A SUIT CSS collection of utility classes for low-level CSS layout traits.
Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.
u-cf - Contain floats (micro clearfix).
u-nbfc - Create a new block formatting context.
u-nbfcAlt - Create a new block formatting context (alternative technique).
u-floatLeft - Float left.
u-floatRight - Float right.
Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils
Install Node (comes with npm).
npm install
To generate a build:
npm run build
To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint
npm run lint
To generate the testing build.
npm run build-test
To watch the files for making changes to test:
npm run watch
Basic visual tests are in
test/index.html.