SUIT CSS utilities: display

SUIT CSS display utilities.

Read more about SUIT CSS's design principles.

Installation

npm: npm install suitcss-utils-display

Download: zip

Available classes

u-block - Display block .

- Display . u-hidden - Display none .

- Display . u-hiddenVisually - Visually hidden but available to screenreaders.

- Visually hidden but available to screenreaders. u-inline - Display inline .

- Display . u-inlineBlock - Display inline-block .

- Display . u-table - Display table .

- Display . u-tableCell - Display table-cell .

- Display . u-tableRow - Display table-row .

Usage

Please refer to the README for SUIT CSS utils

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build.

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html .

Browser support