Readme

SUIT CSS utilities: layout

Build Status

A SUIT CSS collection of utility classes for low-level CSS layout traits.

Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.

Installation

  • npm: npm install suitcss-utils-layout
  • Download: zip

Available classes

  • u-cf - Contain floats (micro clearfix).
  • u-nbfc - Create a new block formatting context.
  • u-nbfcAlt - Create a new block formatting context (alternative technique).
  • u-floatLeft - Float left.
  • u-floatRight - Float right.

Usage

Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html.

Browser support

  • Google Chrome (latest)
  • Opera (latest)
  • Firefox 4+
  • Safari 5+
  • Internet Explorer 8+

