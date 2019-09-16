SUIT CSS components-grid

A CSS grid component. The grid makes use of flexbox and box-sizing to provide features that float-based layouts cannot.

N.B. This component relies on particular dimensions being applied to cells in the grid via other classes. For example, suitcss-utils-size.

Read more about SUIT CSS.

Installation

npm: npm install suitcss-components-grid

Download: zip

Features

Fluid layout.

Intelligent cell wrapping.

Evenly fill cell spacing

Equal height columns

Horizontal centering of cells.

Custom vertical alignment of cells (top, bottom, or middle).

Cell width is controlled independently of grid gutter.

Infinite nesting.

Available classes

Grid : core component

: core component Grid--alignCenter : center-align all child cells

: center-align all child cells Grid--alignRight : right-align all child cells

: right-align all child cells Grid--alignMiddle : middle-align all child cells

: middle-align all child cells Grid--alignBottom : bottom-align all child cells

: bottom-align all child cells Grid--fill : evenly distribute space amongst all child cells

: evenly distribute space amongst all child cells Grid--fit : fit cells to their content

: fit cells to their content Grid--equalHeight : all child cells match height of the tallest

: all child cells match height of the tallest Grid--withGutter : adds a gutter between cells

Configurable variables

--Grid-gutterSize : the width of the gutter applied by the Grid--withGutter modifier class.

Use

A simple grid is easy to create. A grid container can have any number of child cells. When used with Grid--fill space is evenly distributed without need for sizing utilities.

Note Elements that are direct descendants of Grid will be flex items. It's recommended to use an element that can easily have classes attached later if needed, such as u-sizeFill or u-flexJustifyCenter

< div class = "Grid Grid--fill Grid--withGutter" > < div > </ div > < div > </ div > < div > </ div > < div > </ div > </ div >

For more granular control over layout make use of modifiers and sizing utilities.

< div class = "Grid [Grid--alignCenter|Grid--alignRight|Grid--alignMiddle|Grid--alignBottom|Grid--fill|Grid--fit|Grid--equalHeight]" > < div class = "u-size1of2 u-lg-size6of12" > </ div > < div class = "u-size1of2 u-lg-size4of12" > </ div > < div class = "u-size1of3 u-lg-size2of12" > </ div > < div class = "u-size1of3" > </ div > </ div >

Fit cells to their content and allow others to fill the remaining space.

< div class = "Grid" > < div class = "u-sizeFit" > Fit to content </ div > < div class = "u-sizeFill" > Take up remaining space </ div > </ div >

Widths and offsets

Cell widths and offsets can be controlled using the responsive sizing utilities and responsive offset utilities, respectively.

One limitation of creating grid gutters in the manner shown above is that it prevents any offset utilities applied directly to the Grid component from functioning as expected.

GOOD:

< div class = "Grid Grid--withGutter" > < div class = "u-size1of2 u-before1of4 u-after1of4" > {{>partial}} </ div > </ div >

BAD:

< div class = "Grid Grid--withGutter u-before1of4 u-after1of4" > < div > {{>partial}} </ div > </ div >

You can nest grids in any context, including one that uses dimension or offset utilities, but keep in mind that the dimensions will be relative to the grid's width, and not the width of the whole application.

< div class = "u-before1of4 u-after1of4" > < div class = "Grid Grid--withGutter" > < div class = "u-size1of2" > {{>partial}} </ div > </ div > </ div >

Testing

Install Node (comes with npm).

npm install

To generate a build:

npm run build

To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint

npm run lint

To generate the testing build:

npm run build-test

To watch the files for making changes to test:

npm run watch

Basic visual tests are in test/index.html .

Browser support

Google Chrome (latest)

Opera (latest)

Firefox (latest)

Safari 6.2+

Internet Explorer 10+

iOS 7+

Android 4.4+

Windows Phone 8.1+

Refer to the caniuse page for flexbox