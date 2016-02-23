SUIT CSS utilities: link

SUIT CSS link utilities.

Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.

Installation

npm: npm install suitcss-utils-link

Download: zip

Available classes

u-linkBlock - Block-level link with no text-decoration for any state.

u-linkClean - A link without no text-decoration for any state.

u-linkComplex - Limit a link's interactive text-decoration underline to a sub-section of the link text. < a class = "u-linkComplex" href = "{url}" > Link complex < span class = "u-linkComplexTarget" > target </ span > </ a >

Usage

Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html .

Browser support