SUIT CSS display utilities.
u-block - Display
block.
u-hidden - Display
none.
u-hiddenVisually - Visually hidden but available to screenreaders.
u-inline - Display
inline.
u-inlineBlock - Display
inline-block.
u-table - Display
table.
u-tableCell - Display
table-cell.
u-tableRow - Display
table-row.
Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils
Install Node (comes with npm).
npm install
To generate a build:
npm run build
To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint
npm run lint
To generate the testing build.
npm run build-test
To watch the files for making changes to test:
npm run watch
Basic visual tests are in
test/index.html.