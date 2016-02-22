SUIT CSS utility classes for positioning.
u-posAbsolute - Absolutely position an element.
u-posAbsoluteCenter - Absolutely position and centre an element.
u-posFit - Fit an element to the dimensions of its parent
u-posFullScreen - Fixes an element over the viewport
u-posFixed - Fixed position an element.
u-posFixedCenter - Fix an element in the centre of the viewport
u-posRelative - Relatively position an element.
u-posStatic - Static position an element.
<div role="dialog" class="Dialog u-posFixedCenter">
<img src="{src}" alt="" />
</div>
<div class="Cover u-posFullScreen"></div>
Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils
Install Node (comes with npm).
npm install
To generate a build:
npm run build
To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint
npm run lint
To generate the testing build.
npm run build-test
To watch the files for making changes to test:
npm run watch
Basic visual tests are in
test/index.html.