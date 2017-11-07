SUIT CSS sizing utilities. Sets
width and
flex-basis.
Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.
u-sizeFit - Make an element shrink wrap its content with
flex-basis.
u-sizeFull - Make an element the width of its parent.
u-sizeFill - Make an element fill the remaining space. Distribute space evenly on multiple elements.
u-sizeFillAlt - An alternative method to make an element fill the remaining space. Distribute space based on element width.
u-sizeXofY (numerous) - Specify the proportional width of an object.
X must be an integer less than
Y.
Y can be any of the following numbers: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12.
Utilities that can be limited to specific Media Query breakpoints.
u-sm-sizeXofY - To use at the smallest Media Query breakpoint.
u-md-sizeXofY - To use at the medium Media Query breakpoint.
u-lg-sizeXofY - To use at the largest Media Query breakpoint.
There are 3 Media Query breakpoints:
--sm-viewport
--md-viewport
--lg-viewport
When using postcss-custom-media,
breakpoints can be configured using
@custom-media. For example:
@custom-media --sm-viewport (min-width:320px) and (max-width:640px);
@custom-media --md-viewport (min-width:640px) and (max-width:960px);
@custom-media --lg-viewport (min-width:960px);
Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils
Install Node (comes with npm).
npm install
To generate a build:
npm run build
To generate the testing build.
npm run build-test
To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint
npm run lint
To watch the files for making changes to test:
npm run watch
Basic visual tests are in
test/index.html.
Refer to the caniuse page for flexbox.
This package can still be used in older browsers if
width is required