SUIT CSS utilities: layout

A SUIT CSS collection of utility classes for low-level CSS layout traits.

Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.

Installation

npm: npm install suitcss-utils-layout

Download: zip

Available classes

u-cf - Contain floats (micro clearfix).

Usage

Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html .

Browser support