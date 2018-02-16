openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

suitcss-utils-flex

by suitcss
2.0.1 (see all)

CSS flexbox utilities

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SUIT CSS utilities: flex

Build Status

SUIT CSS flexbox utilities

Installation

  • npm: npm install suitcss-utils-flex
  • Download: zip

Available classes

flex-container

  • u-flex - Create a flex container
  • u-flexInline - Create an inline flex container

flex-direction

  • u-flexRow - Displays items in a row
  • u-flexRowReverse - Reverses items in a row
  • u-flexCol - Display items in a column
  • u-flexColReverse - Reverses items in a column

flex-wrap

  • u-flexWrap - Wrap items onto another line when space allows
  • u-flexNoWrap - Force items to stay on one line
  • u-flexWrapReverse - Wrap items and reverse direction

justify-content

  • u-flexJustifyStart - Align items at the start of the main axis
  • u-flexJustifyEnd - Align items at the end of the main axis
  • u-flexJustifyCenter - Align items at the center of the main axis
  • u-flexJustifyBetween - Items have space between each other on main axis
  • u-flexJustifyAround - Items have space around each other on main axis

align-items

  • u-flexAlignItemsStretch - Items stretch to fill container
  • u-flexAlignItemsStart - Cross-start margin edge of the items is placed on the cross-start line
  • u-flexAlignItemsEnd - Cross-end margin edge of the items is placed on the cross-end line
  • u-flexAlignItemsCenter - Items are centered in the cross-axis
  • u-flexAlignItemsBaseline - Items have their baselines aligned on the cross axis

align-content

  • u-flexAlignContentStart - Items are packed to the start of the container
  • u-flexAlignContentEnd - Items are packed to the end of the container
  • u-flexAlignContentCenter - Items are packed to the centre of the container
  • u-flexAlignContentStretch - Lines stretch to take up the remaining space
  • u-flexAlignContentBetween - Lines evenly distributed; first and last lines at container edge
  • u-flexAlignContentAround - Lines evenly distributed with equal space around each line

align-self

  • u-flexAlignSelfStart - Aligns single item at cross axis start
  • u-flexAlignSelfEnd - Aligns single item at cross axis end
  • u-flexAlignSelfCenter - Aligns single item at cross axis centre-
  • u-flexAlignSelfStretch - Stretches single item from cross start to end
  • u-flexAlignSelfAuto - Uses the default set by align-items

order

  • u-flexOrderFirst - Positions an item at the start
  • u-flexOrderLast - Positions an item at the end
  • u-flexOrderNone - Sets item order to the default of 0

flex-grow

  • u-flexGrowX - Specify how much the flex item will grow relatively

X can be any of the following numbers: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

flex-shrink

  • u-flexShrinkX - Specify how much the flex item will shrink relatively

X can be any of the following numbers: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

flex-basis

Used to override other utilities and tweak how space is distributed.

  • u-flexBasisAuto
  • u-flexBasis0

flex shorthand

  • u-flexInitial - Sizes the item based on the width/height properties
  • u-flexAuto - Sizes the item based on the width/height properties, but makes them fully flexible, so that they absorb any free space along the main axis.
  • u-flexNone - Sizes the item according to the width/height properties, but makes the flex item fully inflexible. Similar to initial, except that flex items are not allowed to shrink, even in overflow situations.

Aligning with auto margins

  • u-flexExpand - Expand all margins to fill remaining space
  • u-flexExpandTop - Expand top margin to fill remaining space
  • u-flexExpandRight - Expand right margin to fill remaining space
  • u-flexExpandBottom - Expand bottom margin to fill remaining space
  • u-flexExpandLeft - Expand left margin to fill remaining space

Read more about how this works.

Plugins

All flex utilities can be limited to specific Media Query breakpoints.

  • u-sm-flexX - To use at the smallest Media Query breakpoint.
  • u-md-flexX - To use at the medium Media Query breakpoint.
  • u-lg-flexX - To use at the largest Media Query breakpoint.
<div class="u-md-flex u-md-flexWrap">
  <!-- flex items -->
</div>

Configuration

There are 3 Media Query breakpoints:

  • --sm-viewport
  • --md-viewport
  • --lg-viewport

When using postcss-custom-media, breakpoints can be configured using @custom-media. For example:

@custom-media --sm-viewport (min-width:320px) and (max-width:640px);
@custom-media --md-viewport (min-width:640px) and (max-width:960px);
@custom-media --lg-viewport (min-width:960px);

Usage

Centring an element in its container

<div class="u-flex u-flexAlignItemsCenter u-flexJustifyCenter">
  <p>Some centred content</p>
</div>

Usage with Grid

Note: The Grid component already sets display: flex on the root element.

<div class="Grid Grid--alignBottom">
  <div class="Grid-cell u-size1of3 u-md-flexAlignSelfCenter">Content</div>
  <div class="Grid-cell u-size1of3">Content</div>
  <div class="Grid-cell u-size1of3">Content</div>
</div>

Usage with utils-size

<div class="u-flex u-flexJustifyEnd">
  <div class="u-size4of12">Content</div>
  <div class="u-size2of12">Content</div>
  <div>Content</div>
</div>

<div class="u-flex u-flexAlignItemsCenter">
  <div class="u-size1of4">Content</div>
  <div class="u-size1of4">Content</div>
  <div class="u-sizeFill">Content</div>
</div>

Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils

Setting flex-shrink in IE10

In IE10 it is required to explicitly set flex-shrink on flex items, or use the longhand flex declaration.

In prior versions of utils-flex this was set automatically on all flex items. Due to issues with specificity this has been removed.

Should you need to apply the fix for IE10 then add a u-flexShrink class manually:

<div class="u-flex u-flexNoWrap">
  <div class="FlexItem u-flexShrink1">Content</div>
  <div class="FlexItem u-flexShrink1">Content</div>
</div>

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html.

Browser support

Refer to the caniuse page for flexbox.

  • Google Chrome (latest)
  • Opera (latest)
  • Firefox 28+
  • Safari 6.1+
  • Internet Explorer 10+

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial