SUIT CSS utilities: position

SUIT CSS utility classes for positioning.

Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.

Installation

npm: npm install suitcss-utils-position

Download: zip

Available classes

u-posAbsolute - Absolutely position an element.

u-posAbsoluteCenter - Absolutely position and centre an element.

u-posFit - Fit an element to the dimensions of its parent

u-posFullScreen - Fixes an element over the viewport

u-posFixed - Fixed position an element.

u-posFixedCenter - Fix an element in the centre of the viewport

u-posRelative - Relatively position an element.

u-posStatic - Static position an element.

Usage

Creating a dialog overlay

< div role = "dialog" class = "Dialog u-posFixedCenter" > < img src = "{src}" alt = "" /> </ div > < div class = "Cover u-posFullScreen" > </ div >

Demo

Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html .

Browser support