px);
@custom-media --lg-viewport (min-width:960px);

Usage

Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html.

Browser support

Refer to the caniuse page for flexbox. This package can still be used in older browsers if width is required

  • Google Chrome (latest)
  • Opera (latest)
  • Firefox 28+
  • Safari 6.1+
  • Internet Explorer 10+

