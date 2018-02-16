SUIT CSS flexbox utilities
flex-container
u-flex - Create a flex container
u-flexInline - Create an inline flex container
flex-direction
u-flexRow - Displays items in a row
u-flexRowReverse - Reverses items in a row
u-flexCol - Display items in a column
u-flexColReverse - Reverses items in a column
flex-wrap
u-flexWrap - Wrap items onto another line when space allows
u-flexNoWrap - Force items to stay on one line
u-flexWrapReverse - Wrap items and reverse direction
justify-content
u-flexJustifyStart - Align items at the start of the main axis
u-flexJustifyEnd - Align items at the end of the main axis
u-flexJustifyCenter - Align items at the center of the main axis
u-flexJustifyBetween - Items have space between each other on main axis
u-flexJustifyAround - Items have space around each other on main axis
align-items
u-flexAlignItemsStretch - Items stretch to fill container
u-flexAlignItemsStart - Cross-start margin edge of the items is placed on the cross-start line
u-flexAlignItemsEnd - Cross-end margin edge of the items is placed on the cross-end line
u-flexAlignItemsCenter - Items are centered in the cross-axis
u-flexAlignItemsBaseline - Items have their baselines aligned on the cross axis
align-content
u-flexAlignContentStart - Items are packed to the start of the container
u-flexAlignContentEnd - Items are packed to the end of the container
u-flexAlignContentCenter - Items are packed to the centre of the container
u-flexAlignContentStretch - Lines stretch to take up the remaining space
u-flexAlignContentBetween - Lines evenly distributed; first and last lines at container edge
u-flexAlignContentAround - Lines evenly distributed with equal space around each line
align-self
u-flexAlignSelfStart - Aligns single item at cross axis start
u-flexAlignSelfEnd - Aligns single item at cross axis end
u-flexAlignSelfCenter - Aligns single item at cross axis centre-
u-flexAlignSelfStretch - Stretches single item from cross start to end
u-flexAlignSelfAuto - Uses the default set by
align-items
order
u-flexOrderFirst - Positions an item at the start
u-flexOrderLast - Positions an item at the end
u-flexOrderNone - Sets item order to the default of
0
flex-grow
u-flexGrowX - Specify how much the flex item will grow relatively
X can be any of the following numbers:
1,
2,
3,
4,
5.
flex-shrink
u-flexShrinkX - Specify how much the flex item will shrink relatively
X can be any of the following numbers:
0,
1,
2,
3,
4,
5.
flex-basis
Used to override other utilities and tweak how space is distributed.
u-flexBasisAuto
u-flexBasis0
flex shorthand
u-flexInitial - Sizes the item based on the width/height properties
u-flexAuto - Sizes the item based on the width/height properties, but makes
them fully flexible, so that they absorb any free space along the main axis.
u-flexNone - Sizes the item according to the width/height properties, but
makes the flex item fully inflexible. Similar to initial, except that flex
items are not allowed to shrink, even in overflow situations.
Aligning with
auto margins
u-flexExpand - Expand all margins to fill remaining space
u-flexExpandTop - Expand top margin to fill remaining space
u-flexExpandRight - Expand right margin to fill remaining space
u-flexExpandBottom - Expand bottom margin to fill remaining space
u-flexExpandLeft - Expand left margin to fill remaining space
Read more about how this works.
All flex utilities can be limited to specific Media Query breakpoints.
u-sm-flexX - To use at the smallest Media Query breakpoint.
u-md-flexX - To use at the medium Media Query breakpoint.
u-lg-flexX - To use at the largest Media Query breakpoint.
<div class="u-md-flex u-md-flexWrap">
<!-- flex items -->
</div>
There are 3 Media Query breakpoints:
--sm-viewport
--md-viewport
--lg-viewport
When using postcss-custom-media,
breakpoints can be configured using
@custom-media. For example:
@custom-media --sm-viewport (min-width:320px) and (max-width:640px);
@custom-media --md-viewport (min-width:640px) and (max-width:960px);
@custom-media --lg-viewport (min-width:960px);
<div class="u-flex u-flexAlignItemsCenter u-flexJustifyCenter">
<p>Some centred content</p>
</div>
Grid
Note: The
Grid component already sets
display: flex on the root element.
<div class="Grid Grid--alignBottom">
<div class="Grid-cell u-size1of3 u-md-flexAlignSelfCenter">Content</div>
<div class="Grid-cell u-size1of3">Content</div>
<div class="Grid-cell u-size1of3">Content</div>
</div>
utils-size
<div class="u-flex u-flexJustifyEnd">
<div class="u-size4of12">Content</div>
<div class="u-size2of12">Content</div>
<div>Content</div>
</div>
<div class="u-flex u-flexAlignItemsCenter">
<div class="u-size1of4">Content</div>
<div class="u-size1of4">Content</div>
<div class="u-sizeFill">Content</div>
</div>
Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils
flex-shrink in IE10
In IE10 it is required to explicitly set
flex-shrink on flex
items,
or use the longhand
flex declaration.
In prior versions of
utils-flex this was set automatically on all flex items.
Due to issues with specificity this has been removed.
Should you need to apply the fix for IE10 then add a
u-flexShrink class
manually:
<div class="u-flex u-flexNoWrap">
<div class="FlexItem u-flexShrink1">Content</div>
<div class="FlexItem u-flexShrink1">Content</div>
</div>
Install Node (comes with npm).
npm install
To generate a build:
npm run build
To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint
npm run lint
To generate the testing build.
npm run build-test
To watch the files for making changes to test:
npm run watch
Basic visual tests are in
test/index.html.
Refer to the caniuse page for flexbox.