SUIT CSS preprocessor.
Provides a CLI and Node.js interface for a preprocessor that combines various PostCSS plugins.
Compiles CSS packages with:
Each imported file is linted with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint. Minification is provided by cssnano.
Additional plugins can be added via the configuration options.
npm install suitcss-preprocessor
suitcss input.css output.css
Options are documented below
Usage: suitcss [<input>] [<output>]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-c, --config [path] a custom PostCSS config file
-i, --import-root [path] the root directory for imported css files
-s, --encapsulate encapsulate component styles
-w, --watch watch the input file and any imports for changes
-m, --minify minify output with cssnano
-e, --throw-error throw an error when any warnings are found
-L, --no-lint disable stylelint and postcss-bem-linter
-v, --verbose log verbose output for debugging
-V, --version output the version number
Examples:
# pass an input and output file:
$ suitcss input.css output.css
# configure the import root directory:
$ suitcss --import-root src/css input.css output.css
# watch the input file and imports for changes:
$ suitcss --watch input.css output.css
# configure postcss plugins with a config file:
$ suitcss --config config.js input.css output.css
# unix-style piping to stdin and stdout:
$ cat input.css | suitcss | grep background-color
Returns a PostCSS promise
preprocessor(css: String [, options: Object] [, filename: String]);
css: CSS input (required)
options: Options to the preprocessor (see below) (optional)
filename: Filename of the input CSS file (optional)
var preprocessor = require('suitcss-preprocessor');
var fs = require('fs');
var filename = 'src/components/index.css';
var css = fs.readFileSync(filename, 'utf8');
preprocessor(css, {
root: 'path/to/css',
minify: true,
}, filename).then(function(result) {
fs.writeFileSync('build/bundle.css', result.css);
});
root
String
process.cwd()
Where to resolve imports from. Passed to
postcss-import.
debug
Function
Before preprocessing
debug is invoked on the postcss
plugins array.
This allows you to pass a
postcss-debug instance.
var preprocessor = require('suitcss-preprocessor');
var createDebugger = require('postcss-debug').createDebugger;
var debug = createDebugger();
preprocessor(css, {
debug: debug
}).then(function () {
debug.inspect();
});
N.B.
debug should always take one argument that is
plugins and eventually return it:
function debug(plugins) {
// do something with plugins here
return plugins;
}
encapsulate
(experimental)
Boolean
false
Resets CSS properties to their initial values
to effectively allow a component to opt out of CSS inheritance and be
encapsulated from the rest of the application similar to the Shadow DOM.
There are two types of CSS properties that affect components, inherited (e.g.
font-size,
color) and non-inherited (e.g.
margin,
background). This
option works so that:
.Component) have both inherited and non-inherited
properties reset to default values.
.Component-item) only have non-inherited properties reset
as this allows properties set on the root element to be inherited by its
descendants.
This means that components are isolated from styles outside the component root
element but should an inheritable property such as
font-size be applied on the
component root element it will be inherited by the component descendants as
normal. This prevents the need to redeclare properties on every descendant in a
component.
The same rules also apply to nested components.
Rationale
One of the difficulties with CSS components is predictability. Unwanted styles can be inherited from parent components and this can make it difficult to reuse components in different contexts.
Methodologies such as SUIT and BEM exist to solve problems around the cascade and specificity but they cannot protect components from inheriting unwanted styles. What would really help is to allow inheritance to be 'opt-in' and let component authors decide what properties are inherited. This creates a more predictable baseline for styling components and promoting easier reuse.
Examples
What about
all: initial?
The
all: initial declaration will reset both inherited and non-inherited
properties but this can be too forceful. For example
display is reset to
inline on block elements and as mentioned earlier, descendants of a component
should only have non-inherited properties reset to allow declarations to be
inherited from the root element.
For example, if an author specifies
all: initialon an element it will block all inheritance and reset all properties, as if no rules appeared in the author, user, or user-agent levels of the cascade.
https://www.w3.org/TR/css3-cascade/#all-shorthand
Instead a subset of properties are reset to allow more granular control over what parts of a component use inheritance.
To achieve this the preprocessor uses postcss-autoreset with the SUIT preset and a custom set of CSS properties that are reset to their initial values. Only selectors conforming to the SUIT naming conventions are affected.
