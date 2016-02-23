SUIT CSS link utilities.
Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.
u-linkBlock - Block-level link with no
text-decoration for any state.
u-linkClean - A link without no
text-decoration for any state.
u-linkComplex - Limit a link's interactive
text-decoration underline to a
sub-section of the link text.
<a class="u-linkComplex" href="{url}">
Link complex
<span class="u-linkComplexTarget">target</span>
</a>
Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils
Install Node (comes with npm).
npm install
To generate a build:
npm run build
To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint
npm run lint
To generate the testing build.
npm run build-test
To watch the files for making changes to test:
npm run watch
Basic visual tests are in
test/index.html.