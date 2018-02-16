SUIT CSS utilities: flex

SUIT CSS flexbox utilities

Installation

npm: npm install suitcss-utils-flex

Download: zip

Available classes

flex-container

u-flex - Create a flex container

flex-direction

u-flexRow - Displays items in a row

flex-wrap

u-flexWrap - Wrap items onto another line when space allows

justify-content

u-flexJustifyStart - Align items at the start of the main axis

align-items

u-flexAlignItemsStretch - Items stretch to fill container

align-content

u-flexAlignContentStart - Items are packed to the start of the container

align-self

u-flexAlignSelfStart - Aligns single item at cross axis start

order

u-flexOrderFirst - Positions an item at the start

flex-grow

u-flexGrowX - Specify how much the flex item will grow relatively

X can be any of the following numbers: 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 .

flex-shrink

u-flexShrinkX - Specify how much the flex item will shrink relatively

X can be any of the following numbers: 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 .

flex-basis

Used to override other utilities and tweak how space is distributed.

u-flexBasisAuto

u-flexBasis0

flex shorthand

u-flexInitial - Sizes the item based on the width/height properties

Aligning with auto margins

u-flexExpand - Expand all margins to fill remaining space

Read more about how this works.

Plugins

All flex utilities can be limited to specific Media Query breakpoints.

u-sm-flexX - To use at the smallest Media Query breakpoint.

< div class = "u-md-flex u-md-flexWrap" > </ div >

Configuration

There are 3 Media Query breakpoints:

--sm-viewport

--md-viewport

--lg-viewport

When using postcss-custom-media, breakpoints can be configured using @custom-media . For example:

@ custom - media --sm-viewport (min-width: 320px ) and (max-width: 640px ); @ custom - media --md-viewport (min-width: 640px ) and (max-width: 960px ); @ custom - media --lg-viewport (min-width: 960px );

Usage

Centring an element in its container

< div class = "u-flex u-flexAlignItemsCenter u-flexJustifyCenter" > < p > Some centred content </ p > </ div >

Usage with Grid

Note: The Grid component already sets display: flex on the root element.

< div class = "Grid Grid--alignBottom" > < div class = "Grid-cell u-size1of3 u-md-flexAlignSelfCenter" > Content </ div > < div class = "Grid-cell u-size1of3" > Content </ div > < div class = "Grid-cell u-size1of3" > Content </ div > </ div >

< div class = "u-flex u-flexJustifyEnd" > < div class = "u-size4of12" > Content </ div > < div class = "u-size2of12" > Content </ div > < div > Content </ div > </ div >

< div class = "u-flex u-flexAlignItemsCenter" > < div class = "u-size1of4" > Content </ div > < div class = "u-size1of4" > Content </ div > < div class = "u-sizeFill" > Content </ div > </ div >

Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils

Setting flex-shrink in IE10

In IE10 it is required to explicitly set flex-shrink on flex items, or use the longhand flex declaration.

In prior versions of utils-flex this was set automatically on all flex items. Due to issues with specificity this has been removed.

Should you need to apply the fix for IE10 then add a u-flexShrink class manually:

< div class = "u-flex u-flexNoWrap" > < div class = "FlexItem u-flexShrink1" > Content </ div > < div class = "FlexItem u-flexShrink1" > Content </ div > </ div >

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html .

Browser support

Refer to the caniuse page for flexbox.