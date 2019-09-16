A CSS grid component. The grid makes use of
flexbox and
box-sizing to
provide features that float-based layouts cannot.
N.B. This component relies on particular dimensions being applied to cells in the grid via other classes. For example, suitcss-utils-size.
Grid: core component
Grid--alignCenter: center-align all child cells
Grid--alignRight: right-align all child cells
Grid--alignMiddle: middle-align all child cells
Grid--alignBottom: bottom-align all child cells
Grid--fill: evenly distribute space amongst all child cells
Grid--fit: fit cells to their content
Grid--equalHeight: all child cells match height of the tallest
Grid--withGutter: adds a gutter between cells
--Grid-gutterSize: the width of the gutter applied by the
Grid--withGutter modifier class.
A simple grid is easy to create. A grid container can have any number of child
cells. When used with
Grid--fill space is evenly distributed without need for
sizing utilities.
Note Elements that are direct descendants of
Grid will be flex items. It's
recommended to use an element that can easily have classes attached later if
needed, such as
u-sizeFill or
u-flexJustifyCenter
<div class="Grid Grid--fill Grid--withGutter">
<div><!-- cell content --></div>
<div><!-- cell content --></div>
<div><!-- cell content --></div>
<div><!-- cell content --></div>
</div>
For more granular control over layout make use of modifiers and sizing utilities.
<div class="Grid [Grid--alignCenter|Grid--alignRight|Grid--alignMiddle|Grid--alignBottom|Grid--fill|Grid--fit|Grid--equalHeight]">
<div class="u-size1of2 u-lg-size6of12"></div>
<div class="u-size1of2 u-lg-size4of12"></div>
<div class="u-size1of3 u-lg-size2of12"></div>
<div class="u-size1of3"></div>
</div>
Fit cells to their content and allow others to fill the remaining space.
<div class="Grid">
<div class="u-sizeFit">Fit to content</div>
<div class="u-sizeFill">Take up remaining space</div>
</div>
Cell widths and offsets can be controlled using the responsive sizing utilities and responsive offset utilities, respectively.
One limitation of creating grid gutters in the manner shown above is that it
prevents any offset utilities applied directly to the
Grid component from
functioning as expected.
GOOD:
<div class="Grid Grid--withGutter">
<div class="u-size1of2 u-before1of4 u-after1of4">
{{>partial}}
</div>
</div>
BAD:
<div class="Grid Grid--withGutter u-before1of4 u-after1of4">
<div>
{{>partial}}
</div>
</div>
You can nest grids in any context, including one that uses dimension or offset utilities, but keep in mind that the dimensions will be relative to the grid's width, and not the width of the whole application.
<div class="u-before1of4 u-after1of4">
<div class="Grid Grid--withGutter">
<div class="u-size1of2"> <!-- 50% of the width of the Grid -->
{{>partial}}
</div>
</div>
</div>
Install Node (comes with npm).
npm install
To generate a build:
npm run build
To lint code with postcss-bem-linter and stylelint
npm run lint
To generate the testing build:
npm run build-test
To watch the files for making changes to test:
npm run watch
Basic visual tests are in
test/index.html.