Caveats
If an element is present in the HTML but not styled in the component CSS (perhaps relying on utility classes) it will not be reset. In this instance an empty ruleset can be added to ensure it is correctly reset:
<div class="Component u-posRelative u-textCenter">
<div class="Component-item"></div>
</div>
/**
* Empty ruleset required.
* Note the disabling of stylelint
*/
/* stylelint-disable-next-line block-no-empty */
.Component {}
.Component-item {
color: red;
}
Because component descendants only have non-inheritable properties reset it can lead to specific global rules still applying:
/* global.css */
span {
color: red;
}
/* component.css */
.Component-text {
font-style: bold;
}
<div class="Component">
<span class="Component-text">
<!-- this text is red -->
<span>
</div>
The solution to this is to minimise or avoid entirely the use of global styles which is the recommended approach in a SUIT CSS application.
lint
Boolean
true
Ensure code conforms to the SUIT code style by using the stylelint-config-suitcss package.
Stylelint configuration
options can also be
overridden but this requires the
stylelint-config-suitcss to be installed
locally in your package.
{
stylelint: {
extends: 'stylelint-config-suitcss',
rules: {
indentation: [4, 'tab'],
}
}
}
minify
Boolean
false
If set to
true then the output is minified by
cssnano.
postcss
Object
undefined
Options that are passed directly to
postcss, as per the documentation.
{
postcss: {from: 'filename.css'}
}
use
Array
undefined
A list of plugins that are passed to PostCSS. This can be used to add new plugins and/or reorder the defaults
{
use: ['postcss-at2x', 'postcss-property-lookup']
}
<plugin-name>
Object
undefined
Property matching the name of a PostCSS plugin that has options for that plugin
{
autoprefixer: {
browsers: ['> 1%', 'IE 7'],
cascade: false
},
'postcss-calc': { preserve: true }
}
Creating a configuration file allows options to be passed to the individual PostCSS plugins. It can be passed to the
suitcss CLI via the
-c flag and can be either JavaScript or JSON
module.exports = {
root: 'path/to/css',
autoprefixer: { browsers: ['> 1%', 'IE 7'], cascade: false },
'postcss-calc': { preserve: true }
}
{
"root": "path/to/css",
"autoprefixer": { "browsers": ["> 1%", "IE 7"], "cascade": false },
"postcss-calc": { "preserve": true }
}
Options are merged recursively with the defaults. For example, adding new plugins to the
use array will result in them being merged alongside the existing ones.
By default the preprocessor uses all necessary plugins to build SUIT components. However additional plugins can be installed into a project and then added to the
use array. They will be appended to the existing list of plugins.
Note: This will not work with the preprocessor installed globally. Instead rely on the convenience of
npm run script
module.exports = {
use: [
'postcss-property-lookup'
]
};
{
"name": "my-pkg",
"version": "0.1.0",
"dependencies": {
"postcss-property-lookup": "^1.1.3",
"suitcss-preprocessor": "^0.5.0"
},
"scripts": {
"preprocess": "suitcss -c myconfig.js index.css build/built.css"
}
}
npm run preprocess
If duplicate plugins are used they will be removed, but the new order will be respected. This is useful if you need to change the default order:
// Default order
var defaults = [
'postcss-custom-properties',
'postcss-calc',
'postcss-color-function',
'postcss-custom-media',
'postcss-apply',
];
// config
module.exports = {
use: [
'postcss-at2x',
'postcss-calc',
]
};
var result = [
'postcss-custom-properties',
'postcss-color-function',
'postcss-custom-media',
'postcss-apply',
'postcss-at2x',
'postcss-calc',
];
Note Some core plugins such as
postcss-easy-import and
autoprefixer
cannot be re-ordered. This is to ensure components are preprocessed correctly.
By default the preprocessor uses the SUIT browserslist configuration:
> 1%, last 2 versions, safari > 6, ie > 9, ios > 6, android > 4.3, samsung > 3, chromeandroid > 50
The preprocessor doesn't attempt to find any
browserslist config file.
Instead you can customise the browsers list via configuration file.
Based on Myth by Segment.io.